|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
John Kiser made turnaround jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
2-0
|
18:29
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Kiser
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:02
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made hook shot
|
4-2
|
17:05
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by John Kiser
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
7-2
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
7-4
|
15:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed free throw
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ben Krikke
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Ben Krikke
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup, blocked by Lucas Williamson
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Valparaiso
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik
|
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
7-7
|
13:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
John Kiser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Krikke
|
10-7
|
13:08
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tom Welch
|
10-10
|
12:42
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Ben Krikke made hook shot
|
12-10
|
12:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Kiser
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-11
|
11:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Sackey made driving layup
|
14-11
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak made layup
|
14-13
|
10:43
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey
|
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 1st of 3 free throws
|
14-14
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
14-15
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
14-16
|
10:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eron Gordon, stolen by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Jalon Pipkins made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
14-18
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalon Pipkins
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalon Pipkins
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed hook shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
8:35
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-19
|
8:35
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson made driving layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
14-21
|
8:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed free throw
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
17-21
|
8:01
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made reverse layup, assist by Ben Krikke
|
19-21
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup
|
19-23
|
6:55
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-26
|
5:06
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Sackey
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Paxson Wojcik missed jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
4:04
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paxson Wojcik
|
19-29
|
3:53
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paxson Wojcik
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tom Welch
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Paxson Wojcik made driving layup
|
19-31
|
2:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Eron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Clay
|
22-31
|
2:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aher Uguak
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
John Kiser missed hook shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak
|
22-34
|
1:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed free throw
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Aher Uguak
|
|
7.0
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made floating jump shot
|
22-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|