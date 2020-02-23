|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made dunk, assist by Lavar Harewood
|
27-20
|
19:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malcolm Porter
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter
|
|
18:20
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-20
|
18:20
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-20
|
18:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Theo Akwuba made hook shot, assist by Chase Adams
|
29-22
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
32-22
|
17:28
|
|
|
Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
|
32-25
|
16:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
16:32
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
16:32
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-27
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made hook shot
|
34-27
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo Akwuba
|
34-30
|
15:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Lavar Harewood made reverse layup
|
34-32
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
|
37-32
|
14:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Theo Akwuba made dunk
|
37-34
|
13:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo Akwuba
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood
|
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-34
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-34
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Erik Johansson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-34
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Erik Johansson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-34
|
13:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Adams
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-34
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-34
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
43-36
|
12:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood
|
|
12:32
|
|
+1
|
Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-36
|
12:32
|
|
+1
|
Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-36
|
12:16
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by JoJo Walker
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Chase Adams
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Chase Adams
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Parker Dortch
|
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
45-39
|
10:05
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made reverse layup, assist by JoJo Walker
|
45-41
|
9:41
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Chase Adams
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Chase Adams made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate
|
45-43
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made driving layup
|
47-43
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
47-45
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
49-45
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
JoJo Walker made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon
|
49-47
|
7:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made free throw
|
49-48
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made driving layup
|
51-48
|
7:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Tahirou Diabate missed free throw
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-48
|
6:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quincy Ferebee
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on JoJo Walker
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-48
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Malcolm Porter missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev
|
55-48
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-49
|
5:44
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Eli Scott
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Chase Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker
|
55-52
|
4:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by JoJo Walker
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-52
|
4:25
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed hook shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Tryon
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-52
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-52
|
3:32
|
|
|
JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
3:07
|
|