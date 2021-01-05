|
20:00
|
|
|
Connor Vanover vs. Yves Pons (Volunteers gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive foul
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:51
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams personal foul
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:13
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James blocks Moses Moody's two point dunk
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot
|
6-4
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|
8-4
|
16:14
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Keon Johnson steals)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike personal foul
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Jalen Tate's two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point tip shot
|
10-4
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Yves Pons assists)
|
10-6
|
14:05
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|
10-9
|
13:40
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
13-9
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point reverse layup (E.J. Anosike assists)
|
13-11
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-13
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|
15-13
|
11:57
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point layup
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Khalen Robinson assists)
|
18-13
|
11:21
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Volunteers offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
20-13
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point jump shot (Keon Johnson assists)
|
20-15
|
8:55
|
|
|
John Fulkerson blocks Moses Moody's two point layup
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-16
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-17
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot
|
22-17
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
22-19
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point hook shot
|
22-21
|
6:26
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Springer steals)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point layup
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (bad pass) (Victor Bailey Jr. steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Yves Pons offensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
|
22-23
|
5:46
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
25-23
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-24
|
5:19
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
|
28-24
|
4:32
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Volunteers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|
28-26
|
3:28
|
|
|
Jaden Springer shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
29-26
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
30-26
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
31-26
|
3:10
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|
33-26
|
2:40
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Davonte Davis's two point layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|
33-29
|
2:22
|
|
|
Moses Moody shooting foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. blocks JD Notae's two point layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point dunk (Jaden Springer assists)
|
33-31
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes two point finger roll layup
|
35-31
|
1:12
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
38-31
|
0:47
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
|
38-33
|
0:22
|
|
|
Ethan Henderson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Jaden Springer's two point layup
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
40-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|