FAU
ODU

No Text

Ingram sends FAU into C-USA quarters

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 66-56 in the Conference USA Conference Tournament first round on Wednesday night.

Richardson Maitre added 21 points for the Owls (17-15), which made 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Florida Atlantic entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and the Monarchs were seeded eighth. Florida Atlantic moves on to play No. 1 seed North Texas Thursday night.

Xavier Green had 15 points for the Monarchs (13-19). Kalu Ezikpe scored 10 and Joe Reece added 10 points with 10 rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FAU Owls 32
ODU Monarchs 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Old Dominion  
19:39   A.J. Oliver II missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
19:18   Karlis Silins missed hook shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Green  
19:10   A.J. Oliver II missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Cornelius Taylor  
18:54   Personal foul on A.J. Oliver II  
18:50   Offensive foul on Karlis Silins  
18:50   Turnover on Karlis Silins  
18:29   Malik Curry missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
18:20 +3 Cornelius Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jailyn Ingram 3-0
17:56   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Green  
17:36   Kenan Blackshear missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
17:24   Personal foul on Kenan Blackshear  
17:13   Jumpball received by Florida Atlantic  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Green, stolen by Kenan Blackshear  
16:45   Richardson Maitre missed jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Florida Atlantic  
16:26   Offensive foul on Aleksandar Zecevic  
16:26   Turnover on Aleksandar Zecevic  
16:14 +3 Malik Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
15:52 +3 Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic 6-3
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Shooting foul on Aleksandar Zecevic  
15:29 +1 Xavier Green made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
15:29 +1 Xavier Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
15:16   Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Malik Curry  
14:52 +3 Jailyn Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Robertson 9-5
14:32 +3 Joe Reece made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Curry 9-8
14:14 +3 Jailyn Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Robertson 12-8
14:00   Offensive foul on Malik Curry  
14:00   Turnover on Malik Curry  
13:51 +3 Jailyn Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Robertson 15-8
13:30   Joe Reece missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
13:15 +2 Richardson Maitre made jump shot 17-8
13:13   30-second timeout called  
13:00   Malik Curry missed jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Joe Reece  
12:54   Joe Reece missed tip-in  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
12:46 +2 Joe Reece made layup, assist by Aaron Carver 17-10
12:39   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Robertson, stolen by Malik Curry  
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Carver  
12:07   Traveling violation turnover on Jailyn Ingram  
11:52   Personal foul on Madiaw Niang  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Offensive foul on Malik Curry  
11:45   Turnover on Malik Curry  
11:32   Richardson Maitre missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
11:13 +2 Xavier Green made jump shot 17-12
10:53   Jailyn Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kalu Ezikpe  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Green, stolen by Richardson Maitre  
10:36 +3 Michael Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cornelius Taylor 20-12
10:07 +2 Xavier Green made layup 20-14
10:07   Shooting foul on Jailyn Ingram  
10:07 +1 Xavier Green made free throw 20-15
9:51 +3 Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Sebree 23-15
9:29   Personal foul on Karlis Silins  
9:29 +1 Kalu Ezikpe made 1st of 2 free throws 23-16
9:29 +1 Kalu Ezikpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-17
9:10   Madiaw Niang missed layup  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Madiaw Niang  
9:02   Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Kenan Blackshear  
8:45   Richardson Maitre missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Kalu Ezikpe  
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe  
8:09   Jaylen Sebree missed layup  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Green  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Shooting foul on Joe Reece  
7:36 +1 Jailyn Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 24-17
7:36 +1 Jailyn Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-17
7:15   Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Jailyn Ingram  
7:06   Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
6:48 +2 Joe Reece made jump shot, assist by Xavier Green 25-19
6:26   D.J. Robertson missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
6:18 +2 Kalu Ezikpe made layup, assist by Joe Reece 25-21
6:07   Jailyn Ingram missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
6:05   Personal foul on Jailyn Ingram  
6:04 +1 Joe Reece made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
6:04   Joe Reece missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Madiaw Niang  
5:49 +2 D.J. Robertson made layup 27-22
5:31 +2 Joe Reece made jump shot, assist by Jaylin Hunter 27-24
5:06 +3 Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic 30-25
4:45 +2 Jaylin Hunter made layup 30-27
4:25   Traveling violation turnover on Richardson Maitre  
4:05 +2 Jaylin Hunter made jump shot 30-28
3:34   Jaylen Sebree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
3:17 +2 Kalu Ezikpe made layup, assist by Xavier Green 30-30
3:09   30-second timeout called  
3:09   Commercial timeout called  
2:49   Cornelius Taylor missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
2:24 +2 Kalu Ezikpe made layup 30-32
2:03   Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Karlis Silins  
1:48   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Robertson, stolen by A.J. Oliver II  
1:31   Offensive foul on Jaylin Hunter  
1:31   Turnover on Jaylin Hunter  
1:10   Richardson Maitre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
55.0   Kalu Ezikpe missed jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
22.0 +2 Cornelius Taylor made jump shot 32-32
3.0   Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Cornelius Taylor  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FAU Owls 34
ODU Monarchs 24

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Joe Reece missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II  
19:44   A.J. Oliver II missed layup  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Kenan Blackshear, stolen by Malik Curry  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Malik Curry  
19:04   Jailyn Ingram missed layup  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
18:48 +3 Xavier Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Curry 32-35
18:24 +2 Karlis Silins made layup, assist by Richardson Maitre 34-35
17:53 +3 Xavier Green made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
17:27   Jailyn Ingram missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Xavier Green  
17:18   Malik Curry missed layup  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Old Dominion  
17:10   Xavier Green missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre  
16:43   Kenan Blackshear missed hook shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
16:34   Traveling violation turnover on Joe Reece  
16:23   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Robertson, stolen by Malik Curry  
16:16   Malik Curry missed layup  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic  
16:06 +3 Michael Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic 37-38
15:47 +2 Malik Curry made layup, assist by Jaylin Hunter 37-40
15:28   Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
15:13 +2 Jaylin Hunter made layup 37-42
14:54   Aleksandar Zecevic missed hook shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic  
14:49   Aleksandar Zecevic missed layup  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic  
14:49   Jumpball received by Florida Atlantic  
14:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Shooting foul on A.J. Oliver II  
14:43   Karlis Silins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43 +1 Karlis Silins made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-42
14:33   A.J. Oliver II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
14:10   Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
14:06 +2 Jailyn Ingram made layup 40-42
13:44   Xavier Green missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
13:14 +2 Karlis Silins made jump shot, assist by Cornelius Taylor 42-42
12:52   Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Jailyn Ingram  
12:39   Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Kalu Ezikpe  
12:19   Jaylin Hunter missed layup, blocked by Jailyn Ingram  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Hunter  
12:11   Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II  
12:07   Shooting foul on Michael Forrest  
12:07 +1 A.J. Oliver II made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43
12:07 +1 A.J. Oliver II made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
11:45 +2 Richardson Maitre made jump shot 44-44
11:13   Personal foul on D.J. Robertson  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:11 +2 Aaron Carver made dunk, assist by Malik Curry 44-46
10:53   Shooting foul on Aaron Carver  
10:53   Aleksandar Zecevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:53 +1 Aleksandar Zecevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-46
10:25 +2 Kalu Ezikpe made layup 45-48
10:00 +3 Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Forrest 48-48
9:28   Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Forrest  
9:19   Richardson Maitre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Hunter  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Richardson Maitre  
8:48   Madiaw Niang missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Reece  
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Joe Reece, stolen by Madiaw Niang  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Richardson Maitre, stolen by Jaylin Hunter  
8:32 +2 Jaylin Hunter made layup 48-50
8:32   Shooting foul on Richardson Maitre  
8:32   Jaylin Hunter missed free throw  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre  
8:09 +2 D.J. Robertson made layup 50-50
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Malik Curry, stolen by D.J. Robertson  
7:43   Richardson Maitre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
7:27   Jailyn Ingram missed layup, blocked by Kalu Ezikpe  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Curry  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:42   Cornelius Taylor missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Malik Curry  
6:38   Personal foul on Karlis Silins  
6:15   Aaron Carver missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
6:04   Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins  
5:56 +3 Jailyn Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cornelius Taylor 53-50
5:32   Offensive foul on Kalu Ezikpe  
5:32   Turnover on Kalu Ezikpe  
5:24   Personal foul on Joe Reece  
5:06   Personal foul on A.J. Oliver II  
4:56 +2 Jailyn Ingram made layup 55-50
4:25   Joe Reece missed hook shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic  
4:04 +3 Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic 58-50
3:52   30-second timeout called  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Joe Reece, stolen by Michael Forrest  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +2 Richardson Maitre made jump shot 60-50
3:02 +2 Malik Curry made jump shot 60-52
2:34 +2 Jailyn Ingram made jump shot 62-52
2:19   Xavier Green missed jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
1:52   Cornelius Taylor missed jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
1:46   Personal foul on Malik Curry  
1:45   Personal foul on Aaron Carver  
1:45   Karlis Silins missed free throw  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
1:32   Shooting foul on Jailyn Ingram  
1:32 +1 Malik Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 62-53
1:32 +1 Malik Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-54
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Richardson Maitre, stolen by A.J. Oliver II  
1:18   Malik Curry missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
1:13   Aaron Carver missed layup  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Aaron Carver  
1:11   Aaron Carver missed layup  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Old Dominion  
1:10   Xavier Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram  
1:08   Personal foul on A.J. Oliver II  
1:08 +1 Jailyn Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 63-54
1:08 +1 Jailyn Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-54
1:00   Malik Curry missed layup  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre  
49.0   Personal foul on Jaylin Hunter  
49.0 +1 Kenan Blackshear made 1st of 2 free throws 65-54
49.0 +1 Kenan Blackshear made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-54
42.0   Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II  
36.0   Xavier Green missed layup  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier Green  
34.0 +2 Xavier Green made layup 66-56
34.0   30-second timeout called  
33.0   Jailyn Ingram missed dunk  
28.0   Defensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II  
22.0   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Oliver II, stolen by Michael Forrest  
0.0   End of period  