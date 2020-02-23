LOYMRY
Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount past Portland 66-58

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Keli Leaupepe had a season-high 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Portland 66-58 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (10-18, 4-10 West Coast Conference). Erik Johansson added 12 points.

Portland totaled 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

JoJo Walker had 12 points for the Pilots (9-20, 1-13), who have now lost 12 straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 11 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Pilots on the season. Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 77-65 on Jan. 23. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific at home on Thursday. Portland matches up against San Francisco on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 27
PORT Pilots 18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
18:30   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
18:30   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
18:30   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:30 +2 Erik Johansson made jump shot 2-0
18:30   Malcolm Porter missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
17:43   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Lavar Harewood  
17:32   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Lazar Zivanovic  
17:11   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
16:56   Chase Adams missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
16:38 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made layup, assist by Lazar Zivanovic 4-0
16:20 +2 Tahirou Diabate made hook shot 4-2
15:58   Offensive foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
15:58   Turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:33 +2 Jacob Tryon made layup, assist by Malcolm Porter 4-4
15:17   Keli Leaupepe missed hook shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
14:59   Malcolm Porter missed driving layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
14:46 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 7-4
14:22   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
14:14   Eli Scott missed layup  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
14:08   Keli Leaupepe missed dunk  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
13:47   Chase Adams missed finger-roll layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
13:38   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed driving layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
13:30   Chase Adams missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
13:22 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made layup, assist by Eli Scott 9-4
12:54 +2 Jacob Tryon made hook shot, assist by Malcolm Porter 9-6
12:50   Eli Scott missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
12:39   Offensive foul on Tahirou Diabate  
12:39   Turnover on Tahirou Diabate  
12:05   Bad pass turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by JoJo Walker  
11:52   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
11:46   Malcolm Porter missed floating jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
11:46   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Offensive foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
11:31   Turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
11:20 +2 Theo Akwuba made layup, assist by Takiula Fahrensohn 9-8
10:57 +2 Parker Dortch made layup, assist by Jonathan Dos Anjos 11-8
10:38   Offensive foul on Theo Akwuba  
10:38   Turnover on Theo Akwuba  
10:24 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 13-8
10:12 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made layup, assist by JoJo Walker 13-10
9:45   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Quincy Ferebee  
9:38   Quincy Ferebee missed finger-roll layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:24 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 16-10
9:00   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
9:00   Lavar Harewood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00 +1 Lavar Harewood made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-11
8:36   Traveling violation turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
8:24   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
8:17 +2 Takiula Fahrensohn made floating jump shot 16-13
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Deovaunta Williams, stolen by Lavar Harewood  
7:46 +2 Lavar Harewood made dunk 16-15
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +2 Jordan Bell made hook shot 18-15
7:02   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams  
6:40 +2 Keli Leaupepe made driving layup 20-15
6:16   Theo Akwuba missed dunk  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
6:02 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup, assist by Deovaunta Williams 22-15
5:50   30-second timeout called  
5:36   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
5:36 +1 Lavar Harewood made 1st of 3 free throws 22-16
5:36 +1 Lavar Harewood made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-17
5:36   Lavar Harewood missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
5:23   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Tahirou Diabate  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
5:09   Offensive foul on Ivan Alipiev  
5:09   Turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
4:52   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
4:25   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
4:25 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
4:25 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
4:09   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
3:53   Takiula Fahrensohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
3:27   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Portland  
3:24   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +1 Lavar Harewood made 1st of 2 free throws 24-18
3:24   Lavar Harewood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
2:54   Keli Leaupepe missed turnaround jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
2:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
2:40   Jacob Tryon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
2:17   Personal foul on Lavar Harewood  
2:05 +2 Keli Leaupepe made driving layup 26-18
2:05   Shooting foul on Quincy Ferebee  
2:05 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 27-18
1:48   Traveling violation turnover on Theo Akwuba  
1:31   Offensive foul on Keli Leaupepe  
1:31   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Theo Akwuba, stolen by Eli Scott  
1:15   Personal foul on Quincy Ferebee  
1:15   Eli Scott missed free throw  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
1:15   Double dribble turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
46.0   Malcolm Porter missed jump shot  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Portland  
27.0   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Malcolm Porter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 39
PORT Pilots 40

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Tahirou Diabate made dunk, assist by Lavar Harewood 27-20
19:19   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Tahirou Diabate  
19:12   Chase Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
19:04   Tahirou Diabate missed layup  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
18:48   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
18:40   Malcolm Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Lazar Zivanovic  
18:35   Personal foul on Malcolm Porter  
18:28   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
18:22   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
18:20   Shooting foul on Malcolm Porter  
18:20 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
18:20 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-20
18:15   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
18:07 +2 Theo Akwuba made hook shot, assist by Chase Adams 29-22
17:52 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 32-22
17:28   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
17:07   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
16:49   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Theo Akwuba  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
16:44 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 32-25
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Chase Adams  
16:32   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
16:32 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
16:32 +1 JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
16:24 +2 Keli Leaupepe made hook shot 34-27
16:06 +3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo Akwuba 34-30
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Keli Leaupepe missed turnaround jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
15:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
15:07 +2 Lavar Harewood made reverse layup 34-32
14:44 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 37-32
14:25   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
14:17   Lavar Harewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Theo Akwuba  
14:13 +2 Theo Akwuba made dunk 37-34
13:48   Personal foul on Theo Akwuba  
13:47   Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood  
13:47 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
13:47 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Tahirou Diabate, stolen by Eli Scott  
13:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tahirou Diabate  
13:25 +1 Erik Johansson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
13:25 +1 Erik Johansson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
13:15   Personal foul on Chase Adams  
13:15 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
13:15 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
12:57 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 43-36
12:32   Shooting foul on Lavar Harewood  
12:32 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
12:32 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-36
12:16   JoJo Walker missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by JoJo Walker  
11:44   Offensive foul on Chase Adams  
11:44   Turnover on Chase Adams  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Tahirou Diabate  
11:15   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
11:09   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
10:45   Offensive foul on Parker Dortch  
10:45   Turnover on Parker Dortch  
10:34 +3 Malcolm Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Tryon 45-39
10:05   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jacob Tryon  
9:51 +2 Tahirou Diabate made reverse layup, assist by JoJo Walker 45-41
9:41   30-second timeout called  
9:41   Commercial timeout called  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Chase Adams  
9:29 +2 Chase Adams made layup, assist by Tahirou Diabate 45-43
9:04 +2 Eli Scott made driving layup 47-43
8:41 +2 Tahirou Diabate made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 47-45
8:10 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 49-45
7:50 +2 JoJo Walker made layup, assist by Jacob Tryon 49-47
7:50   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +1 JoJo Walker made free throw 49-48
7:31 +2 Ivan Alipiev made driving layup 51-48
7:17   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
7:17   Tahirou Diabate missed free throw  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
6:55   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
6:54   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Quincy Ferebee  
6:34   Personal foul on JoJo Walker  
6:34 +1 Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-48
6:34   Jordan Bell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn  
6:25   Malcolm Porter missed floating jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
6:02 +2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 55-48
5:44   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
5:44 +1 JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
5:44   JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:44   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
5:17   Traveling violation turnover on Eli Scott  
4:59 +3 Chase Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JoJo Walker 55-52
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by JoJo Walker  
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Chase Adams, stolen by Ivan Alipiev  
4:25   Shooting foul on Tahirou Diabate  
4:25 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
4:25   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Porter  
4:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
4:09   Theo Akwuba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:09   Theo Akwuba missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
3:56   Eli Scott missed hook shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
3:55   Personal foul on Jacob Tryon  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
3:55 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-52
3:32   JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
