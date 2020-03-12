|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Tony Miller missed layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Miller
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Tony Miller
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Miller
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Tyler Bey
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Shane Gatling made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:41
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Tony Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Tony Miller made jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:12
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Miller
|
|
16:32
|
|
+3
|
CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
5-2
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made jump shot
|
5-4
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-4
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot
|
8-6
|
15:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Battey
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Tony Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Tony Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-6
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made layup
|
9-8
|
15:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ Elleby
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed free throw
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
12-8
|
14:18
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels missed jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaac Bonton
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-9
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Williams
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Maddox Daniels made 1st of 3 free throws
|
12-10
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Maddox Daniels made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
12-11
|
13:15
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
14-11
|
12:29
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-11
|
11:15
|
|
|
Daylen Kountz missed layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton made layup
|
19-11
|
11:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Washington State
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tony Miller
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made jump shot
|
19-13
|
10:01
|
|
+3
|
Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby
|
22-13
|
10:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Jervae Robinson made free throw
|
23-13
|
9:46
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-13
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-13
|
9:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Noah Williams
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed layup, blocked by Maddox Daniels
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made layup
|
27-13
|
9:20
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tony Miller
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet made layup
|
27-15
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on CJ Elleby
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Turnover on CJ Elleby
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by CJ Elleby
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton made layup
|
29-15
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Siewert made jump shot
|
29-17
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
31-17
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels
|
31-19
|
5:50
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Lucas Siewert missed layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Pollard made layup
|
33-19
|
4:45
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Isaac Bonton
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Eli Parquet
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington State
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dallas Walton
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed layup
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Washington State
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dallas Walton
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Bey
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|
33-21
|
2:17
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jeff Pollard
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Noah Williams
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on DJ Rodman
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-22
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-23
|
56.0
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made jump shot
|
35-23
|
38.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Pollard
|
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-24
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-25
|
13.0
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed layup
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|