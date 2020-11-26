|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Kyle Rode shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:43
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
3-2
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Tolu Smith assists)
|
3-4
|
18:35
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
6-4
|
18:17
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Elijah Cuffee assists)
|
9-4
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-6
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
12-6
|
17:07
|
|
|
Kyle Rode personal foul
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
12-8
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Micaiah Abii makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
15-8
|
16:02
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
15-10
|
16:00
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-11
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tolu Smith blocks Blake Preston's two point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Drake Dobbs personal foul
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-13
|
15:19
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Blake Preston turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive foul
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Drake Dobbs turnover (carrying)
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot (Elijah Cuffee assists)
|
18-15
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot (Abdul Ado assists)
|
18-17
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Blake Preston makes two point layup (Drake Dobbs assists)
|
20-17
|
13:27
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive foul
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Shiloh Robinson makes two point dunk
|
22-17
|
13:03
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson personal foul
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson personal foul
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses two point layup
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-18
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-18
|
12:08
|
|
|
Deivon Smith blocks Micaiah Abii's two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Javian Davis assists)
|
22-20
|
11:28
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Javian Davis assists)
|
22-22
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point layup
|
24-22
|
10:24
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
24-24
|
9:28
|
|
|
Javian Davis personal foul
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Blake Preston makes two point dunk (Elijah Cuffee assists)
|
26-24
|
8:54
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Tolu Smith blocks Elijah Cuffee's two point layup
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Blake Preston offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Blake Preston offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson blocks D.J. Stewart Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Cuffee makes two point layup
|
28-24
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
28-26
|
7:08
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses two point layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
6:45
|
|
|
Chris Parker turnover (lost ball) (Deivon Smith steals)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Flames defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews personal foul
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point layup
|
28-29
|
5:34
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Shiloh Robinson assists)
|
31-29
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point jump shot
|
31-31
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Darius McGhee makes two point layup
|
33-31
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
|
33-33
|
4:12
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Blake Preston personal foul
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-34
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Deivon Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-35
|
3:46
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
33-37
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
|
33-37
|
3:02
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Cuffee makes three point jump shot (Keegan McDowell assists)
|
36-37
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive foul
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Deivon Smith shooting foul (Chris Parker draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Chris Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-37
|
2:18
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Darius McGhee steals)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-38
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-39
|
0:36
|
|
+3
|
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
40-39
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
40-41