|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
0-3
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Skylar Chavez
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
0-5
|
18:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Kessler Edwards
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
0-7
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup
|
0-9
|
17:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made jump shot
|
2-9
|
16:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:44
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made free throw
|
3-9
|
16:34
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-12
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup
|
3-14
|
14:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|
3-16
|
14:19
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed layup
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
3-18
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy made jump shot
|
5-18
|
13:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot
|
5-20
|
12:07
|
|
|
Giordan Williams missed layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
11:58
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
5-23
|
11:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-23
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-23
|
11:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Giordan Williams
|
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-24
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-25
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-25
|
11:21
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-28
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
10-28
|
9:59
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
12-28
|
9:08
|
|
|
Victor Ohia Obioha missed jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
8:57
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
12-31
|
8:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
15-31
|
7:36
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
18-31
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made jump shot
|
18-33
|
6:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
18-35
|
6:12
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Skylar Chavez
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jalen Williams
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams made layup
|
20-35
|
5:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed free throw
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed free throw
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup
|
20-37
|
3:22
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-38
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-39
|
2:27
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-40
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Skylar Chavez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-41
|
1:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-41
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-41
|
55.0
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Santa Clara
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Giordan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-41
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Giordan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-41
|
46.0
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
28.0
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy made layup
|
26-41
|
1.0
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keshawn Justice
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|