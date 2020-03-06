VALPO
Valpo shocks MVC No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 74-73 in OT

  • Mar 06, 2020

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP) John Kizer drove the left side of the paint, drawing two defenders and passed to Eron Gordon for the winning layin as Valparaiso stormed from 18 points down to knock No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago out of the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference 74-73 in overtime Friday night.

Kiser finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots for the seventh-seeded Crusaders. His late-game performance was invaluable. Kiser stole Loyola Chicago's final possession in regulation, preventing a potential winning shot, and swatted what seemed like a gimme go-ahead bucket late in OT after Loyola Chicago stole the ball mere steps from the hoop.

Valparaiso (18-15), which trailed 45-27 early in the second half, had not beaten Loyola in seven straight meetings and has never before made the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

All nine Loyola Chicago players scored but only Keith Clemons reached double figures with a career-high 28 for the Ramblers (21-11), who were 1-for-10 shooting in overtime.

Ryan Fazekas had 15 points for Valparaiso (18-15). Daniel Sackey added 13 points and six rebounds. Donovan Clay had 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

The MVC tournament lost its top two seeds, Northern Iowa and Loyola Chicago on Friday.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 22
LOYCHI Ramblers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
19:32   Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
19:22   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
19:11   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
18:52 +2 John Kiser made turnaround jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 2-0
18:29   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
18:25   Personal foul on John Kiser  
18:19 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
18:02   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
17:55   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
17:55   Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:55   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
17:46   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
17:32 +2 Donovan Clay made hook shot 4-2
17:05   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
16:41   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
16:32   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by John Kiser  
16:23 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 7-2
15:56 +2 Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 7-4
15:56   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Aher Uguak missed free throw  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:27   Offensive foul on Ben Krikke  
15:27   Turnover on Ben Krikke  
15:18   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
15:02   Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Lucas Williamson  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
14:45   Eron Gordon missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
14:24   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
14:04   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
13:53 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 7-7
13:44   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
13:29 +3 John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke 10-7
13:08 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tom Welch 10-10
12:42   Donovan Clay missed layup  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
12:38 +2 Ben Krikke made hook shot 12-10
12:20   Shooting foul on John Kiser  
12:20   Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
11:47   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
11:38   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +2 Daniel Sackey made driving layup 14-11
11:08 +2 Aher Uguak made layup 14-13
10:43   Eron Gordon missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
10:32   Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey  
10:32 +1 Keith Clemons made 1st of 3 free throws 14-14
10:32 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-15
10:32 +1 Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-16
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
10:00 +2 Jalon Pipkins made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 14-18
9:31   Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:31   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:08   Offensive foul on Jalon Pipkins  
9:08   Turnover on Jalon Pipkins  
8:50   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:41   Donovan Clay missed hook shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
8:35   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
8:35 +1 Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
8:35   Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
8:31 +2 Lucas Williamson made driving layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 14-21
8:31   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
8:31   Lucas Williamson missed free throw  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:20   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:06 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 17-21
8:01   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
7:57   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +2 Donovan Clay made reverse layup, assist by Ben Krikke 19-21
7:13 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup 19-23
6:55   Ben Krikke missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
6:31   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
6:14   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:54   Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson  
5:40   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
5:30 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot 19-26
5:06   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Sackey  
4:46   Paxson Wojcik missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
4:24   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
4:04 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paxson Wojcik 19-29
3:53   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik  
3:39   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
3:20   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
3:00 +2 Paxson Wojcik made driving layup 19-31
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:57   Commercial timeout called  
2:39   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
2:30 +3 Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 22-31
2:10   Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak  
1:46   John Kiser missed hook shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
1:38 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 22-34
1:13   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
1:13   Donovan Clay missed free throw  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
1:10   30-second timeout called  
49.0   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
36.0   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Aher Uguak  
7.0 +2 Keith Clemons made floating jump shot 22-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 46
LOYCHI Ramblers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Aher Uguak  
19:10 +2 Keith Clemons made floating jump shot 22-38
19:02   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
18:51   Mileek McMillan missed hook shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:39   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:29   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
18:19   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
18:06   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:57   Cameron Krutwig missed dunk  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:44 +3 Mileek McMillan made 3-pt. jump shot 25-38
17:21   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
17:13   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
17:13 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
17:13 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
16:45 +2 Tom Welch made layup 27-40
16:37   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
16:28 +2 Keith Clemons made driving layup 27-42
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan  
16:14   30-second timeout called  
16:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +3 Tom Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 27-45
15:20   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
15:12 +2 Ben Krikke made dunk 29-45
15:12   Flagrant foul on Aher Uguak  
15:12   Official timeout called  
15:12 +1 Ben Krikke made 1st of 2 free throws 30-45
15:12 +1 Ben Krikke made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-45
15:08   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
14:59 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving layup 31-47
14:33 +2 John Kiser made jump shot 33-47
14:05   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
13:43   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
13:40   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
13:23   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
13:13 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 36-47
13:13   30-second timeout called  
12:47   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
12:28 +2 Daniel Sackey made reverse layup 38-47
12:10   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
11:59   Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Donovan Clay  
11:30   Shooting foul on Keith Clemons  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
11:30 +1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
11:02 +2 Paxson Wojcik made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 40-49
10:36 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 42-49
10:21   Paxson Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
10:17 +2 Marquise Kennedy made dunk 42-51
9:50   Donovan Clay missed layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
9:45   Traveling violation turnover on Paxson Wojcik  
9:26   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
9:18 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 42-53
8:48 +2 John Kiser made turnaround jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 44-53
8:46   30-second timeout called  
8:35   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:33   Out of bounds turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
8:18   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:15 +2 Donovan Clay made dunk 46-53
7:44 +2 Keith Clemons made fade-away jump shot 46-55
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Keith Clemons  
7:18   Shooting foul on Donovan Clay  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:18 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
7:18 +1 Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-57
7:07 +2 Mileek McMillan made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 48-57
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
6:51 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 50-57
6:38 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Tate Hall 50-59
6:30 +2 Daniel Sackey made layup 52-59
5:59 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 52-62
5:37 +2 Daniel Sackey made running Jump Shot 54-62
5:07   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:55   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
4:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Fazekas, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
4:16 +2 Lucas Williamson made driving layup 54-64
4:10 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 57-64
3:42   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:36   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
3:29   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:11   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
3:11   Commercial timeout called  
3:11   Marquise Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   Marquise Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
2:50   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
2:50 +1 Lucas Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-65
2:50 +1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-66
2:40   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
2:13   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
2:02 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay 60-66
2:00   Full timeout called  
1:34   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
1:25   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey  
1:13   Daniel Sackey missed layup  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
1:12   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
1:12   Tate Hall missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
55.0   Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
50.0 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made dunk