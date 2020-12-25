|
20:00
Nate Reuvers vs. Thomas Kithier (D'Mitrik Trice gains possession)
19:42
Micah Potter turnover (out of bounds)
19:20
+2
Thomas Kithier makes two point reverse layup (Aaron Henry assists)
0-2
|
19:07
Nate Reuvers turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
19:05
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
18:51
Thomas Kithier misses two point layup
18:49
Micah Potter defensive rebound
18:41
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (lost ball) (Thomas Kithier steals)
18:33
Aaron Henry misses two point layup
18:31
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
18:25
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
18:23
Micah Potter defensive rebound
17:50
Badgers turnover (shot clock violation)
17:43
Thomas Kithier offensive foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
17:43
Thomas Kithier turnover
17:23
Thomas Kithier personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
17:18
Joey Hauser personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
17:07
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point hook shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
2-2
|
16:55
Aaron Henry misses two point layup
16:53
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
16:48
+3
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
5-2
|
16:40
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass)
16:34
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point layup (Brad Davison assists)
|
7-2
|
16:17
+3
Rocket Watts makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|
7-5
|
15:46
+2
Brad Davison makes two point jump shot
|
9-5
|
15:26
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
15:24
Malik Hall offensive rebound
15:20
Malik Hall misses two point layup
15:18
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
15:15
TV timeout
15:06
Aleem Ford turnover (bad pass)
14:56
+2
Julius Marble II makes two point hook shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|
9-7
|
14:29
+3
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists)
|
12-7
|
14:21
Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
14:21
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-8
|
14:21
Aaron Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:21
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
14:06
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
14:04
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
13:44
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot
|
12-10
|
13:16
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
12:30
Marcus Bingham Jr. personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
12:28
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
15-12
|
12:18
+3
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
15-15
|
11:50
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
11:48
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
11:39
Rocket Watts turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
11:34
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
|
17-15
|
11:21
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
11:15
TV timeout
11:11
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
11:09
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
10:58
Julius Marble II misses two point jump shot
10:56
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
10:39
Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
10:37
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
10:32
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
|
17-17
|
10:13
+2
Tyler Wahl makes two point reverse layup
|
19-17
|
10:01
+2
Julius Marble II makes two point hook shot (Joshua Langford assists)
|
19-19
|
9:41
Aaron Henry shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
9:41
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
9:41
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-19
|
9:28
+2
Malik Hall makes two point turnaround jump shot (Gabe Brown assists)
|
21-21
|
9:11
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
9:09
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
9:03
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
|
21-23
|
9:03
Aleem Ford shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
9:03
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-24
|
8:52
Gabe Brown personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
8:37
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup
8:35
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
8:13
Julius Marble II turnover (bad pass) (Aleem Ford steals)
8:00
+3
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
24-24
|
7:44
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Brad Davison steals)
7:36
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
|
27-24
|
7:20
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Brad Davison steals)
7:15
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
7:13
Badgers offensive rebound
7:12
Foster Loyer personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
7:12
TV timeout
7:12
Jonathan Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:12
Badgers offensive rebound
7:07
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point reverse layup
|
29-24
|
6:59
+2
Joshua Langford makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
29-26
|
6:40
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
31-26
|
6:27
Aleem Ford personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
6:08
Rocket Watts misses two point layup
6:06
Gabe Brown offensive rebound
6:04
+2
Gabe Brown makes two point layup
|
31-28
|
5:55
+2
Micah Potter makes two point driving layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
33-28
|
5:38
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
33-30
|
5:18
+2
Brad Davison makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Micah Potter assists)
|
35-30
|
4:57
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:55
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
4:37
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
4:35
Trevor Anderson offensive rebound
4:21
Trevor Anderson misses two point jump shot
4:19
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
4:15
+3
Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
35-33
|
3:53
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
3:51
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
3:43
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
3:43
TV timeout
3:40
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
3:38
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
3:22
Rocket Watts shooting foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
3:22
D'Mitrik Trice misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:22
+1
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-33
|
3:11
+2
Rocket Watts makes two point floating jump shot
|
36-35
|
2:59
Joshua Langford personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
2:59
+1
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-35
|
2:59
+1
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-35
|
2:39
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
2:37
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
2:28
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point floating jump shot
2:26
Julius Marble II defensive rebound
1:55
Joshua Langford misses two point step back jump shot
1:53
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
1:53
Gabe Brown personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
1:53
Jonathan Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:53
+1
Jonathan Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-35
|
1:39
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
1:36
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point pullup jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|
39-37
|
1:03
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
1:01
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
0:54
Spartans 30 second timeout
0:44
Jonathan Davis shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
0:44
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-38
|
0:44
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-39
|
0:20
+3
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
42-39
|
0:07
+3
Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot
|
42-42
|
0:00
End of period
