LOYCHI
BRAD

No Text

Uguak, Kennedy carry Loyola of Chicago past Bradley 67-66

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Aher Uguak had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Marquise Kennedy made the game-winning free throw and Loyola of Chicago beat Bradley 67-66 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Elijan Childs' 3-point play with 46 seconds left put Bradley up 66-65 with 46 seconds left before Kennedy made two from the line with 29 seconds to go for the final score. Childs'attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (21-10, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 15 points and Kennedy had eight.

Childs had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (20-11, 11-7). Nate Kennell added 19 points. Darrell Brown had 18 points.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Feb. 1.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 38
BRAD Braves 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Bradley  
19:43 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 0-2
19:14   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot, blocked by Koch Bar  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
18:55   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
18:47   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
18:34   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
18:34 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:34 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:18 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 3-4
18:03   Danya Kingsby missed layup  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:56 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Keith Clemons 5-4
17:40   Elijah Childs missed hook shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:18 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 8-4
17:04   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:50   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
16:45 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 10-4
16:45   30-second timeout called  
16:24   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
16:24 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 10-5
16:21 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
16:06   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
15:47   Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Childs  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Cameron Krutwig missed reverse layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
15:19   3-second violation turnover on Ari Boya  
15:01   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
14:48 +2 Marquise Kennedy made jump shot 12-6
14:24   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
14:14 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup 14-6
14:04 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 14-8
13:49   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
13:28 +2 Darrell Brown made layup 14-10
13:06   Turnover on Franklin Agunanne  
12:52 +2 Nate Kennell made jump shot 14-12
12:38   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:20 +2 Darrell Brown made fade-away jump shot 14-14
12:20   30-second timeout called  
12:07 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 16-14
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Tate Hall  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Marquise Kennedy, stolen by Ville Tahvanainen  
11:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup 16-16
11:11   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:01   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
10:36   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:06   Nate Kennell missed fade-away jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:32   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
9:11   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
8:53   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Ville Tahvanainen, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
8:36 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup 18-16
8:16   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
8:14   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
8:00   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Antonio Thomas  
7:46   Elijah Childs missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:38   Personal foul on Antonio Thomas  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Bradley  
6:58   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
6:55   Personal foul on Tom Welch  
6:43   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
6:35   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
6:35   Keith Clemons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:35 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
6:35 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
6:16 +2 Elijah Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by Nate Kennell 19-18
5:47   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
5:47 +1 Tom Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
5:47 +1 Tom Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
5:31 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk, assist by Danya Kingsby 21-20
5:13   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
5:13 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 3 free throws 22-20
5:13 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-20
5:13   Lucas Williamson missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Ari Boya  
4:48   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
4:36 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 26-20
4:18 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 26-22
4:04   Tate Hall missed turnaround jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:00   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:47   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Ari Boya, stolen by Keith Clemons  
3:25 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paxson Wojcik 29-22
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
2:45 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 31-22
2:33 +2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 31-24
2:05 +2 Paxson Wojcik made jump shot 33-24
1:41   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
1:33   Paxson Wojcik missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
1:04 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 36-24
50.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup  
50.0   Ville Tahvanainen missed layup  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
46.0   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
32.0   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson  
17.0 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 36-27
1.0 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 38-27

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 29
BRAD Braves 39

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 38-30
19:25 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 40-30
19:08 +3 Elijah Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 40-33
18:50 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 42-33
18:20   Darrell Brown missed fade-away jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:07   Out of bounds turnover on Lucas Williamson  
17:49   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
17:49 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk, assist by Keith Clemons 44-33
17:21   Shooting foul on Aher Uguak  
17:21 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 44-34
17:21   Elijah Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
17:11 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 47-34
16:55 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Ari Boya 47-36
16:35 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 49-36
16:14 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 49-39
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Keith Clemons, stolen by Ari Boya  
15:48 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 49-42
15:34   Cameron Krutwig missed layup, blocked by Ari Boya  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
15:32   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
15:06   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
15:04   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
15:04 +1 Elijah Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
15:04 +1 Elijah Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
14:40   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
14:31   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
14:03   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
13:49 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 49-46
13:47   30-second timeout called  
13:36   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
13:20   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
13:14   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
13:12   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
12:50 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Nate Kennell 49-48
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Darrell Brown  
12:19 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrell Brown 49-51
11:59   Personal foul on Elijah Childs  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
11:37   30-second timeout called  
11:23   Elijah Childs missed alley-oop shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Darrell Brown  
10:52   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marquise Kennedy  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Ja'Shon Henry  
10:03   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
9:52   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
9:43   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
9:38 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koch Bar 49-54
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Paxson Wojcik, stolen by Danya Kingsby  
9:10 +2 Danya Kingsby made dunk 49-56
8:48 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 52-56
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Aher Uguak  
8:14   Keith Clemons missed layup, blocked by Danya Kingsby  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
8:12   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
8:12 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
8:12 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
7:55   Ville Tahvanainen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:32   Shooting foul on Elijah Childs  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:32 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
7:32 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
7:05   Elijah Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:57   Out of bounds turnover on Lucas Williamson  
6:32   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:17 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 58-56
5:53 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Childs 58-59
5:24   Lucas Williamson missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
5:11   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
4:44   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
4:42 +2 Aher Uguak made dunk 60-59
4:42   Shooting foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
4:42 +1 Aher Uguak made free throw 61-59
4:28   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
4:28   Danya Kingsby missed free throw  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
3:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig made fade-away jump shot 63-59
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Darrell Brown missed layup  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
3:12   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
3:01   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
3:01 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 63-60
3:01   Darrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
2:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
2:30   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
2:30   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   Tate Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
2:13 +2 Lucas Williamson made jump shot 65-60
1:46 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 65-63
1:31   Full timeout called  
1:19   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson  
45.0 +2 Elijah Childs made layup, assist by Koch Bar 65-65
45.0   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
45.0 +1 Elijah Childs made free throw 65-66
32.0   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Elijah Childs  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
32.0   Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
32.0 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 66-66
32.0 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-66
12.0   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell  
9.0   Keith Clemons missed free throw  
9.0   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
9.0   Keith Clemons missed free throw  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs  
1.0   Elijah Childs missed alley-oop shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
Key Players
C. Krutwig
D. Brown
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
56.7 Field Goal % 34.8
0.0 Three Point % 32.6
69.1 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago 0.0
  Elijah Childs missed alley-oop shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Childs 8.0
  Keith Clemons missed free throw 9.0
  Personal foul on Darrell Brown 9.0
  Keith Clemons missed free throw 9.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Nate Kennell 12.0
+ 1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Ja'Shon Henry 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago 32.0