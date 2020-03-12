|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by McNeese State
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Lawson
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Lawson made layup
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Avery Sullivan made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Dru Kuxhausen made jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:31
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed layup
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
David Muoka missed layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremy Harrell
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Avery Sullivan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:30
|
|
+1
|
Avery Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
18:18
|
|
|
Jeremy Harrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Sha'markus Kennedy made layup
|
6-3
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Avery Sullivan made jump shot
|
6-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Dru Kuxhausen missed jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Avery Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Sha'markus Kennedy missed layup
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Harrell made jump shot, assist by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
8-5
|
15:47
|
|
|
T.J. Atwood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Sha'markus Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
David Muoka missed layup, blocked by Roydell Brown
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremy Harrell
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jeremy Harrell missed jump shot, blocked by Avery Sullivan
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
V.J. Holmes made layup
|
8-7
|
14:31
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Jeremy Harrell
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Atwood
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremy Harrell
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Sha'markus Kennedy missed layup
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on T.J. Atwood, stolen by Trey Johnson
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Sha'markus Kennedy made dunk, assist by Trey Johnson
|
10-7
|
13:37
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
T.J. Atwood missed layup
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamar
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Ellis Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Avery Sullivan missed layup
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on V.J. Holmes
|
|
13:01
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-7
|
13:01
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-7
|
12:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Roydell Brown
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Atwood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Atwood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-9
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Lawson made jump shot
|
14-9
|
12:23
|
|
|
V.J. Holmes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Kuxhausen
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Lawson made floating jump shot
|
16-9
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
V.J. Holmes made layup
|
16-11
|
11:35
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeremy Harrell
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ellis Jefferson, stolen by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Trey Johnson
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Davion Buster made floating jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes
|
16-13
|
10:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Myles Hutchinson, stolen by Davion Buster
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Anderson Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roydell Brown
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Roydell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Buster
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Trey Johnson made jump shot
|
18-13
|
9:26
|
|
|
Avery Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on McNeese State
|
|
8:40
|
|
+3
|
Davion Buster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes
|
18-16
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Roydell Brown made layup
|
20-16
|
8:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on T.J. Atwood
|
|
8:25
|
|
+1
|
Roydell Brown made free throw
|
21-16
|
8:11
|
|
|
V.J. Holmes missed layup
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
T.J. Atwood missed jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
David Muoka made layup, assist by V.J. Holmes
|
21-18
|
7:32
|
|
|
Sha'markus Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Lawson
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Anderson Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Atwood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes
|
21-21
|
6:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on V.J. Holmes
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Roydell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Ellis Jefferson made jump shot
|
21-23
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dru Kuxhausen
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Ellis Jefferson made free throw
|
21-24
|
5:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Avery Sullivan
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Chris Orlina missed layup, blocked by David Muoka
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Anderson Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Buster
|
21-27
|
5:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Avery Sullivan made jump shot, assist by Davion Buster
|
21-29
|
4:10
|
|
|
Chris Orlina missed layup
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Atwood made layup
|
21-31
|
3:24
|
|
|
Sam Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Atwood made jump shot
|
21-33
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Chris Orlina made layup
|
23-33
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Avery Sullivan made layup
|
23-35
|
2:11
|
|
|
Sha'markus Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Anderson Kopp made jump shot
|
23-37
|
1:24
|
|
|
Dru Kuxhausen missed jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Ellis Jefferson missed jump shot
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Muoka
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on T.J. Atwood
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
A.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-37
|
2.0
|
|
|
Avery Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McNeese State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|