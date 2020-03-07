SETON
CREIGH

No Text

No. 11 Creighton tops Seton Hall for share of Big East title

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) This wasn't the year anyone, including Creighton's coaches and players, would have expected a Big East championship banner hung at CHI Health Center.

They were picked seventh in the conference, and they lost two projected starters to injuries before the season opener.

Yet there the No. 11 Bluejays were Saturday, the players mobbed by court-storming students after a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. Moments later, the banner was unfurled from the rafters on the north end of the arena.

''Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time,'' coach Greg McDermott said. ''So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other's back, and when they don't care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible.''

Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.

Creighton, Seton Hall and Villanova all went 13-5 in the conference. The Bluejays have won 11 of their last 13 games and, because they swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York City next week.

The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 growing louder as the clock wound down.

''That was a game for the ages against a very good opponent,'' McDermott said.

Seeing the court storming and championship banner left Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard feeling a bit blue for his players.

''I think my biggest emotion is the fact that those 13 kids in the locker room didn't get to do the same thing,'' Willard said. ''Nothing's going to take away from the accomplishment that we won a regular-season championship, too. They're all down and disappointed and feeling down, which is normal, but at the same time you have a court storming and hanging a banner.''

Seton Hall (21-9) has been in first place or tied for first the entire season but lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova, which beat Georgetown on Saturday, is the No. 2 seed.

Denzel Mahoney came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bluejays, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points along with playing a superb defensive game against Seton Hall star Myles Powell.

Powell and Quincy McKnight each scored 15 points for the Pirates and Jared Rhoden added 12 as the Pirates slowed the pace against the Big East's highest-scoring team.

''They slowed the ball up the court, and that actually made us happy,'' Alexander said. ''That let us catch our breath before we went on offense.''

Billed by local media as the biggest home game in Creighton program history, the energy in the building was palpable. Alexander got the crowd on its feet right away, stealing the ball from Powell on the opening possession and converting a fast-break pass from Damien Jefferson into an easy layin. Then, after Powell appeared to shed Alexander on a ball screen, Alexander caught him from behind to block his layup try.

There were 16 lead changes and seven ties. The Bluejays began taking control after Mitch Ballock made consecutive 3s and Zegarowski drove the length of the court and snaked his way through the lane for a finger-roll layin to break a 50-all tie.

''We missed a couple around the rim, and they're just excellent in this building,'' Willard said. ''We let Ballock get two 3s back-to-back and whenever he gets going, this team feeds off it. That kind of changed the whole momentum of the game.''

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season, and Powell, averaging 27 points in road games, was never able to take control offensively. They were coming off a 79-77 loss to Villanova. Willard said his players' confidence remains high.

''They showed me everything they needed to show me,'' he said. ''After that heartbreaking loss Wednesday, they could have come out and laid an egg, and they came out and battled for 39 minutes.''

Creighton: The Bluejays ride momentum into the conference tournament after finishing 17-1 at home and improving to 6-2 against Top 25 opponents.

ROUGH STUFF

Tension spilled over when Jefferson and Sandro Mamukelashvili were chest to chest in the final 2 minutes. Mamukelashvili tried to shove Jefferson, McDermott sprinted across the bench to calm matters and each player was assessed a technical foul. Earlier, Creighton's Kelvin Jones was called for a flagrant-1 foul for a hook-and-hold when he and Romaro Gill locked arms under the basket and spun as if they were square dancing.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wins over Georgetown and Seton Hall should propel Creighton into the top 10 next week. Consecutive losses will drop Seton Hall a few spots.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall plays Xavier or Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

Creighton plays Georgetown or St. John's in the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SETON Pirates 32
CREIGH Bluejays 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:42   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
19:38 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Damien Jefferson 0-2
19:16   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:14   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
19:07   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
18:42   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:20 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 3-2
18:03   Shooting foul on Myles Cale  
18:03   Damien Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03   Damien Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:41   Myles Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:37 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk 3-4
17:14   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
17:12   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
16:52 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 3-6
16:21 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 6-6
16:09   Christian Bishop missed turnaround jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
15:47 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 8-6
15:39   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
15:13 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 11-6
14:58 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 11-8
14:32   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:28   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:17 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot 11-10
13:50   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
13:50   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
13:31 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 13-10
13:18   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
12:55 +2 Jared Rhoden made driving layup 15-10
12:55   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:55   Jared Rhoden missed free throw  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:36 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 15-12
12:07 +2 Quincy McKnight made jump shot 17-12
11:59   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
11:29   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:15 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 17-15
10:53   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
10:53   Turnover on Myles Powell  
10:33   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
10:25   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
9:57   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
9:51 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 17-18
9:41   30-second timeout called  
9:21   Personal foul on Damien Jefferson  
9:15   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
9:09 +2 Romaro Gill made hook shot 19-18
8:51 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 19-21
8:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
7:57 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 19-24
7:25 +2 Myles Cale made driving layup 21-24
7:14   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
7:12   Personal foul on Myles Cale  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
6:48   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
6:48   Tyrese Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:48   Tyrese Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:25   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
6:01   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:47   Ty-Shon Alexander missed turnaround jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
5:19   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:08 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 21-26
4:39   Offensive foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:39   Turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:29   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:29 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
4:29   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:14 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 24-27
4:03   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Bishop  
3:45 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk 26-27
3:38   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:25   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:07   Quincy McKnight missed driving layup  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
2:53 +2 Myles Powell made hook shot 28-27
2:46   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:46 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 28-28
2:46 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
2:32 +2 Romaro Gill made hook shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 30-29
2:16 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 30-32
1:45   Romaro Gill missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
1:30   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:23   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
1:02   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
41.0   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
26.0 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 32-32
2.0   Marcus Zegarowski missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 28
CREIGH Bluejays 45

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
19:50   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
19:50   Damien Jefferson missed dunk, blocked by Romaro Gill  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:16   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:01 +2 Myles Powell made fade-away jump shot 34-32
18:43   Christian Bishop missed layup  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
18:33   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:12 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 34-34
17:39   Quincy McKnight missed floating jump shot, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
17:37   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:11 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 34-37
16:53   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:40   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:05   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:05   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
15:43 +2 Jared Rhoden made driving layup 36-38
15:34   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:27   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Traveling violation turnover on Romaro Gill  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
14:43 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 39-38
14:26 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelvin Jones 39-41
13:58 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 41-41
13:45 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 41-44
13:17   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:12   Flagrant foul on Kelvin Jones  
13:12 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
13:12   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
13:06   Offensive foul on Romaro Gill  
13:06   Turnover on Romaro Gill  
12:43   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
12:24   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
12:03 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 42-47
11:32   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 45-47
11:12   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
10:51   Out of bounds turnover on Romaro Gill  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romaro Gill  
10:26 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk 47-47
10:08   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
10:06   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
9:39   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bishop  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:36   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed dunk, blocked by Christian Bishop  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
9:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
9:24 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 50-47
9:04 +2 Christian Bishop made layup 50-49
9:04   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
9:04 +1 Christian Bishop made free throw 50-50
8:35   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:28 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 50-52
8:06   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
7:57 +2 Mitch Ballock made driving layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 50-54
7:48   30-second timeout called  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 52-54
7:20 +2 Damien Jefferson made driving layup 52-56
6:50 +2 Jared Rhoden made floating jump shot 54-56
6:31 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 54-59
6:10   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
6:00 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made driving layup 54-61
5:52   30-second timeout called  
5:52   Commercial timeout called  
5:44 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 57-61
5:20   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
5:03   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:43 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 57-64
4:11   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
4:05 +2 Quincy McKnight made tip-in 59-64
3:43 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 59-67
3:21   Offensive foul on Quincy McKnight  
3:21   Turnover on Quincy McKnight  
3:21   Commercial timeout called  
3:04 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 59-69
2:52   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
2:48   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed tip-in  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
2:46   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
2:46   Myles Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:46 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-69
2:29 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 60-71
2:15   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
1:47 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 60-74
1:37   Full timeout called  
1:32   Lost ball turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
1:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Damien Jefferson  
1:02 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 60-77
44.0   Lost ball turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
29.0   Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
23.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
Q. McKnight
0 G
M. Ballock
24 G
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
41.4 Field Goal % 43.6
35.0 Three Point % 43.3
85.3 Free Throw % 74.4
  30-second timeout called 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones 27.0
  Anthony Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Shereef Mitchell 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Shereef Mitchell 44.0
+ 3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 1:02
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Damien Jefferson 1:25
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili 1:25
  Lost ball turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander 1:32
  Full timeout called 1:37
+ 3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 1:47
Team Stats
Points 60 77
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 29-53 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 2-7 (28.6%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 24
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 22 20
Team 2 1
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
Q. McKnight G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
M. Zegarowski G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 21-9 322860
home team logo 11 Creighton 24-7 324577
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Seton Hall 21-9 75.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 11 Creighton 24-7 78.4 PPG 37.6 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 21.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.8 APG 39.6 FG%
11
M. Zegarowski G 15.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.0 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 15 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
11
M. Zegarowski G 23 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
44.6 FG% 54.7
36.4 3PT FG% 53.8
28.6 FT% 55.6