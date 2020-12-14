|
20:00
|
|
|
Nik Mains vs. Dischon Thomas (Isaiah Stevens gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Nik Mains makes two point jump shot (Carson Towt assists)
|
2-0
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jay Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Nik Mains defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Nik Mains offensive foul
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Nik Mains turnover
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Nik Mains makes three point jump shot (Luke Avdalovic assists)
|
5-2
|
17:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Lumberjacks defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Jay Green misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Luke Avdalovic steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup (David Roddy assists)
|
5-4
|
15:06
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|
5-6
|
14:14
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek turnover (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek blocks Kendle Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Lewis makes two point layup (Ajang Aguek assists)
|
7-6
|
13:31
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek turnover
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup
|
7-8
|
12:26
|
|
|
Nik Mains shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-9
|
12:12
|
|
|
Carter Mahaney turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup
|
7-11
|
11:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
7-13
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Keith Haymon misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic personal foul
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
John Tonje misses two point layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
John Tonje offensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
John Tonje makes two point layup
|
7-15
|
9:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|
7-17
|
9:07
|
|
|
Nik Mains shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-18
|
8:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek shooting foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:47
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Rivera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-19
|
8:22
|
|
|
David Roddy blocks Cameron Shelton's two point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Keith Haymon offensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lumberjacks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Carson Towt shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point dunk (David Roddy assists)
|
7-21
|
7:32
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd personal foul
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Jackson Larsen makes two point jump shot
|
9-21
|
7:05
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Jackson Larsen defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Shelton makes three point jump shot
|
12-21
|
6:18
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jay Green defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Carson Towt makes two point layup (Luke Avdalovic assists)
|
14-21
|
5:56
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Luke Avdalovic steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-21
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-21
|
5:35
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Luke Avdalovic steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jackson Larsen turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses two point layup
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
+3
|
Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Jay Green assists)
|
19-21
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas makes two point hook shot
|
19-23
|
4:04
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Carson Towt offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Carson Towt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek shooting foul
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-24
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-25
|
3:52
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood personal foul
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Jay Green offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-25
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-25
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists)
|
22-27
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Luke Avdalovic makes two point jump shot
|
24-27
|
2:17
|
|
|
Jay Green shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
2:17
|
|
+1
|
James Moors makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-28
|
2:17
|
|
|
James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
26-28
|
1:47
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot
|
26-31
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Ajang Aguek makes three point jump shot (Cameron Shelton assists)
|
29-31
|
0:59
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-32
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-33
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Nik Mains makes two point layup (Carson Towt assists)
|
31-33
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kendle Moore shooting foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Nik Mains makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-33
|
0:18
|
|
+2
|
Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|
32-35
|
0:01
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|