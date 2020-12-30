PORT
SEATTLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Latrell Jones vs. Riley Grigsby (Darrion Trammell gains possession)
|19:50
|
|Aaron Nettles misses two point jump shot
|19:48
|
|Darrion Trammell offensive rebound
|19:41
|
|Darrion Trammell misses two point layup
|19:39
|
|Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|19:24
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|19:17
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|19:15
|
|Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Riley Grigsby misses two point layup
|19:10
|
|Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|18:50
|
|Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot
|18:48
|
|Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|18:09
|
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|2-0
|18:02
|
|+3
|Aaron Nettles makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists)
|2-3
|17:46
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot
|5-3
|17:24
|
|Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|17:05
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive foul
|17:05
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover
|16:49
|
|+2
|Riley Grigsby makes two point hook shot
|5-5
|16:19
|
|Kobe Williamson blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|16:17
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Darrion Trammell blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|16:13
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|6-5
|16:13
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|7-5
|16:13
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|8-5
|16:00
|
|Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)
|16:00
|
|Kobe Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|16:00
|
|+1
|Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|8-6
|16:00
|
|+1
|Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|8-7
|15:44
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|15:44
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul
|15:28
|
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|
|Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|14:53
|
|+3
|Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|8-10
|14:36
|
|Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|14:31
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|Darrion Trammell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:31
|
|+1
|Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-11
|14:18
|
|Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-11
|14:18
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|14:02
|
|+2
|Jared Pearre makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|10-13
|13:49
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|13:42
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|12-13
|13:24
|
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|12-15
|13:08
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point layup
|13:06
|
|Michael Henn offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|15-15
|12:48
|
|Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|
|Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Jump ball. Kobe Williamson vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)
|12:46
|
|Kobe Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|12:32
|
|+2
|Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists)
|17-15
|12:08
|
|Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)
|11:56
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Jared Pearre draws the foul)
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|17-17
|11:06
|
|Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Redhawks defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|Jared Pearre misses two point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Hayden Curtiss turnover (lost ball)
|10:19
|
|Emeka Udenyi turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|9:52
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|
|Aaron Nettles defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Riley Grigsby turnover (out of bounds)
|9:31
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Chase Adams personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|9:13
|
|+2
|Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|17-19
|8:54
|
|+2
|Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot
|19-19
|8:32
|
|Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|
|Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|8:30
|
|Emeka Udenyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:30
|
|Emeka Udenyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:30
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|+3
|Trey Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists)
|19-22
|7:38
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:36
|
|Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Trey Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|
|Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|19-24
|6:36
|
|Chase Adams misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Trey Hopkins defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+2
|Kobe Williamson makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists)
|19-26
|6:27
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|6:27
|
|TV timeout
|6:14
|
|Aaron Nettles personal foul
|6:03
|
|Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|6:03
|
|+1
|Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-26
|6:03
|
|+1
|Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-26
|5:51
|
|Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists)
|23-26
|5:32
|
|Isiah Dasher personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|5:32
|
|+1
|Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-27
|5:32
|
|+1
|Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-28
|5:14
|
|Michael Henn misses two point layup
|5:12
|
|Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|+2
|Jared Pearre makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists)
|23-30
|4:42
|
|Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|24-30
|4:42
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-30
|4:42
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-30
|4:19
|
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|26-32
|4:05
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|4:03
|
|Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Riley Grigsby turnover (lost ball) (Michael Henn steals)
|3:43
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point layup
|28-32
|3:34
|
|+2
|Trey Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|28-34
|3:27
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive foul
|3:27
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|3:27
|
|TV timeout
|3:03
|
|Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|2:52
|
|Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|+2
|Darrion Trammell makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists)
|28-36
|2:41
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive foul
|2:41
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|2:41
|
|Redhawks 30 second timeout
|2:29
|
|Riley Grigsby turnover (traveling)
|2:20
|
|Aaron Nettles personal foul
|2:08
|
|Riley Grigsby shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|+1
|Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-36
|2:08
|
|Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:08
|
|Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Darrion Trammell turnover (traveling)
|1:28
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|1:26
|
|Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|+2
|Riley Grigsby makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists)
|29-38
|1:22
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
|1:22
|
|+1
|Riley Grigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-39
|1:15
|
|Jared Pearre blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|1:13
|
|Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|+2
|Riley Grigsby makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|29-41
|1:10
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
|1:10
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|1:10
|
|Riley Grigsby misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:10
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists)
|32-41
|0:28
|
|Trey Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:44
|
|Kobe Williamson misses two point layup
|19:42
|
|Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
|19:35
|
|+3
|Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Emeka Udenyi assists)
|32-44
|19:24
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|34-44
|19:05
|
|Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|18:55
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|18:38
|
|Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Nettles steals)
|18:16
|
|+3
|Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Aaron Nettles assists)
|34-47
|17:57
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|
|Aaron Nettles defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Kobe Williamson misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|36-47
|17:34
|
|Aaron Nettles shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|17:34
|
|Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:34
|
|Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Trey Hopkins misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|+3
|Isiah Dasher makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|39-47
|16:54
|
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|16:39
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|41-47
|16:31
|
|Darrion Trammell turnover (lost ball) (Ahmed Ali steals)
|16:28
|
|Riley Grigsby personal foul
|16:23
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|43-47
|16:03
|
|Aaron Nettles offensive foul
|16:03
|
|Aaron Nettles turnover
|15:51
|
|Emeka Udenyi personal foul
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:47
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|15:45
|
|Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)
|15:36
|
|Emeka Udenyi shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|15:36
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-47
|15:36
|
|Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:36
|
|Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Eddie Davis blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup
|15:13
|
|Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
|15:07
|
|+3
|Kobe Williamson makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists)
|44-50
|14:59
|
|Darrion Trammell personal foul
|14:48
|