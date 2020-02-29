|
19:46
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
38-30
19:25
+2
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot
40-30
19:08
+3
Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
40-33
18:50
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak
42-33
18:20
Darrell Brown missed fade-away jump shot
|
18:18
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
18:07
Out of bounds turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
17:49
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
17:49
+2
Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Keith Clemons
44-33
17:21
Shooting foul on Aher Uguak
|
17:21
+1
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
44-34
|
17:21
Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17:21
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
17:11
+3
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons
47-34
|
16:55
+2
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Ari Boya
47-36
|
16:35
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak
49-36
|
16:14
+3
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell
49-39
|
15:54
Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Ari Boya
|
15:48
+3
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
49-42
|
15:34
Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya
|
15:32
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
15:32
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
15:32
Commercial timeout called
|
15:19
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
15:06
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:04
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
15:04
Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
15:04
+1
Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
49-43
|
15:04
+1
Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-44
|
14:40
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
14:38
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
14:31
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:29
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
14:03
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
14:01
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
13:49
+2
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
49-46
|
13:47
30-second timeout called
|
13:36
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
13:20
Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
13:18
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
13:14
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:12
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
13:12
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
12:50
+2
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Nate Kennell
49-48
|
12:26
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Darrell Brown
|
12:19
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown
49-51
|
11:59
Personal foul on Elijah Childs
|
11:59
Commercial timeout called
|
11:39
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:37
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
11:37
30-second timeout called
|
11:23
Elijah Childs missed alley-oop shot
|
11:21
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
11:03
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Darrell Brown
|
10:52
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marquise Kennedy
|
10:48
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
10:21
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry
|
10:03
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
10:01
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
9:52
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:50
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
9:43
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
9:38
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar
49-54
|
9:13
Lost ball turnover on Paxson Wojcik, stolen by Danya Kingsby
|
9:10
+2
Danya Kingsby made dunk
49-56
|
8:48
+3
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
52-56
|
8:26
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Aher Uguak
|
8:14
Keith Clemons missed layup, blocked by Danya Kingsby
|
8:12
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
8:12
Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby
|
8:12
+1
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
53-56
|
8:12
+1
Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-56
|
7:55
Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:53
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
7:32
Shooting foul on Elijah Childs
|
7:32
Commercial timeout called
|
7:32
+1
Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws
55-56
|
7:32
+1
Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws
56-56
|
7:05
Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:03
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
6:57
Out of bounds turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
6:32
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
6:30
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
6:17
+2
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
58-56
|
5:53
+3
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs
58-59
|
5:24
Lucas Williamson missed jump shot
|
5:22
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
5:11
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:09
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
4:44
Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|
4:42
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
4:42
+2
Aher Uguak made dunk
60-59
|
4:42
Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
4:42
+1
Aher Uguak made free throw
61-59
|
4:28
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
4:28
Danya Kingsby missed free throw
|
4:28
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
3:56
+2
Cameron Krutwig made fade-away jump shot
63-59
|
3:38
Commercial timeout called
|
3:25
Darrell Brown missed layup
|
3:23
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
3:12
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:10
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
3:01
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
3:01
+1
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
63-60
|
3:01
Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3:01
Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
2:40
Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley
|
2:30
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|
2:30
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
2:30
Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2:30
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
2:13
+2
Lucas Williamson made jump shot
65-60
|
1:46
+3
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
65-63
|
1:31
Full timeout called
|
1:19
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
1:17
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
1:11
Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
45.0
+2
Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Koch Bar
65-65
|
45.0
Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson
|
45.0
+1
Elijah Childs made free throw
65-66
|
32.0
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs
|
32.0
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
32.0
Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry
|
32.0
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
66-66
|
32.0
+1
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
67-66
|
12.0
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell
|
9.0
Keith Clemons missed free throw
|
9.0
Personal foul on Darrell Brown
|
9.0
Keith Clemons missed free throw
|
8.0
Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs
|
1.0
Elijah Childs missed alley-oop shot
|
0.0
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|