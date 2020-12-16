|
20:00
|
|
|
Patrick Tape vs. Juwan Durham (Jeremy Roach gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup (Patrick Tape assists)
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Patrick Tape misses two point layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Patrick Tape offensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Patrick Tape misses two point layup
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point dunk (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
2-2
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:02
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Tape makes two point layup (DJ Steward assists)
|
7-2
|
17:26
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks DJ Steward's two point layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
7-5
|
14:58
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire makes three point jump shot (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
10-5
|
14:28
|
|
|
Juwan Durham turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Tape steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot
|
12-5
|
13:55
|
|
|
Patrick Tape shooting foul (Juwan Durham draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-6
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-7
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Mark Williams makes two point jump shot
|
14-7
|
13:14
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot
|
17-7
|
12:43
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
17-10
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses two point layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup
|
19-10
|
10:57
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
19-13
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
21-13
|
9:49
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Joey Baker steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Joey Baker makes two point layup
|
23-13
|
9:20
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin offensive foul (Joey Baker draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski personal foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point jump shot
|
23-15
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Mark Williams makes two point jump shot
|
25-15
|
7:44
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Hurt steals)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski blocks Jordan Goldwire's two point layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Blue Devils offensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Prentiss Hubb steals)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
25-17
|
7:12
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup
|
25-19
|
6:58
|
|
|
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup
|
27-19
|
6:12
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
30-19
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point jump shot
|
30-21
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire turnover (bad pass) (Dane Goodwin steals)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
DJ Steward shooting foul (Prentiss Hubb draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Hubb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-22
|
5:09
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Hubb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-23
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot
|
32-23
|
4:36
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot
|
32-25
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|
34-25
|
3:23
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul (Prentiss Hubb draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point jump shot
|
34-27
|
3:08
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt shooting foul (Juwan Durham draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-28
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
37-28
|
2:31
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire makes two point layup
|
39-28
|
2:10
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
39-31
|
1:27
|
|
|
Joey Baker turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
39-34
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|
41-34
|
0:38
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Blue Devils offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|