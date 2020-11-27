|
20:00
|
|
|
Jay Huff vs. Samba Kane (Damari Milstead gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Justin McKoy makes three point jump shot (Jay Huff assists)
|
0-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin McKoy makes two point jump shot
|
0-5
|
17:33
|
|
|
Kihei Clark personal foul
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-6
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-7
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:36
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Cavaliers defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Samba Kane personal foul
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point jump shot
|
2-9
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Samba Kane offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Casey Morsell blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Josh Kunen personal foul
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Sam Hauser shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-9
|
14:13
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-10
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-11
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
5-11
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot
|
8-11
|
11:58
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae personal foul
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jay Huff personal foul
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|
11-11
|
10:16
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|
14-11
|
9:31
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Casey Morsell makes two point layup
|
14-13
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen makes two point jump shot
|
16-13
|
8:00
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses two point layup
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Casey Morsell offensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point layup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Damari Milstead turnover (double dribble)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick misses two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-14
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-15
|
6:30
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|
19-15
|
5:30
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Reece Beekman personal foul
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Samba Kane blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Cavaliers offensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kadin Shedrick vs. Isaiah Hawthorne (Cavaliers gains possession)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne personal foul
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-16
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-17
|
4:23
|
|
|
Sam Hauser blocks Isaiah Hawthorne's three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne offensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (Trey Murphy III steals)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive foul
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
19-20
|
3:02
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses two point layup
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
21-20
|
2:25
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|
21-22
|
1:54
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|
21-24
|
1:12
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (Josh Kunen steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Dons 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|