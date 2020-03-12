|
19:49
Joe Reece missed jump shot
19:47
Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II
19:44
A.J. Oliver II missed layup
19:42
Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
19:28
Bad pass turnover on Kenan Blackshear, stolen by Malik Curry
19:20
Lost ball turnover on Malik Curry
19:04
Jailyn Ingram missed layup
19:02
Defensive rebound by Joe Reece
18:48
+3
Xavier Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Curry
32-35
18:24
|
Karlis Silins made layup, assist by Richardson Maitre
34-35
17:53
|
Xavier Green made 3-pt. jump shot
34-38
17:27
Jailyn Ingram missed jump shot
17:25
Defensive rebound by Xavier Green
17:18
Malik Curry missed layup
17:15
Offensive rebound by Old Dominion
17:10
Xavier Green missed jump shot
17:08
Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre
16:43
Kenan Blackshear missed hook shot
16:41
Defensive rebound by Joe Reece
16:34
Traveling violation turnover on Joe Reece
16:23
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Robertson, stolen by Malik Curry
16:16
Malik Curry missed layup
16:14
Defensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic
16:06
|
Michael Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic
37-38
15:47
|
Malik Curry made layup, assist by Jaylin Hunter
37-40
15:28
Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:26
Defensive rebound by Joe Reece
15:13
|
Jaylin Hunter made layup
37-42
14:54
Aleksandar Zecevic missed hook shot
14:52
Offensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic
14:49
Aleksandar Zecevic missed layup
14:47
Offensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic
14:49
Jumpball received by Florida Atlantic
14:49
Commercial timeout called
14:43
Shooting foul on A.J. Oliver II
14:43
Karlis Silins missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:43
|
Karlis Silins made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-42
14:33
A.J. Oliver II missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:31
Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
14:10
Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:08
Offensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
14:06
|
Jailyn Ingram made layup
40-42
13:44
Xavier Green missed jump shot
13:42
Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins
13:14
|
Karlis Silins made jump shot, assist by Cornelius Taylor
42-42
12:52
Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Jailyn Ingram
12:39
Cornelius Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Kalu Ezikpe
12:19
Jaylin Hunter missed layup, blocked by Jailyn Ingram
12:17
Offensive rebound by Jaylin Hunter
12:11
Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:09
Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II
12:07
Shooting foul on Michael Forrest
12:07
|
A.J. Oliver II made 1st of 2 free throws
42-43
12:07
|
A.J. Oliver II made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-44
11:45
|
Richardson Maitre made jump shot
44-44
11:13
Personal foul on D.J. Robertson
11:13
Commercial timeout called
11:11
|
Aaron Carver made dunk, assist by Malik Curry
44-46
10:53
Shooting foul on Aaron Carver
10:53
Aleksandar Zecevic missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:53
|
Aleksandar Zecevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-46
10:25
|
Kalu Ezikpe made layup
45-48
10:00
|
Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Forrest
48-48
9:28
Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Michael Forrest
9:19
Richardson Maitre missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:17
Defensive rebound by Jaylin Hunter
9:05
Lost ball turnover on Kalu Ezikpe, stolen by Richardson Maitre
8:48
Madiaw Niang missed jump shot
8:46
Defensive rebound by Joe Reece
8:36
Bad pass turnover on Joe Reece, stolen by Madiaw Niang
8:34
Bad pass turnover on Richardson Maitre, stolen by Jaylin Hunter
8:32
|
Jaylin Hunter made layup
48-50
8:32
Shooting foul on Richardson Maitre
8:32
Jaylin Hunter missed free throw
8:32
Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre
8:09
|
D.J. Robertson made layup
50-50
7:52
Lost ball turnover on Malik Curry, stolen by D.J. Robertson
7:43
Richardson Maitre missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:41
Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins
7:27
Jailyn Ingram missed layup, blocked by Kalu Ezikpe
7:25
Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver
7:00
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Curry
7:00
Commercial timeout called
6:42
Cornelius Taylor missed layup
6:40
Defensive rebound by Malik Curry
6:38
Personal foul on Karlis Silins
6:15
Aaron Carver missed jump shot
6:13
Defensive rebound by Karlis Silins
6:04
Michael Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:02
Offensive rebound by Karlis Silins
5:56
|
Jailyn Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cornelius Taylor
53-50
5:32
Offensive foul on Kalu Ezikpe
5:32
Turnover on Kalu Ezikpe
5:24
Personal foul on Joe Reece
5:06
Personal foul on A.J. Oliver II
4:56
|
Jailyn Ingram made layup
55-50
4:25
Joe Reece missed hook shot
4:23
Defensive rebound by Aleksandar Zecevic
4:04
|
Richardson Maitre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleksandar Zecevic
58-50
3:52
30-second timeout called
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:43
Bad pass turnover on Joe Reece, stolen by Michael Forrest
3:25
Commercial timeout called
3:15
|
Richardson Maitre made jump shot
60-50
3:02
|
Malik Curry made jump shot
60-52
2:34
|
Jailyn Ingram made jump shot
62-52
2:19
Xavier Green missed jump shot
2:17
Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
1:52
Cornelius Taylor missed jump shot
1:50
Offensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
1:46
Personal foul on Malik Curry
1:45
Personal foul on Aaron Carver
1:45
Karlis Silins missed free throw
1:45
Defensive rebound by Aaron Carver
1:32
Shooting foul on Jailyn Ingram
1:32
|
Malik Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
62-53
1:32
|
Malik Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-54
1:22
Lost ball turnover on Richardson Maitre, stolen by A.J. Oliver II
1:18
Malik Curry missed layup
1:16
Offensive rebound by Aaron Carver
1:13
Aaron Carver missed layup
1:11
Offensive rebound by Aaron Carver
1:11
Aaron Carver missed layup
1:09
Offensive rebound by Old Dominion
1:10
Xavier Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:08
Defensive rebound by Jailyn Ingram
1:08
Personal foul on A.J. Oliver II
1:08
|
Jailyn Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
63-54
1:08
|
Jailyn Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-54
1:00
Malik Curry missed layup
58.0
Defensive rebound by Richardson Maitre
49.0
Personal foul on Jaylin Hunter
49.0
|
Kenan Blackshear made 1st of 2 free throws
65-54
49.0
|
Kenan Blackshear made 2nd of 2 free throws
66-54
42.0
Jaylin Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
40.0
Offensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II
36.0
Xavier Green missed layup
34.0
Offensive rebound by Xavier Green
34.0
|
Xavier Green made layup
66-56
34.0
30-second timeout called
33.0
Jailyn Ingram missed dunk
28.0
Defensive rebound by A.J. Oliver II
22.0
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Oliver II, stolen by Michael Forrest
0.0
End of period
