|
20:00
|
|
|
(Rebels gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|
0-3
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
2-3
|
19:07
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
18:47
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Jaylin Williams's two point layup
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot
|
5-7
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams personal foul
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
5-9
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot
|
7-9
|
16:58
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge personal foul
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
+1
|
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
15:42
|
|
+1
|
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
15:25
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
7-13
|
14:32
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
7-15
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Devan Cambridge makes two point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
9-15
|
13:29
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Austin Crowley offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Khadim Sy makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
9-17
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
11-17
|
12:46
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Chris Moore assists)
|
14-17
|
12:10
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Austin Crowley personal foul
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan blocks Jarkel Joiner's two point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Chris Moore makes two point layup (Jamal Johnson assists)
|
16-17
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Khadim Sy makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
16-20
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner shooting foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:09
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-20
|
10:43
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
Jarkel Joiner makes three point pullup jump shot (Matthew Murrell assists)
|
17-23
|
9:51
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler offensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
17-25
|
9:13
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Luis Rodriguez's two point layup
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Chris Moore defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
17-27
|
7:39
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-28
|
7:38
|
|
|
KJ Buffen personal foul
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
JT Thor offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-28
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-28
|
7:02
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-29
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Robert Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-30
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-30
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-30
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Khadim Sy makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
21-33
|
5:43
|
|
|
JT Thor turnover (bad pass) (Austin Crowley steals)
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Robert Allen makes two point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
21-35
|
4:54
|
|
|
JT Thor misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
24-35
|
4:25
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
24-37
|
3:40
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge turnover (bad pass) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
24-40
|
3:11
|
|
|
Robert Allen blocks JT Thor's two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Johnson makes two point layup
|
26-40
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
JT Thor defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (bad pass) (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner personal foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
29-40
|
1:47
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Khadim Sy offensive foul
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Khadim Sy turnover
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+3
|
Khadim Sy makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
29-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|