|
20:00
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan vs. Jalen Johnson (Jordan Goldwire gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (DeJuan Clayton assists)
|
3-0
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Joey Baker assists)
|
3-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Kenan Sarvan makes two point tip shot
|
5-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Joey Baker shooting foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
|
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-2
|
18:07
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke offensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
7-4
|
17:19
|
|
+3
|
Koby Thomas makes three point jump shot (Anthony Tarke assists)
|
10-4
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point dunk (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
10-6
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point layup
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Joey Baker offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Joey Baker makes two point layup
|
10-8
|
16:04
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Joey Baker defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton shooting foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Kenan Sarvan makes two point layup
|
12-8
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup
|
12-10
|
14:52
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Mark Williams makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
12-12
|
14:13
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke personal foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Koby Thomas makes two point layup
|
14-12
|
13:07
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
14-14
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Tarke makes three point jump shot
|
17-14
|
12:17
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke turnover (DJ Steward steals)
|
|
12:04
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Mark Williams assists)
|
17-17
|
11:46
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Blue Devils defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton misses two point layup
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke blocks Wendell Moore Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive foul
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Joey Baker defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
17-19
|
9:30
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire blocks DeJuan Clayton's three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (Nendah Tarke steals)
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
DeJuan Clayton makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
8:39
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
19-22
|
8:20
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Tarke makes two point dunk
|
21-22
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
21-25
|
7:11
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire personal foul
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|
21-27
|
6:38
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke personal foul
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot
|
21-29
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Anthony Tarke's two point layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
21-32
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire personal foul
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Joey Baker personal foul
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
21-35
|
4:10
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Gross misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup
|
21-37
|
3:43
|
|
|
Kyle Cardaci shooting foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
DeJuan Clayton makes two point layup
|
23-37
|
3:12
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Blue Devils turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach shooting foul (DeJuan Clayton draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-37
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-37
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (DJ Steward assists)
|
25-39
|
2:11
|
|
|
Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Joey Baker turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Koby Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Hurt steals)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
DJ Steward personal foul
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-39
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
DeJuan Clayton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-39
|
1:30
|
|
|
Koby Thomas shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-40
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-41
|
1:26
|
|
|
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (lost ball) (Koby Thomas steals)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt shooting foul (Kenan Sarvan draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Kenan Sarvan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Kenan Sarvan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-41
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
|
28-41
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point layup
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point putback dunk
|
28-43
|
0:45
|
|
|
Chereef Knox misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Joey Baker defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point putback dunk
|
28-45
|
0:02
|
|
|
DJ Steward blocks DeJuan Clayton's two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DeJuan Clayton offensive rebound
|