PORT
SEATTLE

1st Half
PORT
Pilots
32
SEATTLE
Redhawks
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Latrell Jones vs. Riley Grigsby (Darrion Trammell gains possession)  
19:50   Aaron Nettles misses two point jump shot  
19:48   Darrion Trammell offensive rebound  
19:41   Darrion Trammell misses two point layup  
19:39   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
19:24   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
19:22   Isiah Dasher offensive rebound  
19:17   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
19:15   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
19:12   Riley Grigsby misses two point layup  
19:10   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
18:50   Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot  
18:48   Riley Grigsby offensive rebound  
18:34   Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
18:22   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
18:09 +2 Michael Henn makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 2-0
18:02 +3 Aaron Nettles makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists) 2-3
17:46 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot 5-3
17:24   Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
17:05   Isiah Dasher offensive foul  
17:05   Isiah Dasher turnover  
16:49 +2 Riley Grigsby makes two point hook shot 5-5
16:19   Kobe Williamson blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
16:17   Pilots offensive rebound  
16:16   Darrion Trammell blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot  
16:14   Pilots offensive rebound  
16:13   Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 6-5
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 7-5
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-5
16:00   Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)  
16:00   Kobe Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:00 +1 Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 8-6
16:00 +1 Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-7
15:44   Eddie Davis turnover (out of bounds)  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:38   Latrell Jones personal foul  
15:28   Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
15:02   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
15:00   Darrion Trammell defensive rebound  
14:53 +3 Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists) 8-10
14:36   Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)  
14:31   Michael Henn shooting foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)  
14:31   Darrion Trammell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:31 +1 Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
14:18   Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
14:18 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
14:18 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
14:02 +2 Jared Pearre makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 10-13
13:49   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:47   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
13:42 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 12-13
13:24 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 12-15
13:08   Latrell Jones misses two point layup  
13:06   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
13:01 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 15-15
12:48   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
12:46   Jump ball. Kobe Williamson vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)  
12:46   Kobe Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
12:32 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists) 17-15
12:08   Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)  
11:56   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
11:54   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
11:56   Latrell Jones personal foul (Jared Pearre draws the foul)  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:33 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 17-17
11:06   Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Redhawks defensive rebound  
10:45   Jared Pearre misses two point jump shot  
10:43   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
10:38   Hayden Curtiss turnover (lost ball)  
10:19   Emeka Udenyi turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
9:52   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
9:50   Aaron Nettles defensive rebound  
9:46   Riley Grigsby turnover (out of bounds)  
9:31   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
9:29   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
9:23   Chase Adams personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)  
9:13 +2 Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 17-19
8:54 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot 19-19
8:32   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound  
8:30   Takiula Fahrensohn shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)  
8:30   Emeka Udenyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:30   Emeka Udenyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:30   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
8:09   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
8:00 +3 Trey Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists) 19-22
7:38   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
7:36   Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound  
7:20   Trey Hopkins misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
7:12   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
7:10   Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound  
6:57 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 19-24
6:36   Chase Adams misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Trey Hopkins defensive rebound  
6:28 +2 Kobe Williamson makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists) 19-26
6:27   Pilots 30 second timeout  
6:27   TV timeout  
6:14   Aaron Nettles personal foul  
6:03   Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
6:03 +1 Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-26
6:03 +1 Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-26
5:51   Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
5:44 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists) 23-26
5:32   Isiah Dasher personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)  
5:32 +1 Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-27
5:32 +1 Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-28
5:14   Michael Henn misses two point layup  
5:12   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
4:56 +2 Jared Pearre makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists) 23-30
4:42   Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
4:42 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-30
4:42 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-30
4:42 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-30
4:19 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 26-32
4:05   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
4:03   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
3:53   Riley Grigsby turnover (lost ball) (Michael Henn steals)  
3:43 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup 28-32
3:34 +2 Trey Hopkins makes two point jump shot 28-34
3:27   Ahmed Ali offensive foul  
3:27   Ahmed Ali turnover  
3:27   TV timeout  
3:03   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
3:01   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
2:54   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
2:52   Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound  
2:47 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists) 28-36
2:41   Ahmed Ali offensive foul  
2:41   Ahmed Ali turnover  
2:41   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
2:29   Riley Grigsby turnover (traveling)  
2:20   Aaron Nettles personal foul  
2:08   Riley Grigsby shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
2:08 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
2:08   Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:08   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
1:48   Darrion Trammell turnover (traveling)  
1:28   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
1:26   Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound  
1:22 +2 Riley Grigsby makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists) 29-38
1:22   Michael Henn shooting foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)  
1:22 +1 Riley Grigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-39
1:15   Jared Pearre blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
1:13   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
1:10 +2 Riley Grigsby makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 29-41
1:10   Michael Henn shooting foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)  
1:10   Pilots 30 second timeout  
1:10   Riley Grigsby misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:10   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
0:51 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists) 32-41
0:28   Trey Hopkins misses two point jump shot  
0:26   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
0:05   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT
Pilots
36
SEATTLE
Redhawks
43

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Kobe Williamson misses two point layup  
19:42   Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound  
19:35 +3 Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Emeka Udenyi assists) 32-44
19:24 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup 34-44
19:05   Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot  
19:03   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
18:55   Latrell Jones turnover (out of bounds)  
18:38   Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
18:27   Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Nettles steals)  
18:16 +3 Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Aaron Nettles assists) 34-47
17:57   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
17:55   Aaron Nettles defensive rebound  
17:39   Kobe Williamson misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
17:34 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 36-47
17:34   Aaron Nettles shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
17:34   Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:34   Kobe Williamson defensive rebound  
17:27   Trey Hopkins misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Pilots defensive rebound  
17:11 +3 Isiah Dasher makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 39-47
16:54   Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
16:39 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup 41-47
16:31   Darrion Trammell turnover (lost ball) (Ahmed Ali steals)  
16:28   Riley Grigsby personal foul  
16:23 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup 43-47
16:03   Aaron Nettles offensive foul  
16:03   Aaron Nettles turnover  
15:51   Emeka Udenyi personal foul  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:47   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
15:45   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
15:35   Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)  
15:36   Emeka Udenyi shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
15:36 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-47
15:36   Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:36   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
15:15   Eddie Davis blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup  
15:13   Riley Grigsby offensive rebound  
15:07 +3 Kobe Williamson makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists) 44-50
14:59   Darrion Trammell personal foul  
14:48