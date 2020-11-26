|
20:00
|
|
|
Charles Bassey vs. Moussa Cisse (Alex Lomax gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks D.J. Jeffries's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Carson Williams assists)
|
3-4
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (Lester Quinones assists)
|
5-4
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point jump shot
|
5-6
|
17:43
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
17:08
|
|
|
Josh Anderson personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
|
8-8
|
16:39
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Moussa Cisse makes two point layup
|
10-8
|
15:48
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Josh Anderson's two point layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
13-8
|
15:02
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Luke Frampton defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Cooper steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway personal foul
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks Damion Baugh's two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive foul
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk
|
15-8
|
12:14
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. Carson Williams vs. Malcolm Dandridge (Hilltoppers gains possession)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Luke Frampton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|
17-8
|
10:04
|
|
|
Luke Frampton shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-8
|
9:53
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes three point jump shot (Carson Williams assists)
|
18-11
|
9:24
|
|
|
Lance Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Lester Quinones personal foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
+3
|
Carson Williams makes three point jump shot (Kenny Cooper assists)
|
18-14
|
8:47
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
18-17
|
8:23
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point jump shot
|
18-19
|
7:49
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Alex Lomax offensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis makes two point jump shot
|
20-19
|
6:13
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight shooting foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-19
|
5:53
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:35
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
24-19
|
5:13
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point dunk
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
|
24-21
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point jump shot (Boogie Ellis assists)
|
26-21
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes three point jump shot
|
26-24
|
4:01
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Josh Anderson steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-25
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
3:44
|
|
|
Luke Frampton personal foul
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point jump shot
|
28-26
|
3:26
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Alex Lomax shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-28
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|
30-28
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Carson Williams makes three point jump shot
|
30-31
|
2:13
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Rawls makes three point jump shot
|
30-34
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|
33-34
|
1:12
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls personal foul
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Boogie Ellis steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
35-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|