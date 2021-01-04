|
20:00
Oscar da Silva vs. Rodrigue Andela (Cardinal gains possession)
19:44
+2
Bryce Wills makes two point layup (Oscar da Silva assists)
2-0
19:44
Rodrigue Andela shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
19:44
+1
Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-0
19:23
Rodrigue Andela misses two point hook shot
19:21
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
19:21
+2
Warith Alatishe makes two point putback dunk
3-2
18:58
Jaiden Delaire offensive foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
18:58
Jaiden Delaire turnover
18:35
Rodrigue Andela turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Wills steals)
18:30
Bryce Wills turnover (bad pass)
18:19
Ziaire Williams personal foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
18:01
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
17:59
Cardinal defensive rebound
17:43
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
17:41
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
17:32
+2
Jaiden Delaire makes two point driving layup
5-2
17:18
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
17:16
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
17:11
Warith Alatishe misses two point putback layup
17:09
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
17:01
+2
Warith Alatishe makes two point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
5-4
16:45
Warith Alatishe shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
16:45
+1
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-4
16:45
+1
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-4
16:17
Maurice Calloo turnover (bad pass) (Jaiden Delaire steals)
16:11
Official timeout
15:54
Oscar da Silva turnover (traveling)
15:54
TV timeout
15:45
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Jaiden Delaire steals)
15:40
+2
Jaiden Delaire makes two point dunk
9-4
15:18
Ethan Thompson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
15:16
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
15:05
Rodrigue Andela misses two point putback layup
15:03
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
14:56
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists)
11-4
14:31
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
14:29
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
14:22
+3
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
14-4
14:21
Beavers 30 second timeout
14:03
+2
Rodrigue Andela makes two point driving hook shot
14-6
13:39
Warith Alatishe blocks Oscar da Silva's two point layup
13:37
Cardinal offensive rebound
13:31
Ziaire Williams misses three point step back jump shot
13:29
Lukas Kisunas offensive rebound
13:21
Warith Alatishe blocks Noah Taitz's two point layup
13:19
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
13:18
Gianni Hunt misses two point layup
13:04
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
13:04
Ziaire Williams misses two point floating jump shot
13:02
Michael O'Connell offensive rebound
13:01
Warith Alatishe blocks Michael O'Connell's two point putback layup
12:54
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
12:54
Ethan Thompson turnover (out of bounds)
12:42
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
12:39
Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup
12:37
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
12:33
+2
Jaiden Delaire makes two point putback layup
16-6
12:19
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
12:17
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
12:09
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
12:09
Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:53
+2
Ethan Thompson makes two point dunk (Maurice Calloo assists)
17-8
12:09
+1
Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-6
11:53
+2
Ethan Thompson makes two point dunk (Maurice Calloo assists)
17-8
11:28
+2
Brandon Angel makes two point driving layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
19-8
11:11
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
11:09
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
10:53
Lukas Kisunas misses two point layup
10:51
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
10:32
Brandon Angel shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
10:32
TV timeout
10:32
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-9
10:32
+1
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-10
10:05
Lukas Kisunas misses two point layup
10:03
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
9:52
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
9:50
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
9:37
Zach Reichle personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
9:19
Jaiden Delaire turnover (bad pass) (Dearon Tucker steals)
9:12
+2
Gianni Hunt makes two point layup
19-12
8:53
Dearon Tucker blocks Jaiden Delaire's two point driving layup
8:51
Cardinal offensive rebound
8:51
Cardinal 30 second timeout
8:49
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
8:47
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
8:42
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point tip shot
21-12
8:30
Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
8:30
Dearon Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:30
+1
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-13
8:14
Jaiden Delaire misses two point turnaround jump shot
8:12
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
8:05
Michael O'Connell blocks Zach Reichle's three point jump shot
8:03
Beavers offensive rebound
8:03
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
8:01
Zach Reichle offensive rebound
7:51
Zach Reichle misses two point tip shot
7:49
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
7:45
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
7:43
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
7:27
+3
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
21-16
7:07
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point driving layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
23-16
6:49
Maurice Calloo misses two point driving layup
6:47
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
6:47
Dearon Tucker personal foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
6:47
TV timeout
6:29
Ethan Thompson blocks Noah Taitz's two point driving layup
6:27
Cardinal offensive rebound
6:24
+2
Brandon Angel makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
25-16
6:01
+3
Zach Reichle makes three point pullup jump shot
25-19
5:35
Spencer Jones misses two point driving layup
5:33
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
5:27
+2
Gianni Hunt makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
25-21
5:24
Official timeout
4:55
Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
4:42
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
4:40
Ethan Thompson offensive rebound
4:39
Jaiden Delaire personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
4:28
+3
Gianni Hunt makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
25-24
3:59
Ethan Thompson shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
3:59
TV timeout
3:59
Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:59
+1
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-24
3:43
+3
Gianni Hunt makes three point pullup jump shot
26-27
3:25
Brandon Angel turnover (bad pass)
3:10
Michael O'Connell shooting foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
3:10
+1
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 3
26-28
3:10
+1
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 3
26-29
3:10
+1
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 3 of 3
26-30
2:51
James Keefe misses two point layup
2:49
James Keefe offensive rebound
2:47
Julien Franklin shooting foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
2:47
James Keefe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:47
+1
James Keefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-30
2:30
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
2:28
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
2:22
Julien Franklin personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
2:22
+1
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-30
2:22
+1
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-30
2:02
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
2:00
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
1:55
+2
Michael O'Connell makes two point layup
31-30
1:34
Spencer Jones shooting foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
1:34
+1
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-31
1:34
Zach Reichle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:34
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
1:12
James Keefe turnover (lost ball) (Zach Reichle steals)
1:07
Zach Reichle misses two point layup
1:01
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
1:01
+2
Noah Taitz makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
33-31
0:38
+2
Zach Reichle makes two point reverse layup (Maurice Calloo assists)
33-33
0:09
Oscar da Silva misses three point step back jump shot
0:07
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
0:03
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
0:01
James Keefe defensive rebound
