|
20:00
|
|
|
Solomon Young vs. Luka Garza (Hawkeyes gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
0-3
|
19:10
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Javan Johnson shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
18:58
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-4
|
18:58
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-5
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
2-5
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-6
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
18:02
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point jump shot
|
2-9
|
17:52
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bohannon steals)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
2-11
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point jump shot
|
4-11
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
4-13
|
16:34
|
|
|
Luka Garza personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
6-13
|
16:20
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point layup
|
8-13
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
8-15
|
15:35
|
|
+3
|
Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
11-15
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point layup
|
13-15
|
14:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|
13-17
|
14:25
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Patrick McCaffery steals)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Cyclones offensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
15-17
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Javan Johnson personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Tyler Harris shooting foul (Patrick McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Patrick McCaffery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-18
|
12:56
|
|
|
George Conditt IV turnover (lost ball) (Patrick McCaffery steals)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-20
|
12:26
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Xavier Foster misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Xavier Foster offensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery blocks Xavier Foster's two point layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Harris steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
+3
|
Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
15-23
|
11:36
|
|
|
Jack Nunge personal foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Cyclones turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|
15-25
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point layup
|
17-25
|
11:07
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
17-27
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Rasir Bolton's two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Luka Garza shooting foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
10:48
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-27
|
10:48
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-27
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon offensive foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover
|
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Foster makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
22-27
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Patrick McCaffery vs. Solomon Young (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
24-27
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point dunk
|
26-27
|
9:01
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Solomon Young personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Keegan Murray assists)
|
26-29
|
8:24
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
29-29
|
8:07
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover (lost ball) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
|
7:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|
32-29
|
7:38
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|
32-31
|
6:55
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Jack Nunge assists)
|
32-34
|
5:58
|
|
|
Dudley Blackwell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point layup
|
32-36
|
5:32
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Solomon Young offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup
|
34-36
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
34-38
|
4:41
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses two point layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-38
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-38
|
4:15
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Keegan Murray personal foul (George Conditt IV draws the foul)
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
George Conditt IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
George Conditt IV turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Javan Johnson personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-39
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-40
|
3:22
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup
|
36-42
|
2:44
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point alley-oop layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
36-44
|
2:10
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Connor McCaffery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-45
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Connor McCaffery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-46
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Xavier Foster personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Connor McCaffery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-47
|
1:49
|
|
+1
|
Connor McCaffery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-48
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point alley-oop dunk (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
36-50
|
1:04
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Keegan Murray shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-50
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-50
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Connor McCaffery makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
38-52
|
0:20
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|
41-52
|
0:04
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Xavier Foster defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|