Georgia tops Mississippi 81-63 in SEC Tournament opener

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Rayshaun Hammonds knocked down his first of couple shots and kept firing to jump-start Georgia's impressive beginning to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bulldogs shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in Wednesday night's opener of the tournament.

Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (16-16), who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide that ended the regular season.

Georgia also made 7 of 18 from long range against No. 12 seed Ole Miss to end a three-game series losing streak to the Rebels. Hammonds made 9 of 13 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc for his seventh 20-point game this season and second in four contests.

''My teammates put me in a great position to score,'' said Hammonds, who recorded his sixth double-double this season. ''Just playing hard. I was just keeping my motor up the whole game. My teammates encouraging me every time. I did the same thing for them. That was the main focus.''

Harris shot 8 of 11 overall and made 3 of 4 from long range while Wheeler was 5 of 9 with a 3. What pleased Georgia coach Tom Crean the most was his team's consistency, poise and intensity after losing to Florida before losing by 30 to LSU to close the regular season.

Whether Georgia can sustain it to win four more games in as many days remains to be seen. Most important was starting the gauntlet right by earning the right to play another day.

''It really is about reading the game, seeing how it's going, keeping your foot on the pedal as much as you can,'' he said. ''You don't want to become reckless, careless or a settling, shooting type of team when you get a lead like that.

''There were a couple exceptions to everything that I just said. For the bottom line, not too many. I think that's why we were able to win, we were able to keep going.''

Breein Tyree scored 18 points and Devontae Shuler 17 for Ole Miss (15-17), which got within 66-57 with six minutes remaining before Georgia extended the lead to double digits and pulled away. The Rebels shot 42%, including just 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and were edged 33-32 on the boards.

Ole Miss closed the season losing six of its final eight contests.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: With highly-touted freshman Anthony Edwards tying a season low with just six points on 2-of-13 shooting and 1 of 9 from deep, upperclassmen Harris and Hammonds picked up the slack. They also had a highlight moment as Wheeler drained a half-court, buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half. That's a sure sign things were going well, even on the rare off night for their star.

''You look at the stat sheet, plus-18 with him on the court,'' Harris said of Edwards' play. ''I think he still played great. He just didn't hit a lot of shots.''

Mississippi: The Rebels never really got in an offensive flow and struggled to contain Georgia's shooters. That combination dug a hole they tried all game to climb out of, getting within nine midway through the second half but no closer.

''They dominated us right from the tip,'' coach Kermit Davis said. ''Couldn't get back in transition. They just had more energy, more physical. Tried to make a run, we just couldn't guard for any length of time.''

UP NEXT

Georgia faces No. 5 seed Florida in Thursday's second round, looking to avenge a season sweep by the Gators.

Mississippi's season is over.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 41
MISS Rebels 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:53   KJ Buffen missed layup  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
19:30 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 2-0
19:07 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 2-2
18:48 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot 4-2
18:33   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
18:25   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:13   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler  
17:48   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Khadim Sy  
17:41   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Jordan Harris  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
17:36 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 6-2
17:15   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
17:07 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 6-4
17:02 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 9-4
17:00   30-second timeout called  
16:34   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:27   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
16:27 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 10-4
16:27   Toumani Camara missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:21 +2 Toumani Camara made reverse layup 12-4
15:56 +2 Breein Tyree made finger-roll layup 12-6
15:56   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Breein Tyree missed free throw  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
15:38   Traveling violation turnover on Toumani Camara  
15:15   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler  
15:07   Violation on Unknown  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara  
14:23   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
14:04 +2 Jordan Harris made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 14-6
13:47   Sammy Hunter missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
13:37   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
13:37   Jordan Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:37   Jordan Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
13:23 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 14-8
13:00   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
12:44   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
12:35   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
12:23   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:05 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 14-10
11:43   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
11:33   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:25 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 17-10
11:12   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
11:12   Commercial timeout called  
11:04   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:31 +2 Jordan Harris made layup 19-10
10:31   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
10:31 +1 Jordan Harris made free throw 20-10
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on Breein Tyree  
9:39   Christian Brown missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
9:37   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Austin Crowley, stolen by Christian Brown  
9:11   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
8:54   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
8:45   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
8:40   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
8:33   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
8:28   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
8:11   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
7:46   KJ Buffen missed dunk  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
7:30   Christian Brown missed layup  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
7:22 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 23-10
7:11   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
7:11   Turnover on Devontae Shuler  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
7:02   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed free throw  
7:02   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
6:35   Austin Crowley missed layup  
6:33   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
6:32   Jumpball received by Georgia  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds  
6:17   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
6:17 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 24-10
6:17 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-10
6:01 +2 Devontae Shuler made finger-roll layup 25-12
5:40   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
5:29   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
5:22 +2 Devontae Shuler made driving layup 25-14
4:58 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 27-14
4:38 +2 Sammy Hunter made driving layup 27-16
4:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
4:38   Sammy Hunter missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
4:37   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
4:37   Rayshaun Hammonds missed free throw  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
4:25 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 27-19
3:58   Tye Fagan missed layup  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Mike Peake  
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Breein Tyree  
3:42   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
3:34 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 29-19
3:07 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 29-22
2:57 +2 Mike Peake made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 31-22
2:34 +2 KJ Buffen made dunk, assist by Sammy Hunter 31-24
2:15   Shooting foul on Sammy Hunter  
2:15   Commercial timeout called  
2:15 +1 Mike Peake made 1st of 2 free throws 32-24
2:15 +1 Mike Peake made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
1:58   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
1:55 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 33-26
1:39 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 35-26
1:14 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 35-28
1:06   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Khadim Sy  
1:06 +2 Devontae Shuler made dunk, assist by Khadim Sy 35-30
1:03   30-second timeout called  
39.0 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 38-30
6.0   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
2.0 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 41-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 40
MISS Rebels 33

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 43-30
19:19   Traveling violation turnover on Blake Hinson  
19:05 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 46-30
18:43   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
18:35 +2 KJ Buffen made tip-in 46-32
18:30 +2 Jordan Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 48-32
18:30   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
18:30 +1 Jordan Harris made free throw 49-32
18:23   Breein Tyree missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:14   Jordan Harris missed dunk, blocked by Khadim Sy  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:04   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:04   KJ Buffen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:04 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-33
17:39   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
17:24 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 49-35
17:05   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
17:03 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 51-35
16:35   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:25   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:08   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:51 +2 KJ Buffen made driving dunk, assist by Devontae Shuler 51-37
15:27   Offensive foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:27   Turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:12   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
15:09   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
14:52   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
14:41 +2 Breein Tyree made driving layup 51-39
14:21 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot 53-39
14:02 +2 Blake Hinson made layup 53-41
13:37 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 55-41
13:21 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 55-43
13:00   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
12:50   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
12:30   Out of bounds turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
12:13   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
12:04 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 57-43
11:48   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:48 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-44
11:48 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
11:27 +2 Mike Peake made dunk, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 59-45
11:10   Shooting foul on Mike Peake  
11:10 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-46
11:10 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-47
10:54   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
10:47 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 62-47
10:45   30-second timeout called  
10:45   Commercial timeout called  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:12   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen  
10:10   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
10:07   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
10:07 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 62-48
10:07 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-49
9:56   Offensive foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:56   Turnover on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:42   Sammy Hunter missed layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
9:33   Sammy Hunter missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
9:24   Sammy Hunter missed jump shot, blocked by Mike Peake  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
9:19   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
9:15 +2 Jordan Harris made jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 64-49
9:04   Sammy Hunter missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
8:43   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Mike Peake, stolen by Breein Tyree  
8:08   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:05   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
7:44   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 65-49
7:44 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-49
7:25 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 66-51
7:07   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:59 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup, assist by Khadim Sy 66-53
6:39   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:33   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
6:33 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 66-54
6:33 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-55
6:15   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
6:03   Khadim Sy missed hook shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
6:00   Austin Crowley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
5:58 +2 Khadim Sy made dunk 66-57
5:40   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
5:29   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
5:18   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
5:18   Anthony Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:18 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-57
5:01   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot