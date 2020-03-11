|
19:51
|
|
+3
|
Jerrick Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kham Davis
|
30-29
|
19:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cody John
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed hook shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jerrick Harding
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jerrick Harding
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tim Fuller
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tim Fuller
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Jerrick Harding made driving layup
|
30-31
|
17:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joshua Patton
|
|
17:57
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made free throw
|
30-32
|
17:42
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Joshua Patton
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kham Davis, stolen by Osi Nwachukwu
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Fowler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Davis
|
33-32
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed jump shot, blocked by Joshua Patton
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jerrick Harding
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Michal Kozak missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joshua Patton
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made driving layup
|
35-32
|
16:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cody John
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Osi Nwachukwu missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Davis
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Brandon Davis missed dunk
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Michal Kozak missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Osi Nwachukwu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cody John
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dima Zdor
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kham Davis
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Cody John missed driving layup, blocked by Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Patton made layup
|
37-32
|
13:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Davis
|
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-33
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-34
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Osi Nwachukwu made layup
|
39-34
|
13:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Michal Kozak
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Michal Kozak
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito missed layup, blocked by Dima Zdor
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacramento State
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ethan Esposito
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Ethan Esposito
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Fowler
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Michal Kozak missed hook shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dima Zdor
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joshua Patton
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Dima Zdor made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-35
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Dima Zdor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-36
|
11:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Davis, stolen by Jerrick Harding
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Kham Davis missed layup
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Weber State
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Cody John made driving layup
|
39-38
|
10:25
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Esposito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chibueze Jacobs
|
42-38
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Jerrick Harding made jump shot
|
42-40
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito missed driving layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Cody John missed driving layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Osi Nwachukwu made layup
|
44-40
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Jerrick Harding made driving layup
|
44-42
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Fowler made floating jump shot
|
46-42
|
8:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cody John
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kham Davis
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Michal Kozak missed free throw
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kham Davis
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Weber State
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dima Zdor, stolen by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito missed jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Michal Kozak missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cody John
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cody John
|
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Fowler made 1st of 2 free throws
|
47-42
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Fowler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
48-42
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Cody John made jump shot
|
48-44
|
4:47
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joshua Patton
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Fowler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Patton
|
51-44
|
4:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jerrick Harding, stolen by Osi Nwachukwu
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Joshua Patton missed layup
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacramento State
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dima Zdor
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Cody John missed driving layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joshua Patton
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Joshua Patton missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Dima Zdor
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerrick Harding
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Jerrick Harding made driving layup
|
51-46
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Fowler made turnaround jump shot
|
53-46
|
2:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-47
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-48
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler missed layup
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michal Kozak
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jerrick Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|
|
1:29
|
|
+3
|
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chibueze Jacobs
|
56-48
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joshua Patton
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 1st of 2 free throws
|
56-49
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Jerrick Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-50
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dima Zdor
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Chibueze Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
57-50
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Chibueze Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
58-50
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Cody John made driving layup
|
58-52
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dima Zdor
|
|
52.0
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Davis made layup, assist by Bryce Fowler
|
60-52
|
46.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa