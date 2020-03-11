GTOWN
STJOHN

No Text

St. John's grabs momentum to down Georgetown

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) St. John's biggest comeback of the season kept it alive in the Big East Tournament.

Marcellus Earlington scored 10 straight points in a game-ending 23-0 run and St. John's rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Georgetown 75-62 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

It's an unbelievable feeling,'' said LJ Figueroa, who led the Red Storm with 22 points. ''Coach (Mike Anderson) always emphasizes we're never out of game. We just go out there, play as hard as we can. I mean, honestly I don't think anybody knew on the court that we were on a 23-0 run. It just felt like we were out there having fun, and that's how it's supposed to feel.''

Earlington scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds as the ninth-seeded Red Storm (17-15) handed eighth-seeded Georgetown (15-17) its seventh straight loss.

''It was a great feeling,'' said Earlington, who was averaging 8.7 points. ''I work on my shot every day. So it didn't surprise me as much. And my teammates did a good job of finding me at my spots. I had good spot-up shots. Like I said, it was great to go out there and go on that run.''

The Red Storm, whose previous biggest deficit overcome was 12 in a win over New Hampshire in November, faces top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Creighton in the opener of the quarterfinals Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Terrell Allen led the Hoyas with 22 points, but only three came in the second half. Jamorko Pickett added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Georgetown, which missed its final 10 shots and turned the ball over four times in the final 6:31.

''It still doesn't feel real, to be honest with you,'' Georgetown senior guard Jagan Mosely said. ''After their, I guess, 20 -- 20-0 run, it kind of still hasn't hit me that the game ended like that. You never want to go out on a loss. Obviously, 95 to 99% of the teams in college end their careers in losses. But you never want to end it like that.''

This marked the third time in the last four years the teams have met at Madison Square Garden in the opening round of the conference tournament, and St. John's has won all three games.

Georgetown seemed to be cruising to its third straight win over St. John's this season when things fell apart late with a 62-52 lead. Figueroa started the decisive run with 3-pointer, Nick Rutherford a layup and then Earlington took over, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, a layup and two free throws to give St. John's a 67-62 lead.

Goergetown led by nine at the half and opened the margin to 15 early in the second half.

Georgetown shot 54.5% in the first half in taking a 42-33 halftime lead. Allen, whose career-high was 22 points, made up for six turnovers scoring 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Pickett added 11 points, making three 3s.

St. John's, which hit 48.3% of its 3-pointers in its last three games, was 2 of 13 from long range in the half. Figueroa provided the only consistent offense, scoring 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting.

UP NEXT:

St. John's: Face top-seeded and No. 7 Creighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday at noon.

Georgetown: Season is over.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 42
STJOHN Red Storm 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:48   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
19:28   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
19:16   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Terrell Allen  
19:10 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Jamorko Pickett 2-0
19:02 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 2-2
18:45   Traveling violation turnover on Terrell Allen  
18:31   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
18:29   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
18:27   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:42   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
17:42 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:42 +1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:26 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
17:19 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot 5-6
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:19 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 5-8
16:17   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
16:07   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:01 +2 Terrell Allen made layup 7-8
15:48   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
15:40 +2 Qudus Wahab made hook shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 9-8
15:19 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 9-10
14:59   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
14:49   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:43   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:34   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:14   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
14:05   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
13:58   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
13:58 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
13:58 +1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
13:47 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 11-12
13:31   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
13:20 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 14-12
12:58 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 14-14
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
12:36 +2 Damien Sears made layup 14-16
12:36   30-second timeout called  
12:16 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 17-16
11:46 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 17-18
11:37   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
11:29 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup, assist by David Caraher 17-20
11:29   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made free throw 17-21
11:10   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
10:44 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Sears 17-24
10:36   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
10:18   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Damien Sears  
10:18   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa  
9:52 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 19-24
9:38   David Caraher missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
9:28   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
9:23   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
9:15   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
9:04   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
8:57   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
8:50 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 22-24
8:50   Shooting foul on Jahvon Blair  
8:50 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 3 free throws 22-25
8:50 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-26
8:50   Nick Rutherford missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:37 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 24-26
8:18   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
7:59   Offensive foul on Julian Champagnie  
7:59   Turnover on Julian Champagnie  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Jamorko Pickett missed hook shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
7:16   Rasheem Dunn missed driving layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
7:06 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup 26-26
6:51   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
6:49   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
6:43   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
6:22   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
6:20   Offensive foul on Julian Champagnie  
6:20   Turnover on Julian Champagnie  
5:57 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 28-26
5:42 +2 LJ Figueroa made jump shot 28-28
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:20   LJ Figueroa missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
5:08 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 31-28
4:42   Greg Williams Jr. missed floating jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
4:37   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
4:32 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 34-28
4:09   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
3:58 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 36-28
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:38   Damien Sears missed hook shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
3:22 +2 Terrell Allen made finger-roll layup 38-28
2:58 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 38-30
2:38   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
2:30   Violation on Unknown  
2:14 +3 David Caraher made 3-pt. jump shot 38-33
1:45 +2 Qudus Wahab made hook shot 40-33
1:28   Lost ball turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Jaden Robinson  
1:21   Jamorko Pickett missed dunk  
1:19   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
1:01   Lost ball turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Terrell Allen  
1:01   Personal foul on David Caraher  
47.0   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
36.0   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
26.0   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
19.0 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Qudus Wahab 42-33
1.0   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 20
STJOHN Red Storm 42

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
19:40   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
19:33 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair 44-33
19:11   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
19:04   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
18:56 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Qudus Wahab 47-33
18:30   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:25   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
18:25   Terrell Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-33
18:11   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair  
17:55   Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:53   Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
17:51   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
17:48   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Qudus Wahab, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
17:32   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
17:12 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 48-35
16:55   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
16:48 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Nick Rutherford 48-37
16:48   30-second timeout called  
16:30   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
16:13   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Qudus Wahab  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Qudus Wahab  
15:55   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
15:37 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 48-40
15:27   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
15:07 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
15:07   Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
14:14 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 48-43
14:01   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
14:01 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
14:01 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
13:57   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
13:51   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
13:42   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
13:29   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:18   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
13:13 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made tip-in 50-45
12:59   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
12:49 +2 Omer Yurtseven made alley-oop shot, assist by Terrell Allen 52-45
12:31   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
12:31 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 52-47
12:15   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
11:57   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
11:44   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
11:33   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:22 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 54-47
11:02   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:31 +2 Jamorko Pickett made jump shot 56-47
10:17   30-second timeout called  
10:17   Commercial timeout called  
10:05   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
9:55   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
9:29   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
9:21 +2 Omer Yurtseven made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 58-47
9:07 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 58-50
8:49   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
8:49   Omer Yurtseven missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:49 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-50
8:34   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
8:32   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
8:15   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
8:01   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
8:01 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 60-50
8:01   Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
7:31   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
7:11   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
6:58 +2 Marcellus Earlington made driving layup 60-52
6:30 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup 62-52
6:23   Personal foul on Jahvon Blair  
6:23   Commercial timeout called  
6:12 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot 62-55
5:45   Jahvon Blair missed layup  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
5:25   Offensive foul on Jaden Robinson  
5:25   Turnover on Jaden Robinson  
5:01   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59  