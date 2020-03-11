NWEST
MINN

Gophers use strong 2nd half to pull away from Northwestern

  AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr played their typical roles for Minnesota on Wednesday.

And if it was their final act in front of a big crowd this season, they gave the fans a performance to remember.

Oturu scored 24 points, Carr added 14 and the Golden Gophers used a dominant second half to pull away from Northwestern 74-57 in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

''It was the mentality we came with out of halftime,'' Carr said. ''We were not playing how we wanted, taking good looks and shooting with confidence.''

Fans weren't happy either after enduring an ugly first half and then learning just before halftime league officials had reversed course on who would be allowed into Bankers Life Fieldhouse this week.

Initially, the Big Ten decided to stick to the script. But hours after the NCAA announced it would prohibit most fans from watching it's tournament games because of public health concerns, conference officials revised their stance, too.

An official announcement came on the public address system just as the teams started warming up for the second half and drew a crescendo of boos. Even after learning the Big Ten would refund ticket-holders for all five days of the tourney, some fans still panned the move.

''We were going to be here for the whole tournament,'' said Tim White, a 44-year-old fan who flew from Baltimore to Indianapolis and won't even get to see his beloved Terrapins suit up. ''Now it's trying to find a flight home, go back to hotel and cancel, see if they let us cancel the rest of it.''

But rather than allow all that become a distraction, the Gophers (15-16) focused on the task at hand.

Oturu and Carr helped the 12th-seeded Golden Gophers open the second half on a 7-2 run and break away from a 36-36 tie with a 25-7 spurt. Eventually, they extended the lead to as much as 22 and charged to their second straight win.

''I don't know what it is but against us, Oturu becomes like Klay Thompson,'' Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. ''He was 3 of 5 on 3s the last time and 2 of 2 tonight.''

The 13th-seeded Wildcats (8-23) were led by Pete Nance with 15 points but never recovered after falling into a double-digit deficit. Northwestern closed out the season with 14 losses in 16 games.

Minnesota, meanwhile, must now prepare to take the stage Thursday in front of dozens rather than thousands.

''Certainly, with no fans, it will be a different atmosphere, kind of like a closed scrimmage but obviously more on the line,'' Payton Willis said after scoring 12 points. '' We'll be coming out and competing just like there's fans out there and trying to get the `W' tomorrow.''

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The young Wildcats struggled all season, and this was a tough way to close out the season. Collins remains convinced that the future is bright but had hoped for a stronger finish after the Wildcats won two of their previous three games. They'll now have an entire offseason to find solutions.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers moved within one win of reaching of .500 -- and potentially becoming eligible for the NIT. It's still going to be a tall order. They wound need to beat No. 25 Iowa in Thursday's second-round game then take down No. 21 Illinois in Friday's quarterfinals to have a chance.

STAT PACK

Northwestern: Ryan Young finished with nine points and eight rebounds and Pat Spencer added eight points and eight rebounds. ... The Wildcats have lost four straight to Minnesota. ... Northwestern finished the season 3-12 outside their home venue. ... The Wildcats were outrebounded 41-32 and were 5 of 18 on 3s.

Minnesota: Oturu also had eight rebounds and was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. ... Carr had five rebounds and five assists. ... Willis also had six rebounds. ... The Golden Gophers wound up 12 of 24 on 3s.

THEY SAID IT

Northwestern: ''I thought in the first half, it was going by the book for us,'' Collins said. ''Oturu was going, but the other three (key players) weren't really getting the shots, getting the points, and that's why they only had 29. Then in the second half, those guards really picked it up, and that's when it got going downhill for us.''

Minnesota: ''A terrific second half offensively as well as defensively holding them to 26 points,'' coach Richard Pitino said. ''Excited to continue to move on in this tournament.''

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Will hope for a brighter future from this young group of players.

Minnesota: Takes on fifth-seeded Iowa in second-round action Thursday.

---

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 31
MINN Golden Gophers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:43   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:25   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
19:12   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
18:57   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
18:39   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:28   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Payton Willis, stolen by Robbie Beran  
18:03   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
17:50 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 0-2
17:17 +2 Ryan Young made layup 2-2
16:57   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:44   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:32   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:13   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:13 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
16:13 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
15:53   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:35   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:26   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:15   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
15:06   Pat Spencer missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:58   Marcus Carr missed layup  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
14:56   Alihan Demir missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
14:54   Traveling violation turnover on Boo Buie  
14:54   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
14:43 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
14:43 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
14:27   Ryan Greer missed floating jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
14:06   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
13:53   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:25 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 4-7
13:01   Jared Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:55 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 4-9
12:40 +2 Pete Nance made layup 6-9
12:27   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
12:27 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
12:27 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
12:15 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 9-11
11:51   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
11:00 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot 9-13
10:35   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
10:21   Tre' Williams missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
10:15   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
10:15   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:15 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
10:03   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
9:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:47 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 9-17
9:25 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 12-17
8:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:36   Boo Buie missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
8:36 +2 Pat Spencer made dunk 14-17
8:23   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
8:09   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
7:54   Ryan Young missed layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
7:38   Alihan Demir missed layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
7:05   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
6:53   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
6:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Alihan Demir 14-19
6:25 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 16-19
6:05   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
5:35 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pete Nance 18-19
5:16   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
4:56 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 21-19
4:40   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
4:26   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
4:19 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made tip-in 21-21
4:09 +2 Jared Jones made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 23-21
3:53   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 23-22
3:53   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
3:33 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 25-22
3:16   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
3:05   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
2:45 +2 Payton Willis made jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 25-24
2:12   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
2:11   Shot clock violation turnover on Northwestern  
1:57   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
1:38 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 27-24
1:36   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
1:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
1:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
1:10 +2 Pete Nance made dunk, assist by Robbie Beran 29-26
48.0 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 29-29
35.0 +2 Pat Spencer made floating jump shot 31-29
3.0   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 26
MINN Golden Gophers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
19:33 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot 31-31
19:18 +2 Ryan Young made layup 33-31
19:06 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 33-33
18:42   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
18:38   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
18:33   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr  
18:12   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
18:02 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 33-36
17:33 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 36-36
17:11   Alihan Demir missed layup  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:05 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 36-38
16:55   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:47   Payton Willis missed layup, blocked by Pat Spencer  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:36 +3 Alihan Demir made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 36-41
16:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
15:59   Marcus Carr missed layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:54   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 36-43
15:17 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 38-43
14:54   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:49 +2 Daniel Oturu made tip-in 38-45
14:35   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14:27   Marcus Carr missed layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
14:07 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 41-45
13:37 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 41-48
13:11   Pete Nance missed layup  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
13:03   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
12:51   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:34   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
12:33   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
12:28   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
12:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
12:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
12:17 +2 A.J. Turner made jump shot 43-50
11:53 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 43-53
11:20   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:09   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
10:51 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot 43-56
10:29   Jared Jones missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
10:15 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 43-59
10:07   30-second timeout called  
10:07   Commercial timeout called  
9:59   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
9:45   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:28 +2 Payton Willis made layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 43-61
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Payton Willis  
9:04   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
8:56   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
8:39   Shooting foul on Tre' Williams  
8:39 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 44-61
8:39 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-61
8:14 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 45-64
7:44 +2 Pete Nance made turnaround jump shot 47-64
7:14   Isaiah Ihnen missed jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
7:07 +2 Jarvis Omersa made dunk 47-66
6:43   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
6:28   Tre' Williams missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
6:21 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 47-69
6:01 +2 A.J. Turner made floating jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 49-69
5:38   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
5:15   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Turner, stolen by Marcus Carr  
5:15   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
5:15   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:01   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
5:01   Commercial timeout called  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Jarvis Omersa  
4:35   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
4:17   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
4:04   Jarvis Omersa missed hook shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
3:45   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:45 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-69
3:21 +3 Tre' Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 50-72
2:57 +2 Ryan Young made layup 52-72
2:23   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
2:04   Ryan Young missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
1:34   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
1:26 +2 Payton Willis made dunk 52-74
1:27   30-second timeout called  
1:20 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 54-74
1:01   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hurt  
52.0   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
50.0   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
50.0 +1 Jared Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 55-74
50.0   Jared Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hurt, stolen by Boo Buie  
15.0   Robbie Beran missed floating jump shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
13.0   Jared Jones missed layup  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
4.0 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 57-74
Key Players
P. Spencer
M. Carr
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
15.5