|
20:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams vs. Aamir Simms (Aaron Wheeler gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp offensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:42
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
+3
|
Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
|
0-4
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
16:58
|
|
|
Chase Hunter turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Ethan Morton misses two point layup
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Aamir Simms shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
16:47
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-4
|
16:47
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
16:35
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Clyde Trapp's two point layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|
4-7
|
15:18
|
|
|
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Tyson steals)
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
PJ Hall personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot
|
6-7
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
PJ Hall makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
6-10
|
13:59
|
|
|
John Newman III personal foul
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
PJ Hall personal foul
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
John Newman III turnover (lost ball) (Trevion Williams steals)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Trevion Williams personal foul
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
John Newman III offensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
John Newman III offensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
11-10
|
12:02
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson turnover
|
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
11-13
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
11-13
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
13-13
|
10:57
|
|
+3
|
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
13-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Nick Honor makes two point layup
|
13-18
|
10:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Nick Honor personal foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Boilermakers offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point layup
|
13-20
|
8:12
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Ethan Morton misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
|
13-22
|
7:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson turnover
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point jump shot
|
13-24
|
7:05
|
|
|
Boilermakers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Chase Hunter turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point jump shot
|
15-24
|
6:35
|
|
|
Chase Hunter shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|
15-27
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point layup
|
17-27
|
5:49
|
|
|
John Newman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Thompson makes two point layup
|
19-27
|
4:37
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Nick Honor makes two point layup
|
19-29
|
4:33
|
|
|
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Nick Honor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-30
|
4:15
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses two point layup
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point jump shot (Jonathan Baehre assists)
|
19-32
|
3:37
|
|
|
Aamir Simms personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-32
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Trevion Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-32
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-32
|
3:04
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-32
|
2:54
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Jonathan Baehre's two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Baehre makes two point jump shot
|
23-34
|
2:24
|
|
|
John Newman III personal foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-34
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-34
|
2:08
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Newman steals)
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point dunk (Brandon Newman assists)
|
27-34
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Brandon Newman turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Baehre steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk
|
27-36
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-36
|
0:36
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|