Sacramento State defeats Weber State in Big Sky tourney

  • Mar 11, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Osi Nwachukwu scored 16 points and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Sacramento State to a 62-54 win over Weber State in the first game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Bryce Fowler added 15 points for No. 9 seed Sacramento State (16-14), which will face top-seeded Eastern Washington on Thursday. Mauriohooho-Le'afa notched his second career double-double, and Joshua Patton is just one block shy of becoming the first player in school history with 200.

The Hornets' nationally ranked defense limited Weber State to 37% shooting from the field, including 2 for 14 from the 3-point line.

Jerrick Harding had 33 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-20). Michal Kozak added 11 rebounds and Dima Zdor had three blocks.

1st Half
SACST Hornets 30
WEBER Wildcats 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Sacramento State  
19:41   Bryce Fowler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Cody John  
19:14   Cody John missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
18:57   Shooting foul on Kham Davis  
18:57 +1 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
18:57 +1 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
18:49   Personal foul on Osi Nwachukwu  
18:37   Michal Kozak missed hook shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Osi Nwachukwu  
18:26   Joshua Patton missed turnaround jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
18:16 +2 Jerrick Harding made jump shot 2-2
17:59   Joshua Patton missed layup, blocked by Tim Fuller  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Tim Fuller  
17:48   Jerrick Harding missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
17:33 +3 Bryce Fowler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis 5-2
16:55   Shooting foul on Brandon Davis  
16:59   Jerrick Harding missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:59   Jerrick Harding missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Joshua Patton  
16:39 +3 Osi Nwachukwu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Fowler 8-2
16:15   Jerrick Harding missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Brandon Davis  
16:02 +2 Osi Nwachukwu made layup 10-2
15:44   Cody John missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Davis  
15:19 +2 Osi Nwachukwu made jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis 12-2
15:14   30-second timeout called  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:00 +2 Jerrick Harding made layup 12-4
14:41   Ethan Esposito missed hook shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
14:18   Offensive foul on Cody John  
14:18   Turnover on Cody John  
14:02 +2 Chibueze Jacobs made jump shot, assist by Osi Nwachukwu 14-4
13:28   Personal foul on Ethan Esposito  
13:25 +3 Michal Kozak made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody John 14-7
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Esposito, stolen by Cody John  
12:41 +2 Jerrick Harding made driving layup 14-9
12:41   Shooting foul on Osi Nwachukwu  
12:41 +1 Jerrick Harding made free throw 14-10
12:26   Bryce Fowler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Ethan Esposito  
12:14   Ethan Esposito missed dunk, blocked by Dima Zdor  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
12:03 +3 Ethan Esposito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chibueze Jacobs 17-10
11:51 +2 Jerrick Harding made driving layup 17-12
11:18   Ethan Esposito missed fade-away jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
11:12   Lost ball turnover on Dima Zdor, stolen by Bryce Fowler  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Fowler  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:53 +2 Michal Kozak made turnaround jump shot 17-14
10:32   Ethan Esposito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Joshua Patton  
10:10   Ethan Esposito missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
9:50   Personal foul on Joshua Patton  
9:37   Michal Kozak missed floating jump shot  
9:37   Personal foul on Dima Zdor  
9:24   Bryce Fowler missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Kham Davis  
9:05   Michal Kozak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Sacramento State  
8:48   Osi Nwachukwu missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
8:38   Cody John missed driving layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
8:31   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
8:12   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Osi Nwachukwu  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Osi Nwachukwu  
8:01   Brandon Davis missed layup  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Brandon Davis  
7:50 +3 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Patton 20-14
7:25   Personal foul on Joshua Patton  
7:14   Traveling violation turnover on Jerrick Harding  
7:01 +3 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis 23-14
6:37   Shooting foul on Ethan Esposito  
6:37 +1 Cody John made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
6:37 +1 Cody John made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
6:26   Personal foul on Michal Kozak  
6:19   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed fade-away jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
6:05   Dima Zdor missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Brandon Davis  
5:39 +3 Osi Nwachukwu made 3-pt. jump shot 26-16
5:24   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Cooke-Harper, stolen by Michal Kozak  
5:01   Shooting foul on Jordan Cooke-Harper  
5:01 +1 Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
5:01 +1 Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
4:32   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Osi Nwachukwu  
4:26 +2 Osi Nwachukwu made dunk 28-18
4:03 +2 Tim Fuller made dunk, assist by Kham Davis 28-20
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +2 Joshua Patton made layup 30-20
3:18   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
2:54   Bryce Fowler missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Kham Davis, stolen by Chibueze Jacobs  
2:22   Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Personal foul on Jerrick Harding  
2:05   Bryce Fowler missed jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Chibueze Jacobs  
1:42   Cody John missed floating jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
1:21   Osi Nwachukwu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
1:13   Shooting foul on Osi Nwachukwu  
1:13 +1 Kham Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
1:13 +1 Kham Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
58.0   Bad pass turnover on Joshua Patton  
42.0 +2 Jerrick Harding made fade-away jump shot 30-24
23.0   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
25.0   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
4.0 +2 Michal Kozak made hook shot 30-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SACST Hornets 32
WEBER Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +3 Jerrick Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kham Davis 30-29
19:31   Shooting foul on Cody John  
19:31   Bryce Fowler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:31   Bryce Fowler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
19:17   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler  
18:55   Chibueze Jacobs missed hook shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
18:50   Offensive foul on Jerrick Harding  
18:50   Turnover on Jerrick Harding  
18:38   Personal foul on Tim Fuller  
18:24   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Tim Fuller  
17:57 +2 Jerrick Harding made driving layup 30-31
17:57   Shooting foul on Joshua Patton  
17:57 +1 Jerrick Harding made free throw 30-32
17:42   3-second violation turnover on Joshua Patton  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Kham Davis, stolen by Osi Nwachukwu  
17:03 +3 Bryce Fowler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis 33-32
16:43   Jerrick Harding missed jump shot, blocked by Joshua Patton  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
16:36   Michal Kozak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Joshua Patton  
16:25 +2 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made driving layup 35-32
16:09   Lost ball turnover on Cody John  
15:59   Osi Nwachukwu missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Brandon Davis  
15:50   Brandon Davis missed dunk  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
15:50   Michal Kozak missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler  
15:31   Osi Nwachukwu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Cody John  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:07   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
14:50   Personal foul on Dima Zdor  
14:47   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Kham Davis  
14:22   Cody John missed driving layup, blocked by Chibueze Jacobs  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
14:12 +2 Joshua Patton made layup 37-32
13:54   Shooting foul on Brandon Davis  
13:54 +1 Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
13:54 +1 Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
13:33 +2 Osi Nwachukwu made layup 39-34
13:20   Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs  
13:19   Offensive foul on Michal Kozak  
13:19   Turnover on Michal Kozak  
13:04   Ethan Esposito missed layup, blocked by Dima Zdor  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Sacramento State  
13:00   Offensive foul on Ethan Esposito  
13:00   Turnover on Ethan Esposito  
12:43   Personal foul on Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
12:27   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler  
11:57   Chibueze Jacobs missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Michal Kozak missed hook shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
11:35   Shooting foul on Joshua Patton  
11:35 +1 Dima Zdor made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
11:35 +1 Dima Zdor made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Davis, stolen by Jerrick Harding  
11:06   Kham Davis missed layup  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Weber State  
10:47 +2 Cody John made driving layup 39-38
10:25 +3 Ethan Esposito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chibueze Jacobs 42-38
10:00 +2 Jerrick Harding made jump shot 42-40
9:32   Ethan Esposito missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
9:17   Cody John missed driving layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
9:07 +2 Osi Nwachukwu made layup 44-40
8:46 +2 Jerrick Harding made driving layup 44-42
8:26 +2 Bryce Fowler made floating jump shot 46-42
8:10   Traveling violation turnover on Cody John  
7:50   Personal foul on Kham Davis  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Chibueze Jacobs missed floating jump shot  
7:43   Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs  
7:43   Michal Kozak missed free throw  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs  
7:26   Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Kham Davis  
6:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Weber State  
6:38   Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Dima Zdor, stolen by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
6:13   Ethan Esposito missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
6:02   Michal Kozak missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
5:38   Personal foul on Cody John  
5:49   Commercial timeout called  
5:38 +1 Bryce Fowler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-42
5:38 +1 Bryce Fowler made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-42
5:20   Jerrick Harding missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
5:13 +2 Cody John made jump shot 48-44
4:47   Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Joshua Patton  
4:27 +3 Bryce Fowler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Patton 51-44
4:06   Bad pass turnover on Jerrick Harding, stolen by Osi Nwachukwu  
3:43   Joshua Patton missed layup  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Sacramento State  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor  
3:27   Cody John missed driving layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Joshua Patton  
2:59   Joshua Patton missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Dima Zdor  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding  
2:52 +2 Jerrick Harding made driving layup 51-46
2:40 +2 Bryce Fowler made turnaround jump shot 53-46
2:27   Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs  
2:27 +1 Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
2:27 +1 Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
1:53   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
2:13   Bryce Fowler missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak  
1:55   Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa  
1:29 +3 Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chibueze Jacobs 56-48
1:12   Shooting foul on Joshua Patton  
1:12 +1 Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
1:12 +1 Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-50
1:03   Shooting foul on Dima Zdor  
1:03 +1 Chibueze Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-50
1:03 +1 Chibueze Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-50
54.0 +2 Cody John made driving layup 58-52
39.0   Personal foul on Dima Zdor  
52.0 +2 Brandon Davis made layup, assist by Bryce Fowler 60-52
46.0   Personal foul on Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa