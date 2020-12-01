|
20:00
|
|
|
Mark Flagg vs. Jay Huff (Justin McKoy gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Myles Thompson shooting foul (Justin McKoy draws the foul)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Justin McKoy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Justin McKoy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Myles Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Maxwell Land personal foul (Justin McKoy draws the foul)
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point jump shot (Justin McKoy assists)
|
0-4
|
18:23
|
|
|
Maxwell Land misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Maxwell Land offensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Bryce Laskey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point hook shot
|
0-6
|
17:15
|
|
|
Maxwell Land turnover (lost ball) (Reece Beekman steals)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point dunk
|
0-8
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
2-8
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point layup (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
2-10
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jay Huff shooting foul (Mark Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Mark Flagg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Mark Flagg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-10
|
15:42
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Zahree Harrison personal foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Kody Stattmann misses two point layup
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Kadin Shedrick makes two point layup
|
3-12
|
14:59
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III shooting foul (Myles Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Myles Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-12
|
14:59
|
|
|
Myles Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Kody Stattmann defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Kody Stattmann assists)
|
4-15
|
14:27
|
|
|
Myles Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Kadin Shedrick makes two point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
4-17
|
13:43
|
|
|
Ronell Giles, Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Casey Morsell makes two point layup
|
4-19
|
13:03
|
|
|
Kihei Clark personal foul (Zahree Harrison draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Maxwell Land misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Kody Stattmann makes two point dunk (Casey Morsell assists)
|
4-21
|
12:33
|
|
|
Red Flash 30 second timeout
|
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Maxwell Land makes three point jump shot (Ronell Giles, Jr. assists)
|
7-21
|
11:48
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick turnover (lost ball) (Jeriah Coleman steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Laskey makes three point jump shot (Tyler Stewart assists)
|
10-21
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Trey Murphy III makes two point dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|
10-23
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jeriah Coleman shooting foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-24
|
11:09
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Stewart steals)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point dunk (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
10-26
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Mark Flagg makes two point layup
|
12-26
|
9:26
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-27
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Ronell Giles, Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Bryce Laskey misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|
12-29
|
8:44
|
|
|
Ronell Giles, Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point tip shot
|
12-31
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Mark Flagg's two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Mark Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Bryce Laskey misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point dunk (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
12-33
|
6:50
|
|
|
Ronell Giles, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Red Flash offensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Red Flash turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Myles Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Maxwell Land defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Maxwell Land misses two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Myles Thompson personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Mark Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Kihei Clark personal foul (Zahree Harrison draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Mark Flagg misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Kadin Shedrick makes two point jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|
12-35
|
4:23
|
|
|
Zahree Harrison turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jump ball. Casey Morsell vs. Maxwell Land (Red Flash gains possession)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Casey Morsell turnover (lost ball) (Maxwell Land steals)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Sam Hauser personal foul (Tyler Stewart draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Casey Morsell shooting foul (Zahree Harrison draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Zahree Harrison misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:35
|
|
+1
|
Zahree Harrison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-35
|
3:12
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes three point jump shot (Kody Stattmann assists)
|
13-38
|
2:51
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Kody Stattmann defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes three point jump shot (Trey Murphy III assists)
|
13-41
|
2:13
|
|
|
Luke Ruggery misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kody Stattmann defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Luke Ruggery personal foul (Tomas Woldetensae draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-42
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-43
|
1:48
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Kody Stattmann misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Zahree Harrison defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Ronell Giles, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|
13-45
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|