Northwestern St. downs Texas A&M-CC to advance in Southland

  • Mar 11, 2020

KATY, Texas (AP) Chudier Bile came off the bench to score 17 points and Northwestern State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Northwestern State (15-15) now has won three straight following a three-game losing streak and advanced to play No. 4-seed Sam Houston State on Thursday.

Jairus Roberson had 17 points for Northwestern State, Brian White scored 13 points and Nikos Chougkaz grabbed six rebounds.

Jordan Hairston had 19 points for the Islanders (14-18), Perry Francois scored 10 points and Elijah Schmidt had eight rebounds.

1st Half
TXAMCC Islanders 35
NWST Demons 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi  
19:33   Traveling violation turnover on Perry Francois  
19:19   Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith  
19:09   Peyton Smith missed layup  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi  
19:00 +2 Perry Francois made jump shot 2-0
18:50   Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Myles Smith  
18:43   Personal foul on Nikos Chougkaz  
18:19 +3 Nolan Bertain made 3-pt. jump shot 5-0
18:04   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Jones  
17:48 +2 Perry Francois made layup, assist by Elijah Schmidt 7-0
17:36   Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Nolan Bertain  
17:24 +3 Myles Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 10-0
17:23   30-second timeout called  
17:07   Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by NW State  
17:02 +2 Jamaure Gregg made jump shot, assist by Jairus Roberson 10-2
16:48   Offensive foul on Elijah Schmidt  
16:48   Turnover on Elijah Schmidt  
16:28   Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
16:26   Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Tony Lewis  
16:19   Personal foul on Jamaure Gregg  
16:07   Tony Lewis missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by NW State  
15:41 +2 Jamaure Gregg made dunk, assist by Trenton Massner 10-4
15:22 +2 Tony Lewis made layup, assist by Myles Smith 12-4
15:09   Shooting foul on Nolan Bertain  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:09 +1 Jairus Roberson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-5
15:09 +1 Jairus Roberson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
14:56   Jordan Hairston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg  
14:47 +2 Trenton Massner made layup 12-8
14:28   Nolan Bertain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Irshaad Hunte  
14:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Hairston, stolen by Jamaure Gregg  
14:08   Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi  
13:45   Lost ball turnover on Irshaad Hunte, stolen by Chudier Bile  
13:37   Personal foul on Irshaad Hunte  
13:34 +2 Chudier Bile made jump shot, assist by Brian White 12-10
13:22   Jumpball received by NW State  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Tony Lewis, stolen by Jamaure Gregg  
12:58   Trenton Massner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
12:43   Shooting foul on Trenton Massner  
12:43 +1 Myles Smith made 1st of 3 free throws 13-10
12:43 +1 Myles Smith made 2nd of 3 free throws 14-10
12:43 +1 Myles Smith made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-10
12:33   Nikos Chougkaz missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Myles Smith  
12:19 +2 Perry Francois made jump shot, assist by Peyton Smith 17-10
12:00   Chudier Bile missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Perry Francois, stolen by Nikos Chougkaz  
11:21   Nikos Chougkaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith  
11:08 +3 Jordan Hairston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Perry Francois 20-10
10:52   Brian White missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith  
10:33   Shooting foul on Brian White  
10:33   Jordan Hairston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33 +1 Jordan Hairston made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-10
10:14 +2 Jovan Zelenbaba made running Jump Shot 21-12
10:14   Shooting foul on Tony Lewis  
10:14 +1 Jovan Zelenbaba made free throw 21-13
10:06   Personal foul on Larry Owens  
9:45 +2 Elijah Schmidt made layup, assist by Nolan Bertain 23-13
9:31 +2 Jamaure Gregg made layup 23-15
9:17 +3 Peyton Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Lewis 26-15
8:53   Jovan Zelenbaba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
8:31 +3 Myles Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nolan Bertain 29-15
8:16   Jamaure Gregg missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Smith  
8:05   Nolan Bertain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
7:43   Peyton Smith missed layup, blocked by Jamaure Gregg  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Brian White  
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Brian White, stolen by Nolan Bertain  
7:08   Peyton Smith missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Brian White  
6:52 +3 Jairus Roberson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaure Gregg 29-18
6:30   Tony Lewis missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Larry Owens  
6:09 +2 Jamaure Gregg made layup 29-20
6:09   Shooting foul on Tony Lewis  
6:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:09 +1 Jamaure Gregg made free throw 29-21
5:46   Perry Francois missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg  
5:44   Personal foul on Perry Francois  
5:30 +2 Trenton Massner made jump shot 29-23
5:16   Peyton Smith missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by NW State  
5:04 +3 Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones 29-26
4:33   Personal foul on C.J. Jones  
4:19   Personal foul on Jairus Roberson  
4:19 +1 Jordan Hairston made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
4:19   Jordan Hairston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Chudier Bile  
4:10   Personal foul on Perry Francois  
4:11 +1 Chudier Bile made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
4:11 +1 Chudier Bile made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Nolan Bertain, stolen by Nikos Chougkaz  
3:48 +3 Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot 30-31
3:27   Myles Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
3:19 +3 Chudier Bile made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones 30-34
3:12   30-second timeout called  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:00   Personal foul on Chudier Bile  
3:00   Tony Lewis missed free throw  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
2:50   Personal foul on Myles Smith  
2:50 +1 Chudier Bile made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
2:50   Chudier Bile missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
2:31   Elijah Schmidt missed jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
2:21   Jordan Hairston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Brian White  
2:10 +2 Brian White made layup 30-37
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Nolan Bertain, stolen by Brian White  
1:57   Personal foul on Jordan Hairston  
1:57 +1 Brian White made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
1:57 +1 Brian White made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
1:40   Personal foul on Nikos Chougkaz  
1:40   Elijah Schmidt missed free throw  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Jamaure Gregg  
1:31 +2 Brian White made layup 30-41
1:09   Tony Lewis missed layup  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Chudier Bile  
1:00   Bad pass turnover on Brian White, stolen by Tony Lewis  
51.0 +3 Javae Lampkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Smith 33-41
24.0   Trenton Massner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Tony Lewis  
2.0 +2 Javae Lampkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Smith 35-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXAMCC Islanders 27
NWST Demons 38

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Elijah Schmidt made layup 37-41
19:23 +2 Jairus Roberson made jump shot 37-43
19:17   Myles Smith missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by NW State  
19:05   Trenton Massner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Perry Francois  
18:40   Personal foul on Jamaure Gregg  
18:33   Perry Francois missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
18:23 +3 Nikos Chougkaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones 37-46
18:23   Personal foul on Jamaure Gregg  
18:11   Offensive foul on Perry Francois  
18:13   Turnover on Perry Francois  
18:04 +2 Chudier Bile made jump shot 37-48
17:53   Bad pass turnover on Nolan Bertain, stolen by Chudier Bile  
17:53   Personal foul on Elijah Schmidt  
17:30 +2 Jairus Roberson made jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones 37-50
17:12   Lost ball turnover on Jalen White, stolen by Trenton Massner  
17:05   Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Javae Lampkins  
16:57   Personal foul on Jairus Roberson  
16:39 +2 Javae Lampkins made jump shot 39-50
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Trenton Massner, stolen by Myles Smith  
16:13   Myles Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trenton Massner  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
16:05 +3 Jairus Roberson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikos Chougkaz 39-53
15:53   Lost ball turnover on Tony Lewis, stolen by Nikos Chougkaz  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Personal foul on Javae Lampkins  
15:20   Chudier Bile missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen White  
14:53   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Hairston, stolen by Chudier Bile  
14:52   Personal foul on Myles Smith  
14:40 +2 Jairus Roberson made jump shot 39-55
14:25   Jalen White missed jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Tony Lewis  
14:21   Shooting foul on Nikos Chougkaz  
14:21   Tony Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21 +1 Tony Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
14:13 +2 Larry Owens made dunk, assist by Chudier Bile 40-57
13:59   Myles Smith missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jairus Roberson  
13:29   Brian White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Hairston  
13:12   Personal foul on Larry Owens  
13:06   Jalen White missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Larry Owens  
12:35   Brian White missed jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by NW State  
12:27 +2 Larry Owens made dunk, assist by Chudier Bile 40-59
12:08   Personal foul on Jovan Zelenbaba  
12:06   Peyton Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Perry Francois  
12:03   Shooting foul on Larry Owens  
12:03 +1 Perry Francois made 1st of 2 free throws 41-59
12:03 +1 Perry Francois made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-59
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Jovan Zelenbaba  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +2 Javae Lampkins made jump shot 44-59
11:14   Chudier Bile missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Peyton Smith  
11:03 +3 Jordan Hairston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Peyton Smith 47-59
10:46   Personal foul on Jordan Hairston  
10:37   Offensive foul on Chudier Bile  
10:37   Turnover on Chudier Bile  
10:25   Jalen White missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Perry Francois  
10:19 +2 Perry Francois made layup 49-59
10:03   Jamaure Gregg missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Perry Francois  
9:46   Personal foul on C.J. Jones  
9:46 +1 Jordan Hairston made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
9:46 +1 Jordan Hairston made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-59
9:34 +2 C.J. Jones made jump shot 51-61
9:33   Shooting foul on Jalen White  
9:33 +1 C.J. Jones made free throw 51-62
9:17   Jordan Hairston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Nikos Chougkaz  
9:04   Jumpball received by NW State  
9:02   Shooting foul on Elijah Schmidt  
9:02 +1 Trenton Massner made 1st of 2 free throws 51-63
9:02   Trenton Massner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen White  
8:49   Out of bounds turnover on Nolan Bertain  
8:39 +3 Jairus Roberson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jones 51-66
8:25 +3 Jordan Hairston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen White 54-66
8:12   Jairus Roberson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Nolan Bertain  
7:55   Offensive foul on Jalen White  
7:55   Turnover on Jalen White  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Jamaure Gregg, stolen by Jalen White  
7:26   Nolan Bertain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
7:14 +2 Jordan Hairston made jump shot, assist by Elijah Schmidt 56-66
6:50   Jairus Roberson missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Myles Smith  
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Javae Lampkins, stolen by Chudier Bile  
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Nikos Chougkaz, stolen by Elijah Schmidt  
6:07   Offensive foul on Myles Smith  
6:13   Turnover on Myles Smith  
5:50   Chudier Bile missed jump shot, blocked by Elijah Schmidt  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Jairus Roberson  
5:39   Brian White missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by NW State  
5:38   Personal foul on Javae Lampkins  
5:38 +1 Chudier Bile made 1st of 2 free throws 56-67
5:38   Chudier Bile missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Schmidt  
5:29   Javae Lampkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Chudier Bile  
