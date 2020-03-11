BC
ND

No Text

Notre Dame tops Boston College 80-58 to advance in ACCs

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Notre Dame advanced the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament without much heavy lifting from star John Mooney.

And that was just fine with Irish coach Mike Brey given the Irish's balanced scoring attack.

T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday. The Irish (20-12) won in an unconventional manner as five different players scored in double digits, none of which were Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection Mooney.

Prentiss Hubb had 14 points for Notre Dame, while Juwan Durham had 12 points and Nate Laszewski scored 10. Mooney finished with eight points and 11 rebounds after spending the final few minutes on the bench with the game out of hand.

''Any time we can get that thing to 80 and make double-digit 3s, that's how we have to advance and beat people in this league,'' Brey said.

It was one of the last two games played in front of fans at the Greensboro Coliseum this week.

The ACC put out a statement midway through the second half that in light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding the coronavirus, the league's presidents and athletic directors determined that beginning Thursday all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.

Brey doesn't think playing in front of an empty coliseum will be a distraction.

''I don't think there's going to be any letdown or distraction,'' Brey said. ''We practice over 100 practices a year in a gym like that tomorrow. I'm going to remind us of some of our great practices when there's seven people in the gym and we're going at it. They still know they're playing on national TV and everybody is watching them and still know they're playing for a trophy.''

Gibbs was happy that his family will be able to attend the game, and thinks the players' focus will be sharp.

''We have to come out and play like our lives are on the line still,'' Gibbs said. ''We play for the fans, it's going to be, not sad, but just a little bit of a different environment. Our families are usually here and it's a little bit easier to play and a little bit more energy in the building, but we have to bring our own energy and just play the way we play.''

Tenth-seeded Boston College was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.

The two teams split during the regular season with each team winning by one point on the other's home court.

But this one wasn't nearly as close.

The Irish jumped out to a 30-12 lead with 3:37 left in the first half after the Eagles opened the game 3 of 24 from the field. Boston College shot 34% for the game and was just 6 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Eagles battled back to within seven at one point in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.

''Against Notre Dame you have to get in to an offensive rhythm early,'' said Boston College coach Jim Christian. ''We had some young guys playing in this tournament and maybe got a little excited. When you dig a hole like that against them, it's hard to come back.''

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles simply couldn't dig out of an early hole. They needed someone to step up in the scoring column and that didn't happen until Mitchell got going in the second half. Notre Dame's 1-3-1 defense seemed to throw off the Eagles.

Notre Dame: Despite winning 20 games this season, the Irish are considered a bubble team when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. A win over No. 17 Virginia would go a long way toward helping their case. Brey said he is concerned about the Cavaliers' length, but thinks the Irish are built to handle that by spreading the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Season is over.

Notre Dame: Will face second-seeded Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BC Eagles 21
ND Fighting Irish 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boston College  
19:37   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
19:22   John Mooney missed hook shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:02   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
18:49   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:36   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by John Mooney  
18:13 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 0-2
17:57   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:47 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
17:22   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
17:22 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 1-5
17:22 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
17:05   Rex Pflueger missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
16:53   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
16:53 +1 CJ Felder made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
16:53   CJ Felder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:14   Kamari Williams missed jump shot, blocked by T.J. Gibbs  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
16:14   John Mooney missed layup  
16:12   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:12   John Mooney missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
16:01   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
15:54   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:46   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
15:30   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Jay Heath  
15:22   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:10   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:48   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
14:28 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Jay Heath 5-5
14:04 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 5-7
13:43   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
13:30 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 5-10
12:55 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 8-10
12:39   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
12:29   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
12:08 +2 Juwan Durham made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 8-12
11:53   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
11:41   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
11:32   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
11:32   Jairus Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:32   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:06   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
11:00   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
10:45   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:31   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
10:30   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
10:11 +2 Nate Laszewski made driving layup 9-14
9:56   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:44 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 9-16
9:32   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:15   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
9:08   Jay Heath missed layup  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
8:55 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 9-18
8:53   30-second timeout called  
8:39   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
8:26 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 9-20
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Kamari Williams, stolen by Nate Laszewski  
8:01   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
7:59   Nate Laszewski missed tip-in  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Kamari Williams  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Juwan Durham  
7:11   Luka Kraljevic missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
7:01 +3 Kamari Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Felder 12-20
6:46 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 12-22
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
6:26 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 12-24
6:01   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
5:51   Shooting foul on Julian Rishwain  
5:51 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 12-25
5:51 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-26
5:25   CJ Felder missed jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
5:03   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
4:54   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
4:54   Juwan Durham missed dunk  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
4:52   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
4:52 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 12-27
4:52   Juwan Durham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
4:39   Jairus Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:17 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 12-30
4:03   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:32   John Mooney missed jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
3:16 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup 14-30
2:50 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup 14-32
2:37   Personal foul on John Mooney  
2:28 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot 16-32
2:09   Juwan Durham missed turnaround jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
1:59 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 19-32
1:39   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Jairus Hamilton  
1:39   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
1:39   30-second timeout called  
1:30   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
1:26   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
1:18 +2 Jay Heath made layup 21-32
51.0   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
50.0   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
46.0   Personal foul on Jay Heath  
46.0 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 21-33
46.0   T.J. Gibbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
46.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
38.0   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
11.0 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 21-36
2.0   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 37
ND Fighting Irish 44

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 21-39
19:28   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:04   John Mooney missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:54   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
18:47 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 23-39
18:32   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
18:25   Jumpball received by Boston College  
18:14 +2 Jay Heath made floating jump shot 25-39
17:55   T.J. Gibbs missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
17:46   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
17:44   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
17:34 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 27-39
17:09 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 27-42
16:50   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:45   Personal foul on John Mooney  
16:35   Jairus Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
16:13   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
16:05   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
15:58 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Hamilton 30-42
15:36 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 30-45
15:16   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
15:11   Shooting foul on Kamari Williams  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-46
15:11 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-47
14:55 +3 Kamari Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 33-47
14:21   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
14:03   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
13:35 +2 Steffon Mitchell made hook shot 35-47
13:13 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 35-49
12:56   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
12:51   Bad pass turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by John Mooney  
12:45   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:29 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 37-49
12:10   Personal foul on Jared Hamilton  
12:03   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by CJ Felder  
11:37 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 39-49
11:37   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +1 Steffon Mitchell made free throw 40-49
11:21   Traveling violation turnover on John Mooney  
10:57   Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton  
10:58   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
10:41   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
10:39   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:28 +2 Jared Hamilton made floating jump shot 42-49
10:12   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:07   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:01   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
9:54 +2 Rex Pflueger made layup, assist by Dane Goodwin 42-51
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
9:39   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
9:30   Prentiss Hubb missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
9:22 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 42-53
9:07   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Felder  
8:47   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
8:42   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
8:42 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
8:42 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
8:37   30-second timeout called  
8:37   Commercial timeout called  
8:26 +2 Steffon Mitchell made jump shot 44-55
7:55   John Mooney missed turnaround jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
7:38   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:35   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
7:35 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 45-55
7:35 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-55
7:20   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
7:18   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
7:00   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:41 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 46-57
6:28   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
6:28 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-57
6:28 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws