MARYCA
NIOWA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Austin Phyfe vs. Dan Fotu (Gaels gains possession)
|19:44
|
|+3
|Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|3-0
|19:21
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot
|19:19
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|5-0
|18:48
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:24
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point jump shot
|18:22
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Matthias Tass steals)
|17:59
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|7-2
|17:20
|
|AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)
|17:01
|
|Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Noah Carter steals)
|16:46
|
|Matthias Tass shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|16:46
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-3
|16:46
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-4
|16:29
|
|Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball) (AJ Green steals)
|16:14
|
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|7-7
|15:48
|
|TV timeout
|15:36
|
|Austin Phyfe blocks Logan Johnson's two point layup
|15:34
|
|Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:14
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point jump shot
|7-9
|14:53
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point hook shot
|14:51
|
|Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Alex Ducas blocks Antwan Kimmons's two point layup
|14:42
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|14:33
|
|+3
|Logan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|10-9
|14:25
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|10-11
|14:08
|
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|14:08
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|14:08
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-11
|13:55
|
|+2
|James Betz makes two point jump shot (AJ Green assists)
|12-13
|13:36
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|13:23
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|
|AJ Green defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|+2
|James Betz makes two point alley-oop layup (Nate Heise assists)
|12-15
|12:54
|
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul
|12:42
|
|+2
|Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup
|12-17
|12:23
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|14-17
|12:06
|
|Tommy Kuhse blocks Nate Heise's two point layup
|12:04
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|11:59
|
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|14-19
|11:30
|
|Mitchell Saxen offensive foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|11:30
|
|Mitchell Saxen turnover
|11:31
|
|TV timeout
|11:20
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Antwan Kimmons assists)
|14-22
|11:07
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-22
|11:07
|
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-22
|10:58
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|18-22
|10:31
|
|+3
|Antwan Kimmons makes three point jump shot
|18-25
|10:09
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Antwan Kimmons draws the foul)
|10:01
|
|Panthers turnover (5-second violation)
|9:47
|
|+3
|Mitchell Saxen makes three point jump shot (Dan Fotu assists)
|21-25
|9:35
|
|Tommy Kuhse blocks Bowen Born's three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Dan Fotu turnover
|9:06
|
|AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Logan Johnson steals)
|8:56
|
|AJ Green blocks Logan Johnson's two point layup
|8:56
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Noah Carter turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Saxen steals)
|8:38
|
|+3
|Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot
|24-25
|8:13
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball)
|7:58
|
|Dan Fotu offensive foul
|7:58
|
|Dan Fotu turnover
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:49
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|7:20
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|+2
|Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup
|24-27
|6:49
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Matthias Tass personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|6:37
|
|Antwan Kimmons misses two point layup
|6:35
|
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
|5:47
|
|James Betz personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|5:35
|
|+2
|Alex Ducas makes two point layup
|26-27
|5:26
|
|+2
|Antwan Kimmons makes two point layup
|26-29
|5:26
|
|Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Antwan Kimmons draws the foul)
|5:26
|
|+1
|Antwan Kimmons makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-30
|5:12
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|Antwan Kimmons misses two point jump shot
|4:55
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|+3
|Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|29-30
|4:21
|
|+2
|AJ Green makes two point jump shot
|29-32
|4:13
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|3:54
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball)
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:23
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|
|AJ Green defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|+2
|AJ Green makes two point jump shot
|29-34
|2:38
|
|+2
|Mitchell Saxen makes two point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|31-34
|2:26
|
|Logan Johnson shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|2:26
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-35
|2:26
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|2:11
|
|Nate Heise personal foul (Leemet Bockler draws the foul)
|1:58
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|1:56
|
|AJ Green defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)
|1:50
|
|AJ Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:50
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|
|Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|AJ Green misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Dan Fotu offensive foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|Dan Fotu turnover
|0:41
|
|AJ Green misses two point layup
|0:39
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Alex Ducas turnover (traveling)
|0:03
|
|+3
|AJ Green makes three point jump shot
|31-39
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|
|Tommy Kuhse blocks AJ Green's two point jump shot
|19:43
|
|AJ Green offensive rebound
|19:36
|
|Noah Carter misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|19:16
|
|+2
|AJ Green makes two point jump shot
|31-41
|18:49
|
|Alex Ducas turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|18:47
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (carrying)
|18:38
|
|Matthias Tass turnover (lost ball)
|18:28
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|31-44
|18:10
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|31-47
|17:22
|
|Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Alex Ducas offensive rebound
|17:20
|
|Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|17:05
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot
|33-47
|16:50
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|16:48
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Jabe Mullins misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|AJ Green misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Gaels defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|35-47
|15:37
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:37
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|15:20
|
|Noah Carter misses two point hook shot
|15:18
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|15:05
|
|+2
|Jabe Mullins makes two point layup
|37-47
|14:47
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Jabe Mullins turnover (traveling)
|14:04
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot
|37-49
|13:46
|
|+3
|Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Jabe Mullins assists)
|40-49
|13:30
|
|+2
|AJ Green makes two point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|40-51
|13:05
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Gaels offensive rebound
|13:03
|
|James Betz personal foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)
|12:52
|
|Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Antwan Kimmons defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|Antwan Kimmons turnover (lost ball) (Jabe Mullins steals)
|12:37
|
|+2
|Jabe Mullins makes two point layup
|42-51
|12:19
|
|Antwan Kimmons turnover (out of bounds)
|12:04
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass)
|11:49
|
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Leemet Bockler defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound
|11:29
|
|Kyle Bowen misses two point layup
|11:27
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul
|11:21
|
|TV timeout
|11:12
|
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|42-53
|10:54
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|10:40
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Antwan Kimmons misses two point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|+3
|Alex Ducas makes three point jump shot
|45-53
|9:32
|
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|9:30
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|James Betz shooting foul (Alex Ducas draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-53
|9:26
|
|+1
|Alex Ducas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-53
|9:07
|
|AJ Green turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|9:07
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|9:07
|
|Dan Fotu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:07
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-53
|9:07
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-53
|8:54
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup
|8:52
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|AJ Green personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|
|Tommy Kuhse offensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Bowen Born personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|8:38
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:38
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (AJ Green draws the foul)
|8:15
|
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|8:13
|
|Alex Ducas defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
|7:51
|
|Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|7:42
|
|+3
|Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|51-53
|7:24
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Alex Ducas misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|
|Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|TV timeout
|7:10
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-53
|7:10
|