20:00
Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Tuukka Jaakkola (Josh Kunen gains possession)
19:49
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (bad pass) (Mark Crowe steals)
19:29
Riley Till misses two point layup
19:27
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
19:26
Josh Kunen turnover (lost ball)
19:15
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
19:13
Riley Till offensive rebound
19:07
+3
Kobe Sanders makes three point jump shot (Riley Till assists)
0-3
18:56
Tuukka Jaakkola personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
18:46
Jump ball. Josh Kunen vs. Keith Smith (Mustangs gains possession)
18:46
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Keith Smith steals)
18:31
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point reverse layup
18:29
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
18:12
Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
18:10
Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
18:03
+2
Tuukka Jaakkola makes two point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
0-5
17:42
+2
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
2-5
17:05
Keith Smith turnover
16:38
+2
Josh Kunen makes two point layup
4-5
16:26
+2
Mark Crowe makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists)
4-7
15:54
Mark Crowe blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
15:54
Dons offensive rebound
15:54
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving jump shot
6-7
15:54
Keith Smith shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
15:54
TV timeout
15:54
Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:54
Riley Till defensive rebound
15:32
Mark Crowe misses two point layup
15:30
Alimamy Koroma offensive rebound
15:25
+2
Alimamy Koroma makes two point hook shot
6-9
15:17
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup
8-9
15:06
Josh Kunen personal foul
14:56
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
14:43
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup
10-9
14:29
Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot
14:27
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
14:18
+3
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point pullup jump shot
13-9
13:58
Alimamy Koroma turnover (3-second violation)
13:58
13:42
Alimamy Koroma shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
13:42
Julian Rishwain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:42
+1
Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-9
13:42
+1
Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-9
13:22
Keith Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
13:14
Julian Rishwain misses two point driving layup
13:12
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
13:05
+2
Brantly Stevenson makes two point pullup jump shot
14-11
12:48
Damari Milstead misses three point step back jump shot
12:46
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
12:27
+3
Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Mark Crowe assists)
14-14
12:07
+2
Julian Rishwain makes two point floating jump shot
16-14
11:41
+2
Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Brantly Stevenson assists)
16-16
11:08
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point step back jump shot
11:06
Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
11:06
Keith Smith personal foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)
11:06
TV timeout
10:58
+2
Julian Rishwain makes two point driving layup (Josh Kunen assists)
18-16
10:38
Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Julian Rishwain steals)
10:32
Damari Milstead offensive foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
10:16
Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
10:10
Dyson Koehler turnover (bad pass) (Julian Rishwain steals)
10:09
Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball)
9:53
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point hook shot
9:51
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
9:44
Julian Rishwain turnover (lost ball) (Tuukka Jaakkola steals)
9:44
Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Tuukka Jaakkola draws the foul)
9:44
+1
Tuukka Jaakkola makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-17
9:44
+1
Tuukka Jaakkola makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-18
9:35
Kobe Sanders personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
9:31
Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:31
+1
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-18
9:05
Camren Pierce turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
8:59
+2
Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
21-18
8:47
+2
Alimamy Koroma makes two point hook shot
21-20
8:19
Alimamy Koroma misses three point jump shot
8:17
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
8:11
Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball) (Mark Crowe steals)
8:05
Camren Pierce misses two point layup
8:03
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
7:50
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
7:47
Mustangs defensive rebound
7:33
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
7:33
7:31
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
7:03
Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point pullup jump shot
7:01
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
6:48
Alimamy Koroma misses two point turnaround hook shot
6:46
Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
6:45
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Dyson Koehler draws the foul)
6:45
Dyson Koehler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:45
+1
Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-21
6:45
+1
Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-21
6:36
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists)
26-21
6:11
Dyson Koehler turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)
6:05
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
6:03
Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
5:59
+2
Aidan Prukop makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists)
26-23
5:38
+3
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
29-23
5:20
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Mark Crowe draws the foul)
5:20
Mark Crowe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:20
Mark Crowe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:20
5:20
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
5:04
Keith Smith personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
5:04
+1
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-23
5:04
+1
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-23
5:00
Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Camren Pierce draws the foul)
4:45
Samba Kane shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
4:45
+1
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-24
4:45
+1
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-25
4:31
+2
Khalil Shabazz makes two point driving layup
33-25
4:07
Samba Kane blocks Alimamy Koroma's two point hook shot
4:05
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
3:55
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
3:53
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
3:47
Aidan Prukop misses three point jump shot
3:45
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
3:40
Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Aidan Prukop steals)
3:39
TV timeout
3:28
+3
Brantly Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
33-28
3:12
Khalil Shabazz misses three point pullup jump shot
3:10
Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
2:54
+2
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
35-28
2:35
Hank Hollingsworth misses two point hook shot
2:33
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
2:27
+2
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving jump shot
37-28
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Camren Pierce makes two point step back jump shot
|
37-30
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
40-30
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Riley Till makes two point dunk (Hank Hollingsworth assists)
|
40-32
|
0:47
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-32
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-32
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
45-32
|
0:32
|
|
|
Samba Kane blocks Riley Till's two point layup
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
45-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|