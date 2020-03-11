|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Perry Francois
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Peyton Smith missed layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Perry Francois made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Smith
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Nolan Bertain made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-0
|
18:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on C.J. Jones
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Perry Francois made layup, assist by Elijah Schmidt
|
7-0
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nolan Bertain
|
|
17:24
|
|
+3
|
Myles Smith made 3-pt. jump shot
|
10-0
|
17:23
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by NW State
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg made jump shot, assist by Jairus Roberson
|
10-2
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Elijah Schmidt
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Elijah Schmidt
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Lewis
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamaure Gregg
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Tony Lewis missed jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by NW State
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg made dunk, assist by Trenton Massner
|
10-4
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Tony Lewis made layup, assist by Myles Smith
|
12-4
|
15:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nolan Bertain
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Roberson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-5
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Roberson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-6
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner made layup
|
12-8
|
14:28
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Irshaad Hunte
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Hairston, stolen by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Irshaad Hunte, stolen by Chudier Bile
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Irshaad Hunte
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Chudier Bile made jump shot, assist by Brian White
|
12-10
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jumpball received by NW State
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tony Lewis, stolen by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Trenton Massner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trenton Massner
|
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Myles Smith made 1st of 3 free throws
|
13-10
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Myles Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
14-10
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Myles Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
15-10
|
12:33
|
|
|
Nikos Chougkaz missed jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Smith
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Perry Francois made jump shot, assist by Peyton Smith
|
17-10
|
12:00
|
|
|
Chudier Bile missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Perry Francois, stolen by Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Nikos Chougkaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith
|
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Hairston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Perry Francois
|
20-10
|
10:52
|
|
|
Brian White missed jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brian White
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Hairston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-10
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Zelenbaba made running Jump Shot
|
21-12
|
10:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tony Lewis
|
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Jovan Zelenbaba made free throw
|
21-13
|
10:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Larry Owens
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Schmidt made layup, assist by Nolan Bertain
|
23-13
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg made layup
|
23-15
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Peyton Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Lewis
|
26-15
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Myles Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nolan Bertain
|
29-15
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Smith
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Peyton Smith missed layup, blocked by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian White
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brian White, stolen by Nolan Bertain
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Peyton Smith missed jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian White
|
|
6:52
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaure Gregg
|
29-18
|
6:30
|
|
|
Tony Lewis missed jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Larry Owens
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg made layup
|
29-20
|
6:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tony Lewis
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Jamaure Gregg made free throw
|
29-21
|
5:46
|
|
|
Perry Francois missed jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Perry Francois
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Trenton Massner made jump shot
|
29-23
|
5:16
|
|
|
Peyton Smith missed layup
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by NW State
|
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones
|
29-26
|
4:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on C.J. Jones
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jairus Roberson
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Hairston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-26
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chudier Bile
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Perry Francois
|
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Chudier Bile made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-27
|
4:11
|
|
+1
|
Chudier Bile made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-28
|
3:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nolan Bertain, stolen by Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-31
|
3:27
|
|
|
Myles Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones
|
30-34
|
3:12
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chudier Bile
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Tony Lewis missed free throw
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Smith
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Chudier Bile made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-35
|
2:50
|
|
|
Chudier Bile missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Elijah Schmidt missed jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian White
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Brian White made layup
|
30-37
|
2:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nolan Bertain, stolen by Brian White
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Hairston
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Brian White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-38
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Brian White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-39
|
1:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nikos Chougkaz
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Elijah Schmidt missed free throw
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Brian White made layup
|
30-41
|
1:09
|
|
|
Tony Lewis missed layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chudier Bile
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brian White, stolen by Tony Lewis
|
|
51.0
|
|
+3
|
Javae Lampkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Smith
|
33-41
|
24.0
|
|
|
Trenton Massner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Lewis
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Javae Lampkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Smith
|
35-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|