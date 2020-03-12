MCNSE
Atwood scores 20, Lamar defeats McNeese 80-59 in Southland

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

KATY, Texas (AP) T.J. Atwood scored 20 points with nine rebounds and a pair of steals, leading four into double-figure scoring as Lamar avenged a recent loss and bounced McNeese from the Southland Tournament 80-59 Wednesday night.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (17-15), playing with a seven-man roster, got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Avery Sullivan, 12 points from Davion Buster and 10 from Anderson Kopp. All seven Cardinals scored at least six points.

Lamar advances to face No. 3 seed Nichols in Thursday's second round. Lamar was defeated by McNeese 70-66 in the regular-season finale last Saturday.

A.J. Lawson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (15-17). Sha'markus Kennedy added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

McNeese's second-leading scorer Dru Kuxhausen (15 ppg) had only two points and was 0-for-6 beyond the arc.

1st Half
MCNSE Cowboys 24
LAMAR Cardinals 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by McNeese State  
19:33   A.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
19:27 +2 A.J. Lawson made layup 2-0
19:21 +2 Avery Sullivan made jump shot 2-2
18:53 +2 Dru Kuxhausen made jump shot 4-2
18:31   Davion Buster missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
18:30   David Muoka missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
18:30   Shooting foul on Jeremy Harrell  
18:30   Avery Sullivan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:30 +1 Avery Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
18:18   Jeremy Harrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
18:12 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup 6-3
17:55 +2 Avery Sullivan made jump shot 6-5
17:32   Violation on Unknown  
17:26   Dru Kuxhausen missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Lamar  
16:59   Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
16:46   Avery Sullivan missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
16:23   Sha'markus Kennedy missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
16:13   Davion Buster missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
15:58 +2 Jeremy Harrell made jump shot, assist by Sha'markus Kennedy 8-5
15:47   T.J. Atwood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
15:33   Sha'markus Kennedy missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
15:20   David Muoka missed layup, blocked by Roydell Brown  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
15:11   A.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Harrell  
15:05   Jeremy Harrell missed jump shot, blocked by Avery Sullivan  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Lamar  
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
14:47 +2 V.J. Holmes made layup 8-7
14:31   Double dribble turnover on Jeremy Harrell  
14:18   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Atwood  
14:04   Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Harrell  
13:57   Sha'markus Kennedy missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
13:50   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Atwood, stolen by Trey Johnson  
13:50 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made dunk, assist by Trey Johnson 10-7
13:37   Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
13:29   Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
13:20   T.J. Atwood missed layup  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Lamar  
13:06   Ellis Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
13:01   Avery Sullivan missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
13:01   Shooting foul on V.J. Holmes  
13:01 +1 A.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
13:01 +1 A.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
12:46   Shooting foul on Roydell Brown  
12:46 +1 T.J. Atwood made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
12:46 +1 T.J. Atwood made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-9
12:31 +2 A.J. Lawson made jump shot 14-9
12:23   V.J. Holmes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Dru Kuxhausen  
12:12 +2 A.J. Lawson made floating jump shot 16-9
12:04 +2 V.J. Holmes made layup 16-11
11:35   A.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Lamar  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Personal foul on Jeremy Harrell  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Ellis Jefferson, stolen by Sha'markus Kennedy  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Johnson  
10:47 +2 Davion Buster made floating jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes 16-13
10:21   Lost ball turnover on Myles Hutchinson, stolen by Davion Buster  
10:15   Anderson Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Roydell Brown  
9:58   Roydell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Davion Buster  
9:48   Davion Buster missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
9:38 +2 Trey Johnson made jump shot 18-13
9:26   Avery Sullivan missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
8:53   Shot clock violation turnover on McNeese State  
8:40 +3 Davion Buster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes 18-16
8:25 +2 Roydell Brown made layup 20-16
8:25   Shooting foul on T.J. Atwood  
8:25 +1 Roydell Brown made free throw 21-16
8:11   V.J. Holmes missed layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
8:03   T.J. Atwood missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
7:55   A.J. Lawson missed layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
7:47 +2 David Muoka made layup, assist by V.J. Holmes 21-18
7:32   Sha'markus Kennedy missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
7:25   Personal foul on A.J. Lawson  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Anderson Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
6:56 +3 T.J. Atwood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes 21-21
6:24   Personal foul on V.J. Holmes  
6:07   Roydell Brown missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
6:01 +2 Ellis Jefferson made jump shot 21-23
6:01   Shooting foul on Dru Kuxhausen  
6:01 +1 Ellis Jefferson made free throw 21-24
5:47   Personal foul on Avery Sullivan  
5:38   Chris Orlina missed layup, blocked by David Muoka  
5:36   Defensive rebound by David Muoka  
5:25 +3 Anderson Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Buster 21-27
5:17   30-second timeout called  
4:53   A.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
4:40 +2 Avery Sullivan made jump shot, assist by Davion Buster 21-29
4:10   Chris Orlina missed layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
3:46 +2 T.J. Atwood made layup 21-31
3:24   Sam Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
3:02 +2 T.J. Atwood made jump shot 21-33
2:38 +2 Chris Orlina made layup 23-33
2:24 +2 Avery Sullivan made layup 23-35
2:11   Sha'markus Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
1:42 +2 Anderson Kopp made jump shot 23-37
1:24   Dru Kuxhausen missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by David Muoka  
1:17   30-second timeout called  
1:17   Commercial timeout called  
53.0   Ellis Jefferson missed jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
34.0   Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
5.0   Shooting foul on T.J. Atwood  
5.0   A.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5.0 +1 A.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
2.0   Avery Sullivan missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by McNeese State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MCNSE Cowboys 35
LAMAR Cardinals 43

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Avery Sullivan missed layup  
19:49   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
19:41 +2 David Muoka made layup 24-39
19:26   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Lawson  
19:11   Avery Sullivan missed layup  
19:09   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
19:04 +2 David Muoka made layup 24-41
18:52   Roydell Brown missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Lamar  
18:38   V.J. Holmes missed layup  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
18:30   Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
18:20 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup 26-41
18:08   T.J. Atwood missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Harrell  
17:57   Jeremy Harrell missed jump shot  
17:48   Jumpball received by McNeese State  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
17:40   Shooting foul on David Muoka  
17:40 +1 Sha'markus Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
17:40 +1 Sha'markus Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
17:26 +2 Avery Sullivan made jump shot 28-43
17:02   Jeremy Harrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
16:43 +3 Davion Buster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes 28-46
16:09 +2 A.J. Lawson made layup 30-46
16:03   Shooting foul on Jeremy Harrell  
16:01 +1 Avery Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 30-47
16:01 +1 Avery Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-48
15:46 +2 A.J. Lawson made jump shot 32-48
15:38 +3 Anderson Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by V.J. Holmes 32-51
15:19   Trey Johnson missed jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Roydell Brown  
15:10 +2 Roydell Brown made jump shot 34-51
15:04 +2 T.J. Atwood made jump shot, assist by Davion Buster 34-53
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:52 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup, assist by A.J. Lawson 36-53
14:52   Shooting foul on T.J. Atwood  
14:52   Sha'markus Kennedy missed free throw  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Anderson Kopp  
14:30   T.J. Atwood missed layup, blocked by Roydell Brown  
14:30   Defensive rebound by A.J. Lawson  
14:30   Trey Johnson missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
14:24 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup 38-53
14:20   Shooting foul on Sha'markus Kennedy  
14:20 +1 V.J. Holmes made 1st of 2 free throws 38-54
14:20 +1 V.J. Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-55
14:06   Shooting foul on Avery Sullivan  
14:03 +1 Sha'markus Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 39-55
14:03 +1 Sha'markus Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
13:38 +2 Avery Sullivan made jump shot, assist by Anderson Kopp 40-57
13:20 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup, assist by A.J. Lawson 42-57
13:03 +2 Davion Buster made jump shot 42-59
12:52   Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
12:43   Davion Buster missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
12:37   David Muoka missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Roydell Brown  
12:37   Offensive foul on A.J. Lawson  
12:37   Turnover on A.J. Lawson  
12:08   Shooting foul on A.J. Lawson  
12:08   David Muoka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:08   David Muoka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Roydell Brown  
11:58   Personal foul on V.J. Holmes  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Sha'markus Kennedy, stolen by V.J. Holmes  
11:43   V.J. Holmes missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
11:43   Avery Sullivan missed layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Roydell Brown  
11:43 +2 Sha'markus Kennedy made layup 44-59
11:43   Shooting foul on Anderson Kopp  
11:43 +1 Sha'markus Kennedy made free throw 45-59
11:29   Davion Buster missed jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Dru Kuxhausen  
11:17   Sha'markus Kennedy missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
11:10   Anderson Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Dru Kuxhausen  
10:58   Dru Kuxhausen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by T.J. Atwood  
10:39 +3 T.J. Atwood made 3-pt. jump shot 45-62
10:21 +2 Myles Hutchinson made layup 47-62
10:03 +2 T.J. Atwood made layup 47-64
9:44   Myles Hutchinson missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan  
9:15   T.J. Atwood missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
8:58   Personal foul on Avery Sullivan  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Sha'markus Kennedy, stolen by David Muoka  
8:18 +2 Ellis Jefferson made layup, assist by Anderson Kopp 47-66
7:57 +2 A.J. Lawson made layup 49-66
7:45   Personal foul on Myles Hutchinson  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +2 Ellis Jefferson made layup 49-68
7:22 +2 A.J. Lawson made jump shot 51-68
6:53   Shooting foul on Roydell Brown  
6:52 +1 T.J. Atwood made 1st of 2 free throws 51-69
6:52 +1 T.J. Atwood made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-70
6:39 +3 Myles Hutchinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sha'markus Kennedy 54-70
6:06   T.J. Atwood missed jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by David Muoka  
6:05   Shooting foul on Roydell Brown  
6:05   David Muoka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:05   David Muoka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy  
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Sha'markus Kennedy, stolen by T.J. Atwood  
5:17   Anderson Kopp missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by McNeese State  
5:14  