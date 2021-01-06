|
20:00
|
|
|
(Blue Devils gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point putback layup
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
3-2
|
19:08
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Mark Williams draws the foul)
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
6-2
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
6-5
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
9-5
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
9-7
|
17:35
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (bad pass) (DJ Steward steals)
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-9
|
17:11
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (lost ball) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point driving layup (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
11-9
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-9
|
16:10
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup
|
15-9
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire makes two point driving layup
|
15-11
|
14:27
|
|
|
DJ Steward personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:20
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (James Karnik assists)
|
18-11
|
13:59
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire makes three point jump shot (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
18-14
|
13:49
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Jump ball. James Karnik vs. Jaemyn Brakefield (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell blocks Matthew Hurt's two point layup
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
18-17
|
12:18
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Joey Baker personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
21-17
|
11:17
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Mark Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses two point layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|
23-17
|
10:16
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point reverse layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Rich Kelly offensive foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt turnover (lost ball) (Rich Kelly steals)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point driving layup
|
25-17
|
9:31
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Jeremy Roach's two point layup
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
27-17
|
8:38
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point driving dunk
|
29-17
|
8:34
|
|
|
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
29-19
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point dunk (James Karnik assists)
|
31-19
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire makes two point driving layup
|
31-21
|
7:04
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach personal foul (Rich Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point driving layup
|
33-21
|
6:28
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Henry Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-21
|
6:02
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-21
|
5:40
|
|
|
Rich Kelly personal foul (Jordan Goldwire draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Mark Williams offensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Mark Williams misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point step back jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
35-23
|
4:52
|
|
|
Mark Williams personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point driving layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
35-25
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
37-25
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive foul (James Karnik draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Wendell Moore Jr. steals)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
39-25
|
2:44
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|
41-25
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-26
|
1:53
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point tip shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
James Karnik shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-27
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
DJ Steward blocks Wynston Tabbs's two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
|
41-30
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point finger roll layup
|
43-30
|
0:44
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-31
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-32
|
0:24
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:10
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point pullup jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
43-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|