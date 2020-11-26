|
Steffon Mitchell vs. Makhi Mitchell (Eagles gains possession)
19:45
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
19:43
Rams defensive rebound
19:29
Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
19:27
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
19:18
Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
19:18
+1
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:18
+1
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:00
Makhi Mitchell offensive foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
19:00
Makhi Mitchell turnover
18:45
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
18:43
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
18:36
Fatts Russell misses three point pullup jump shot
18:34
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
18:28
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point driving layup
18:26
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
18:18
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
18:03
+3
Fatts Russell makes three point step back jump shot
3-2
17:44
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (traveling)
17:31
+2
Jalen Carey makes two point driving layup
5-2
17:05
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
17:03
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
16:36
Makhi Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
16:29
+2
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
5-4
16:22
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
16:20
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
16:11
+3
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
5-7
15:44
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
15:44
TV timeout
15:35
Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (CJ Felder steals)
15:24
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
15:22
Kamari Williams offensive rebound
15:14
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
15:14
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:14
+1
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-8
14:56
Makhel Mitchell misses two point finger roll layup
14:54
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
14:46
+2
CJ Felder makes two point driving layup
5-10
14:23
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
7-10
13:58
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
13:58
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:58
+1
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-11
13:48
Fatts Russell misses two point pullup jump shot
13:46
Rams offensive rebound
13:36
Antwan Walker misses two point driving hook shot
13:34
D.J. Johnson offensive rebound
13:27
+2
D.J. Johnson makes two point putback layup
9-11
13:14
Wynston Tabbs turnover (bad pass)
12:56
+2
Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
11-11
12:29
D.J. Johnson personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
12:27
Kamari Williams misses three point jump shot
12:25
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
12:01
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
11:59
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
11:54
Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
11:54
TV timeout
11:54
Wynston Tabbs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:54
+1
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-12
11:35
+2
Makhi Mitchell makes two point hook shot
13-12
11:14
+3
Frederick Scott makes three point jump shot
13-15
10:56
Frederick Scott personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
10:41
+2
Makhi Mitchell makes two point hook shot
15-15
10:28
Jalen Carey personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
10:28
+1
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-16
10:28
Wynston Tabbs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:28
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
10:10
Makhi Mitchell offensive foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
10:10
Makhi Mitchell turnover
9:54
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point driving dunk
9:52
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
9:43
CJ Felder personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
9:35
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
17-16
9:18
+3
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
17-19
8:52
Jalen Carey offensive foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
8:52
Jalen Carey turnover
8:28
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
8:24
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)
8:13
Ishmael Leggett misses two point floating jump shot
8:11
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
8:00
+2
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
17-21
7:53
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point pullup jump shot
7:51
Eagles defensive rebound
7:47
TV timeout
7:42
+2
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
17-23
7:21
Antwan Walker misses two point turnaround hook shot
7:19
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
7:11
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
7:09
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
6:59
Jeremy Sheppard offensive foul (Rich Kelly draws the foul)
6:59
Jeremy Sheppard turnover
6:47
Rich Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
6:38
+2
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
19-23
6:25
Makhel Mitchell personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
6:25
+1
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-24
6:25
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:25
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
6:07
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
6:05
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
5:56
+2
Wynston Tabbs makes two point finger roll layup
19-26
5:46
Rams 30 second timeout
5:40
+2
Jalen Carey makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists)
21-26
5:22
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
21-29
4:57
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
4:55
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
4:50
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
4:44
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point layup (Malik Martin assists)
23-29
4:35
Fatts Russell personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
4:35
Wynston Tabbs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:35
+1
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-30
4:28
Rich Kelly personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
4:18
Rich Kelly personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
4:18
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-30
4:18
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-30
3:54
D.J. Johnson blocks Frederick Scott's two point driving layup
3:52
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
3:45
+2
Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
27-30
3:32
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Carey steals)
3:28
DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
3:28
TV timeout
3:28
+1
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-30
3:28
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:28
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
3:07
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
3:02
Antwan Walker personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
3:02
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:02
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:02
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:02
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
30-30
|
2:40
|
|
|
Frederick Scott shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Kamari Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Kamari Williams blocks Fatts Russell's two point driving layup
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:46
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-30
|
1:28
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Rams gains possession)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Kamari Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|