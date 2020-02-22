|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Ross Owens
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Gaige Prim
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed free throw
|
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
18:32
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Ja'Monta Black
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
18:05
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:02
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri State
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
0-6
|
16:17
|
|
|
Bruno Skokna missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Gaige Prim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
0-9
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
2-9
|
15:26
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup
|
4-9
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
4-11
|
14:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Hall
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made jump shot
|
6-11
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made jump shot
|
6-11
|
14:16
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Lamont West
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
6-14
|
13:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamont West
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-17
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made jump shot
|
8-17
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall
|
8-19
|
12:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
12:35
|
|
+1
|
Keandre Cook made free throw
|
8-20
|
12:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Keith Clemons
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
|
8-22
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
10-24
|
12:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made jump shot
|
10-22
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
10-24
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lamont West
|
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-24
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-24
|
10:52
|
|
|
Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot
|
12-26
|
10:05
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
9:14
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-26
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black
|
13-28
|
8:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Franklin Agunanne missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
13-30
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalon Pipkins
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ross Owens
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed free throw
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ross Owens
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Josh Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-31
|
7:11
|
|
+1
|
Josh Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-31
|
6:54
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gaige Prim
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-31
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-31
|
6:35
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keandre Cook
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Keandre Cook
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalon Pipkins
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Franklin Agunanne
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tulio Da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Franklin Agunanne made jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
17-31
|
4:42
|
|
|
Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot
|
19-31
|
3:42
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Hall
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Hall
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:42
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
3:33
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim
|
19-34
|
2:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-34
|
2:29
|
|
|
Gaige Prim missed jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Ross Owens
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Keandre Cook made dunk
|
20-36
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made jump shot
|
22-36
|
1:24
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup
|
23-41
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-36
|
44.0
|
|
+3
|
Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens
|
23-39
|
10.0
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot, blocked by Gaige Prim
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Tulio Da Silva made layup
|
23-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|