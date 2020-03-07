SNCLRA
PEPPER

No Text

Edwards, Pepperdine beat Santa Clara 84-73 in WCC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP)

Kameron Edwards had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Pepperdine never trailed in its 84-73 win over Santa Clara on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Colbey Ross added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Skylar Chavez scored 15 points for Pepperdine (16-15).

The No. 6 seed Waves made 11 of their first 16 shots to a take a 20-point lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the first half. Santa Clara started the game 2-of-12 shooting and shot just 28% (8 of 29) from the field in the first half.

The seventh-seeded Broncos trimmed their deficit to eights points in the closing seconds but got no closer.

Pepperdine plays third-seeded Saint Mary's in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 18 points. DJ Mitchell and Tahl Eaddy scored 15 apiece.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 26
PEPPER Waves 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:42   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
19:14   Keshawn Justice missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
19:04 +3 Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 0-3
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
18:40 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 0-5
18:20   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Kessler Edwards  
18:12   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
18:08 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 0-7
17:42   Jalen Williams missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:33 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 0-9
17:31   30-second timeout called  
17:18   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:02   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
16:44 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot 2-9
16:44   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
16:44 +1 Josip Vrankic made free throw 3-9
16:34 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 3-12
16:25   Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell  
16:25   Turnover on DJ Mitchell  
16:25   Official timeout called  
16:13   Double dribble turnover on Kessler Edwards  
16:01   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:51   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
15:49   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
15:05 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 3-14
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic  
14:30 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 3-16
14:19   Trey Wertz missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
14:11   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
14:06 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 3-18
13:45 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot 5-18
13:25   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
13:11   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Tahj Eaddy  
12:51   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:26 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot 5-20
12:07   Giordan Williams missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
11:58 +3 Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 5-23
11:43   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +1 Keshawn Justice made 1st of 2 free throws 6-23
11:43 +1 Keshawn Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-23
11:33   Shooting foul on Giordan Williams  
11:33 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 7-24
11:33 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-25
11:21   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
11:21 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 8-25
11:21   DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:05   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
10:55   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
10:44 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 8-28
10:22 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 10-28
9:59   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
9:51   Jumpball received by Santa Clara  
9:33   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
9:22 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 12-28
9:08   Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
8:57 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha 12-31
8:43   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
8:43   Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy  
8:43   Turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
8:14   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross  
8:03 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 15-31
7:36   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 18-31
7:00 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot 18-33
6:47   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
6:36   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
6:22 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Kameron Edwards 18-35
6:12   DJ Mitchell missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
6:02   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
5:54   Jalen Williams missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
5:42   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
5:34   Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Skylar Chavez  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
5:28   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jalen Williams  
5:12 +2 Jalen Williams made layup 20-35
5:06   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
5:06   Colbey Ross missed free throw  
5:06   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
4:43   DJ Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
4:40   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
4:40   Jaden Bediako missed free throw  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
4:29   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
4:17   Jalen Williams missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
4:10   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Edwards  
4:10   30-second timeout called  
4:10   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
3:35   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
3:27 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup 20-37
3:22   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
3:14   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
3:01   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
2:52   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
2:52 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 20-38
2:52 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
2:27   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
2:17   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
1:55   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
1:36   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
1:36 +1 Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws 20-40
1:36 +1 Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-41
1:17   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
1:17 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws 21-41
1:17 +1 Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-41
55.0   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
53.0   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
53.0 +1 Giordan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-41
53.0 +1 Giordan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-41
46.0   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
44.0   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
40.0   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
28.0 +2 Tahj Eaddy made layup 26-41
1.0   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keshawn Justice  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 47
PEPPER Waves 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 26-43
19:23 +2 DJ Mitchell made layup 28-43
18:52   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:48   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:40 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 28-45
18:22   Offensive foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:22   Turnover on Jaden Bediako  
17:58   Personal foul on DJ Mitchell  
17:52   Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards  
17:36 +2 Tahj Eaddy made layup 30-45
17:36   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
17:36   Tahj Eaddy missed free throw  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:15 +2 Kessler Edwards made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 30-47
17:00   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
16:58   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
16:58 +1 Jalen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 31-47
16:58 +1 Jalen Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
16:51   Personal foul on Jalen Williams  
16:35 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 32-49
16:20 +2 Jalen Williams made layup 34-49
16:00   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
15:51   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
15:40 +2 Jalen Williams made layup 36-49
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:00 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup 38-49
15:00   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
15:00   Josip Vrankic missed free throw  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:41   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:39   Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
14:37   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:18 +2 Trey Wertz made jump shot 40-49
14:08   Full timeout called  
14:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:04 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 40-51
13:48   Jalen Williams missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
13:39   Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman  
13:19 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 42-51
12:57   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Pepperdine  
12:51   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
12:24   DJ Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
12:16 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 42-54
11:53   Tahj Eaddy missed layup  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:48   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:46   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:49 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
11:24   Colbey Ross missed layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
11:13   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:11   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:11 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
11:11 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-54
11:02   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
11:02 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 45-55
11:02 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-56
10:57   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Colbey Ross  
10:53 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 45-58
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
10:37   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
10:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tahj Eaddy  
10:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sedrick Altman  
10:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pepperdine  
10:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pepperdine  
10:37