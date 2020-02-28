OREGST
No. 14 Oregon pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 69-54

  • Feb 28, 2020

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Oregon wasn’t about to go down twice in one month against Oregon State.

Especially not with an opportunity to regain a share of first place in the Pac-12.

So with Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson providing the scoring, and an infusion of size for Oregon in this rematch, the 14th-ranked Ducks took over in the second half Thursday night on the way to a 69-54 win over the Beavers.

The victory moved Oregon (22-7) into a tie with UCLA for the conference lead at 11-5.

“There is a lot of ball to be played,” coach Dana Altman said. “We don’t have anything easy in front of us.”

Oregon finishes the regular season next week with home games against California and Stanford.

Pritchard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Richardson added 13 of his 15 points after halftime to spur the Ducks, who had only a four-point lead at the break but started the second half with a 22-4 run to send the Beavers (15-13, 5-11) to their fourth consecutive defeat.

“They got a lot of momentum at the end of the (first) half,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We came out in the second half and again some of our guys didn’t have that urgency that we needed to have.”

Tinkle lamented that his Beavers weren’t physical enough to match the Ducks, and certainly this was a different Oregon team inside from the previous meeting. The Ducks welcomed back 6-foot-11 N’faly Dante after he missed the previous nine games with knee tendinitis, and also available for this game was 6-9 Francis Okoro, who didn’t play at OSU while attending his father’s funeral in Nigeria. Okoro had a team-high six rebounds while Dante added two in five minutes, and his height seemed to impact OSU’s inside shooting.

“Coach was all about me coming in to try and play more physical,” Okoro said.

Richardson and Pritchard combined for 28 of Oregon’s 40 points after the break. Anthony Mathis finished with 13. Those three Ducks were a combined 11 of 21 on 3-pointers.

“They hit some backbreaker 3s, give them credit for that,” Tinkle said

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 15 points and Tres Tinkle had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Reichle scored 11 and Kylor Kelly added 10.

Thompson had only two points in the second half as Oregon concentrated its defense on him.

“Ethan put it on us in the first half and we made the call to start doubling him on ball screens and that helped us out in the second half,” Altman said. “We got the ball out of his hands a bit.”

Oregon led 29-25 at halftime after both teams struggled shooting. The Ducks shot 36% in the first half despite making five of 11 3-pointers, while the Beavers were at 38%.

Mathis led the Ducks with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. He was back in the starting lineup with Chris Duarte out after undergoing a surgical procedure earlier in the day for a broken finger sustained almost a month ago.

Oregon scored the first five points of the second half for its biggest lead to that point at 34-25. The lead was 10 when the Ducks went on a 9-0 spurt, aided by three OSU turnovers in a span of four possessions, for a 45-28 advantage seven minutes into the second half.

Pritchard and Richardson hit 3-pointers on consecutive Oregon possessions as the lead reached 51-29. The Beavers never got closer than the final score.

“We were playing defense with our hands down, so it made their shots a lot easier,” Tres Tinkle said. “We didn’t take it to heart to stop it.

“It was a comedy of things. We didn’t have people ready for a game like this.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers won the previous three meetings, including a 63-53 victory earlier this month.

Oregon: The Ducks have won all 15 of their home games this season, with a 7-0 mark in Pac-12 play.

OFTEN PLAYED

This was the 354th meeting between Oregon and Oregon State, making it the most-played series in the NCAA. Oregon State leads 190-163.

HELD OUT

Duarte, Oregon’s second-leading scorer (12.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.6 per game), was held out after undergoing a surgical procedure on a broken finger on his right hand. ... Oregon State junior Payton Dastrup was suspended for the game for a violation of team rules. He is averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Plays at home against Stanford next Thursday.

Oregon: Plays at home against California next Thursday.

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 25
OREG Ducks 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
19:45   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
19:41   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
19:26   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:03   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
19:03   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:57   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
18:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
18:14   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
17:52 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 3-0
17:17 +2 Anthony Mathis made floating jump shot 3-2
16:50   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
16:32   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
16:26 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 3-5
16:12   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
16:07 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 5-5
15:54   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
15:30   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 7-5
14:49   Anthony Mathis missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:20   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
13:49   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:49 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
13:19   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
13:09 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 7-11
12:35   Alfred Hollins missed hook shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:31   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:31   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
12:31   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:31 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
12:07 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Addison Patterson 8-13
12:07   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
12:07 +1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 8-14
11:51   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:10   Addison Patterson missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jarod Lucas  
10:38   N'Faly Dante missed hook shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
10:26   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:01 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 11-14
9:37   Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston  
9:37   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Gianni Hunt  
8:52   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
8:46   Lost ball turnover on N'Faly Dante, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
8:38   Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle  
8:38   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
8:11 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by N'Faly Dante 11-16
7:49   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
7:39   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
7:13   Shooting foul on Addison Patterson  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13 +1 Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
7:13 +1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
6:44   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
6:24   Offensive foul on Roman Silva  
6:24   Turnover on Roman Silva  
6:21   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
6:06 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 15-16
5:44   Francis Okoro missed hook shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
5:32 +2 C.J. Walker made layup 15-18
5:04 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 18-18
4:50   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
4:33   Payton Pritchard missed reverse layup  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
4:21   Will Richardson missed layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
4:15   C.J. Walker missed layup  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
4:13   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
4:13   Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:13 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
4:11   Out of bounds turnover on Antoine Vernon  
3:55   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
3:36   Antoine Vernon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
3:34   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:20 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 21-19
2:50   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
2:35 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 21-22
2:02   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
2:02 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
2:02 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
1:47 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 23-25
1:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
57.0 +2 Chandler Lawson made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 23-27
55.0   30-second timeout called  
31.0 +2 Ethan Thompson made floating jump shot 25-27
2.0 +2 Payton Pritchard made finger-roll layup 25-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 29
OREG Ducks 40

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
19:29   Will Richardson missed layup  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
19:14   Offensive foul on Ethan Thompson  
19:14   Turnover on Ethan Thompson  
18:44   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
18:42   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
18:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
18:33   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Chandler Lawson  
18:08 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 25-32
17:42   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
17:41   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
17:22   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:17 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 25-34
16:51   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
16:40   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
16:29 +2 Tres Tinkle made reverse layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 27-34
16:15 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 27-36
16:00   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
16:00 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
16:00   Kylor Kelley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
15:42 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 28-38
15:27   Traveling violation turnover on Zach Reichle  
15:13   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
14:18   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
14:18 +1 Francis Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
14:18 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
13:55   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
13:40   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
13:23 +2 Addison Patterson made layup 28-42
13:23   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
13:23   Addison Patterson missed free throw  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
13:23   Jumpball received by Oregon  
13:06   Official timeout called  
13:05 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 28-45
12:38   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
12:48   Commercial timeout called  
12:38   Shooting foul on Addison Patterson  
12:38 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 29-45
12:38   Tres Tinkle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:38   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
12:10   N'Faly Dante missed layup  
12:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
12:07   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
11:52 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Patterson 29-48
11:30   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
11:22 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 29-51
11:03 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Ethan Thompson 31-51
10:34   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:27   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:27 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-51
10:27 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-51
9:57   Addison Patterson missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
9:55   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
9:34 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Antoine Vernon 35-51
9:10 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 35-53
8:42   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
8:41   Flagrant foul on Tres Tinkle  
8:41   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
8:41 +1 Shakur Juiston made 1st of 2 free throws 35-54
8:41 +1 Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-55
8:22 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 35-58
7:53 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 37-58
7:41   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
7:28 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 39-58
6:58   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
6:49   Commercial timeout called  
6:46 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 42-58
6:24 +2 Will Richardson made driving layup 42-60
6:03 +2 Tres Tinkle made turnaround jump shot 44-60
5:44 +2 Will Richardson made floating jump shot 44-62
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
5:17   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
4:57 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 44-64
3:47 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 47-67
4:41 +2 Tres Tinkle made driving layup 46-64
4:41   Shooting foul on Francis Okoro  
4:41 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 47-64
4:18   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
4:12   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
3:47 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 47-67
3:30   Gianni Hunt missed layup  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
3:24   Kylor Kelley missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
3:13 +2 Anthony Mathis made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 47-69
2:52   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Francis Okoro  
2:24   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
2:17 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 50-69
52.0   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
2:16   Commercial timeout called  
1:58   Addison Patterson missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
1:12   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
59.0   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
54.0   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
52.0   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
52.0   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
52.0   Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
52.0   Francis Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
52.0   Francis Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
49.0 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 52-69
19.0   Addison Patterson missed jump shot, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
2.0 +2 Antoine Vernon made layup 54-69
