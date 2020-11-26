MARYCA
NIOWA

1st Half
MARYCA
Gaels
31
NIOWA
Panthers
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Austin Phyfe vs. Dan Fotu (Gaels gains possession)  
19:44 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 3-0
19:21   Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot  
19:19   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
19:05 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 5-0
18:48 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot 5-2
18:24   Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot  
18:22   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
18:11   AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Matthias Tass steals)  
17:59   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
17:47   Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
17:33 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 7-2
17:20   AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
17:01   Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Noah Carter steals)  
16:46   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
16:46 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-3
16:46 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-4
16:29   Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball) (AJ Green steals)  
16:14 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 7-7
15:48   TV timeout  
15:36   Austin Phyfe blocks Logan Johnson's two point layup  
15:34   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
15:34   Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:14 +2 Noah Carter makes two point jump shot 7-9
14:53   Tommy Kuhse misses two point hook shot  
14:51   Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound  
14:44   Alex Ducas blocks Antwan Kimmons's two point layup  
14:42   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
14:33 +3 Logan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 10-9
14:25 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 10-11
14:08   Noah Carter shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
14:08 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-11
14:08 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-11
13:55 +2 James Betz makes two point jump shot (AJ Green assists) 12-13
13:36   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
13:34   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
13:23   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
13:21   AJ Green defensive rebound  
13:10 +2 James Betz makes two point alley-oop layup (Nate Heise assists) 12-15
12:54   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:52   Panthers defensive rebound  
12:52   Kyle Bowen personal foul  
12:42 +2 Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup 12-17
12:23 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 14-17
12:06   Tommy Kuhse blocks Nate Heise's two point layup  
12:04   Panthers offensive rebound  
11:59 +2 Bowen Born makes two point jump shot 14-19
11:30   Mitchell Saxen offensive foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
11:30   Mitchell Saxen turnover  
11:31   TV timeout  
11:20 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists) 14-22
11:07   Bowen Born shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
11:07 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-22
11:07 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-22
10:58   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
10:52 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 18-22
10:31 +3 Antwan Kimmons makes three point jump shot 18-25
10:09   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound  
10:03   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Antwan Kimmons draws the foul)  
10:01   Panthers turnover (5-second violation)  
9:47 +3 Mitchell Saxen makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists) 21-25
9:35   Tommy Kuhse blocks Bowen Born's three point jump shot  
9:33   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
9:23   Dan Fotu turnover  
9:06   AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)  
8:56   AJ Green blocks Logan Johnson's two point layup  
8:56   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
8:47   Noah Carter turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Saxen steals)  
8:38 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot 24-25
8:13   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball)  
7:58   Dan Fotu offensive foul  
7:58   Dan Fotu turnover  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:49   Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
7:20   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
7:09 +2 Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup 24-27
6:49   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
6:47   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
6:47   Matthias Tass personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
6:37   Antwan Kimmons misses two point layup  
6:35   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
6:09   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Panthers defensive rebound  
5:58   James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)  
5:47   James Betz personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
5:35 +2 Alex Ducas makes two point layup 26-27
5:26 +2 Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup 26-29
5:26   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Antwan Kimmons draws the foul)  
5:26 +1 Antwan Kimmons makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-30
5:12   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
4:57   Antwan Kimmons misses two point jump shot  
4:55   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
4:42 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 29-30
4:21 +2 AJ Green makes two point jump shot 29-32
4:13   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
4:11   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
3:54   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
3:49   Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball)  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:23   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
3:21   AJ Green defensive rebound  
3:08 +2 AJ Green makes two point jump shot 29-34
2:38 +2 Mitchell Saxen makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 31-34
2:26   Logan Johnson shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
2:26 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-35
2:26 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
2:11   Nate Heise personal foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)  
1:58   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
1:56   AJ Green defensive rebound  
1:50   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)  
1:50   AJ Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:50   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
1:29   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound  
1:06   AJ Green misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
0:48   Dan Fotu offensive foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
0:48   Dan Fotu turnover  
0:41   AJ Green misses two point layup  
0:39   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
0:33   Alex Ducas turnover (traveling)  
0:03 +3 AJ Green makes three point jump shot 31-39
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA
Gaels
35
NIOWA
Panthers
25

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Tommy Kuhse blocks AJ Green's two point jump shot  
19:43   AJ Green offensive rebound  
19:36   Noah Carter misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Panthers offensive rebound  
19:16 +2 AJ Green makes two point jump shot 31-41
18:49   Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
18:47   Tywhon Pickford turnover (carrying)  
18:38   Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball)  
18:28 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 31-44
18:10   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
17:45 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 31-47
17:22   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Alex Ducas offensive rebound  
17:20   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
17:05 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot 33-47
16:50   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
16:48   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
16:29   Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot  
16:27   Panthers defensive rebound  
16:02   AJ Green misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Gaels defensive rebound  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:37 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 35-47
15:37   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
15:37   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:37   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
15:20   Noah Carter misses two point hook shot  
15:18   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
15:05 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point layup 37-47
14:47   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
14:45   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
14:22   Jabe Mullins turnover (traveling)  
14:04 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot 37-49
13:46 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists) 40-49
13:30 +2 AJ Green makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 40-51
13:05   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Gaels offensive rebound  
13:03   James Betz personal foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)  
12:52   Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound  
12:44   Antwan Kimmons turnover (lost ball) (Jabe Mullins steals)  
12:37 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point layup 42-51
12:19   Antwan Kimmons turnover (out of bounds)  
12:04   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass)  
11:49   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Leemet Bockler defensive rebound  
11:39   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
11:37   Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound  
11:29   Kyle Bowen misses two point layup  
11:27   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
11:23   Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Panthers defensive rebound  
11:21   Kyle Bowen personal foul  
11:21   TV timeout  
11:12 +2 Bowen Born makes two point jump shot 42-53
10:54   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound  
10:42   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
10:40   James Betz defensive rebound  
10:15   Antwan Kimmons misses two point jump shot  
10:13   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
9:43 +3 Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot 45-53
9:32   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
9:30   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
9:26   James Betz shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)  
9:26 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-53
9:26 +1 Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-53
9:07   AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
9:07   Bowen Born shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
9:07   Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:07 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-53
8:54   Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup  
8:52   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
8:47   AJ Green personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
8:40   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound  
8:38   Bowen Born personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
8:38   Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:38   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
8:22   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)  
8:15   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
8:13   Alex Ducas defensive rebound  
7:53   Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot  
7:51   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
7:42 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 51-53
7:24   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
7:13   Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot  
7:11   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
7:10   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-53
7:10