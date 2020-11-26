|
20:00
Philip Pepple Jr. vs. Trendon Watford (Mike Adewunmi gains possession)
19:59
Mike Adewunmi misses two point layup
19:57
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
19:44
Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
19:44
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:44
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:44
Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
19:38
Official timeout
19:11
Sidney Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Darius Days steals)
18:55
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
0-3
18:26
+2
Shamar Wright makes two point driving layup
2-3
18:14
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
18:12
Darius Days offensive rebound
18:07
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
2-6
17:43
Trendon Watford blocks Sidney Wilson's two point jump shot
17:41
Sidney Wilson offensive rebound
17:31
Sidney Wilson misses two point putback layup
17:29
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
17:28
Javonte Smart turnover (bad pass)
17:10
Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
17:08
Darius Days defensive rebound
17:00
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
2-9
16:33
Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
16:31
Cougars offensive rebound
16:23
Lamar Wright misses two point turnaround jump shot
16:21
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
16:13
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
2-12
15:52
Aundre Hyatt personal foul
15:52
TV timeout
15:39
Mike Adewunmi turnover (out of bounds)
15:22
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
15:20
Darius Days offensive rebound
15:17
+2
Darius Days makes two point tip shot
2-14
15:06
Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot
15:04
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
15:04
Lamar Wright personal foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)
14:53
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
14:51
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
14:38
+2
Mike Adewunmi makes two point pullup jump shot
4-14
14:19
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
14:17
Tigers offensive rebound
14:11
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
14:09
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
14:03
+2
Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
4-16
13:47
Shamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
13:40
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
4-19
13:37
Cougars 60 second timeout
13:37
Jalen Cook personal foul (Courtney Carter draws the foul)
13:16
Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
13:16
Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:16
Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:16
Lamar Wright offensive rebound
13:09
Lamar Wright misses two point layup
13:07
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
12:48
Shareef O'Neal misses three point jump shot
12:46
Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
12:35
Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
12:33
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
12:25
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
12:23
Shamar Wright defensive rebound
12:19
Mike Adewunmi turnover (traveling)
12:01
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
4-22
11:39
Iziah James misses three point jump shot
11:37
Jalen Cook defensive rebound
11:28
Iziah James shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
11:28
TV timeout
11:28
+1
Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-23
11:28
+1
Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-24
11:07
Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:05
Darius Days defensive rebound
11:00
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point step back jump shot
4-26
10:34
+3
Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
7-26
10:27
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point step back jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
7-28
10:09
+3
Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Desmond Polk assists)
10-28
9:45
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup
10-30
9:25
+3
Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists)
13-30
8:54
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
8:52
Bryan Penn-Johnson offensive rebound
8:46
+2
Bryan Penn-Johnson makes two point putback dunk
13-32
8:35
Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
8:33
Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound
8:33
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul
8:29
+3
Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists)
16-32
8:09
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
8:07
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
8:04
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot
16-34
7:49
+3
Iziah James makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
19-34
7:39
Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
7:39
Cougars defensive rebound
7:39
TV timeout
7:25
+2
Cam Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Desmond Polk assists)
21-34
7:00
Sidney Wilson shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
7:00
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-35
7:00
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-36
6:38
Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Thomas steals)
6:38
Sidney Wilson personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
6:27
Iziah James personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
6:21
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
6:19
Cam Williams defensive rebound
6:10
Cam Williams turnover (bad pass)
5:54
Shamar Wright personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
5:54
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-37
5:54
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-38
5:37
+3
Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists)
24-38
5:27
Mike Adewunmi personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
5:27
+1
Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-39
5:27
Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:27
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
5:09
+3
Courtney Carter makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists)
27-39
4:45
Jalen Cook turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Wright steals)
4:38
+2
Cam Williams makes two point dunk (Shamar Wright assists)
29-39
4:17
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
4:23
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
4:21
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
4:21
Aundre Hyatt offensive foul
4:21
Aundre Hyatt turnover
4:03
Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:01
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
3:48
Darius Days misses two point jump shot
3:46
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
3:46
Courtney Carter personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
3:46
TV timeout
3:46
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-40
3:46
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-41
3:28
Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
3:26
Darius Days defensive rebound
3:15
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
3:13
Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
|
32-41
|
2:44
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|
32-44
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Polk makes two point driving layup
|
34-44
|
1:58
|
|
|
Shamar Wright personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-45
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-46
|
1:40
|
|
|
Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Lamar Wright blocks Shareef O'Neal's two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shareef O'Neal personal foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Cam Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Lamar Wright personal foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-47
|
0:56
|
|
|
Mwani Wilkinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Philip Pepple Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Thomas makes two point layup (Javonte Smart assists)
|
34-49
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|