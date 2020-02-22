LOYCHI
MOST

No Text

Cook carries Missouri St. over Loyola of Chicago 74-62

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook had 21 points as Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 74-62 on Saturday.

Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (14-15, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Isiaih Mosley added 11 points. Josh Hall had 10 points.

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (19-10, 11-5), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Keith Clemons added 11 points. Cameron Krutwig had 11 points and three assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Ramblers with the win. Loyola of Chicago defeated Missouri State 62-58 on Jan. 4. Missouri State plays Valparaiso on the road on Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago faces Drake at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 23
MOST Bears 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:39   Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Ross Owens  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Ross Owens  
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Gaige Prim  
18:49   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
18:49   Gaige Prim missed free throw  
18:49 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
18:32   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:30   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Ja'Monta Black  
18:20   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
18:10   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:05 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot 0-4
17:02   Tate Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Tulio Da Silva  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Missouri State  
16:49 +2 Gaige Prim made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 0-6
16:17   Bruno Skokna missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:06 +3 Gaige Prim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'Monta Black 0-9
15:46 +2 Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 2-9
15:26   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
15:15 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 4-9
14:57 +2 Tulio Da Silva made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 4-11
14:33   Personal foul on Josh Hall  
14:29 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot 6-11
14:29 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot 6-11
14:16   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
14:08   Lost ball turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Lamont West  
13:51 +3 Ja'Monta Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 6-14
13:33   Personal foul on Keandre Cook  
13:25   Personal foul on Lamont West  
13:14   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall  
13:01 +3 Josh Hall made 3-pt. jump shot 6-17
12:47 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot 8-17
12:36 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Josh Hall 8-19
12:35   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
12:35 +1 Keandre Cook made free throw 8-20
12:27   Offensive foul on Keith Clemons  
12:27   Turnover on Keith Clemons  
12:17 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 8-22
11:32 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 10-24
12:15   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 10-22
11:32 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 10-24
11:08   Shooting foul on Lamont West  
11:08 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
11:08 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-24
10:52   Keandre Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson  
10:25 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot 12-26
10:05   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
9:50   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
9:44   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Monta Black  
9:14   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
9:14 +1 Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 13-26
9:14   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
9:04 +2 Gaige Prim made layup, assist by Ja'Monta Black 13-28
8:54   Personal foul on Ja'Monta Black  
8:49   Franklin Agunanne missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
8:39 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 13-30
7:57   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
8:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jalon Pipkins  
8:03   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
7:57   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Josh Hall, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
7:39   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
7:39   Lucas Williamson missed free throw  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
7:17   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Krutwig  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
7:11   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
7:11   Josh Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 14-31
7:11 +1 Josh Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-31
6:54   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:51   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
6:51 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 14-31
6:51 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-31
6:35   Offensive foul on Keandre Cook  
6:35   Turnover on Keandre Cook  
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Tulio Da Silva  
5:44   Lost ball turnover on Keandre Cook, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
5:32   Lost ball turnover on Jalon Pipkins  
5:17   Personal foul on Franklin Agunanne  
5:17   Tulio Da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
5:17   Tulio Da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
5:03 +2 Franklin Agunanne made jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 17-31
4:42   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Offensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
4:38   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
4:24 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot 19-31
3:42   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Offensive foul on Josh Hall  
3:58   Turnover on Josh Hall  
3:51   Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig  
3:51   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
3:42   Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne  
3:42   Gaige Prim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:42 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
3:33   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
3:10 +2 Isiaih Mosley made jump shot, assist by Gaige Prim 19-34
2:57   Personal foul on Isiaih Mosley  
2:57   Keith Clemons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:24   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-34
2:29   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
2:13   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Ross Owens  
2:04 +2 Keandre Cook made dunk 20-36
1:49 +2 Keith Clemons made jump shot 22-36
1:24   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
1:11   Shooting foul on Isiaih Mosley  
1:11   Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 23-41
1:11 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
44.0 +3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 23-39
10.0   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot, blocked by Gaige Prim  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
1.0   Isiaih Mosley missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
1.0 +2 Tulio Da Silva made layup 23-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 39
MOST Bears 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
19:42 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 26-41
19:21   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
19:10   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
18:51 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 28-41
18:51   Shooting foul on Gaige Prim  
18:51 +1 Cameron Krutwig made free throw 29-41
18:38   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
18:28   Josh Hall missed jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
18:23   Gaige Prim missed layup, blocked by Cameron Krutwig  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
18:21   Personal foul on Ross Owens  
18:06   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Ja'Monta Black  
17:51   Ross Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Personal foul on Tulio Da Silva  
17:43   Offensive foul on Tate Hall  
17:43   Turnover on Tate Hall  
17:32   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:26   Shooting foul on Ja'Monta Black  
17:26   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:26   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Ross Owens  
17:02   Ross Owens missed layup  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
16:58 +2 Gaige Prim made layup 29-43
16:49   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
16:39   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
16:31 +2 Lamont West made jump shot 29-45
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Lamont West  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on Lamont West, stolen by Tate Hall  
16:03   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
15:58   Josh Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
15:54   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
15:39   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
15:39   Keandre Cook missed jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
15:31   Gaige Prim missed jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
15:06 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 31-45
14:46   Lamont West missed fade-away jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
14:37   Traveling violation turnover on Paxson Wojcik  
14:22   Personal foul on Paxson Wojcik  
14:14   Lamont West missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
13:54 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 33-45
13:28   Offensive foul on Keandre Cook  
13:28   Turnover on Keandre Cook  
13:13   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
13:02 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 36-45
12:42   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
13:02   Commercial timeout called  
12:44   Tulio Da Silva missed jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
12:33   Shooting foul on Tulio Da Silva  
12:33 +1 Tate Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
12:33   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva  
12:14   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
12:06 +2 Josh Hall made driving layup 37-47
12:06   Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne  
12:06 +1 Josh Hall made free throw 37-48
11:50 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot 40-48
11:29   Isiaih Mosley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Franklin Agunanne, stolen by Ross Owens  
11:04   Ja'Monta Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Ross Owens  
10:56 +3 Isiaih Mosley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ross Owens 40-51
10:46   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Isiaih Mosley  
10:39   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
10:39   Commercial timeout called  
10:39 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
10:39 +1 Isiaih Mosley made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
10:19 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 42-53
10:03 +2 Josh Hall made jump shot 42-55
9:40   Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by Gaige Prim  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
9:30 +2 Keandre Cook made jump shot 42-57
9:10   Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:18   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Gaige Prim  
9:10   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
9:10 +1 Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 42-58
9:10   Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
8:49   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
8:34   Keandre Cook missed floating jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Missouri State  
8:34   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
8:34 +1 Gaige Prim made 1st of 2 free throws 42-59
8:34 +1 Gaige Prim made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-60
8:25   Personal foul on Lamont West  
8:25   Cameron Krutwig missed free throw  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Josh Hall  
8:07   Josh Hall missed floating jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:58 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 45-60
7:43   Keandre Cook missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Keandre Cook  
7:36