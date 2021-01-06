STJOES
STBON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taylor Funk vs. Osun Osunniyi (Kyle Lofton gains possession)
|19:40
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Jadrian Tracey turnover (traveling)
|19:17
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|0-3
|19:01
|
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|18:59
|
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|3-3
|18:45
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|3-5
|18:29
|
|+3
|Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|6-5
|18:13
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point layup
|6-7
|17:55
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|17:42
|
|+3
|Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|6-10
|17:23
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
|6-12
|17:02
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|16:45
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point layup
|16:43
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)
|16:31
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|8-12
|16:16
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|8-14
|16:04
|
|Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|15:11
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)
|15:07
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|8-16
|15:07
|
|Myles Douglas shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|15:07
|
|TV timeout
|15:07
|
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:07
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|11-16
|14:19
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot
|14:17
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|14:10
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Dahmir Bishop assists)
|13-16
|13:42
|
|Taylor Funk shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|13:42
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:42
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|+3
|Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot
|16-17
|13:09
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup
|12:53
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|12:48
|
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|12:42
|
|Dominick Welch personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|12:32
|
|Jalen Shaw blocks Dahmir Bishop's two point layup
|12:30
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|12:26
|
|Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)
|12:23
|
|+2
|Dahmir Bishop makes two point dunk (Jack Forrest assists)
|18-17
|11:51
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (traveling)
|11:51
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
|11:33
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Dominick Welch misses two point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Jalen Shaw personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
|11:04
|
|Anthony Longpre misses two point layup
|11:02
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point layup
|10:26
|
|Jalen Shaw defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|
|Kyle Lofton offensive rebound
|9:22
|
|Jadrian Tracey blocks Kyle Lofton's two point jump shot
|9:20
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot
|21-17
|9:05
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Anthony Roberts personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|TV timeout
|7:48
|
|+3
|Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot
|24-17
|7:33
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Anthony Roberts assists)
|24-19
|7:14
|
|Jalen Adaway personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|7:06
|
|Myles Douglas turnover (traveling)
|6:54
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists)
|24-21
|6:38
|
|Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|5:25
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|
|Anthony Roberts defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists)
|24-23
|4:51
|
|Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Myles Douglas draws the foul)
|4:51
|
|Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:51
|
|Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:51
|
|Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:51
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|4:25
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot
|4:20
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|4:03
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
|24-25
|3:19
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|3:06
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|2:57
|
|+2
|Myles Douglas makes two point layup
|26-25
|2:35
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists)
|26-28
|2:07
|
|Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|TV timeout
|2:07
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:07
|
|Jadrian Tracey offensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|26-30
|1:31
|
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Taylor Funk's two point hook shot
|1:29
|
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|1:16
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point tip shot
|26-32
|1:07
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|28-32
|1:03
|
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:45
|
|Alejandro Vasquez turnover (bad pass) (Myles Douglas steals)
|0:40
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|0:19
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|0:17
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot
|0:00
|
|Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|19:22
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
|28-34
|19:00
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|31-34
|18:22
|
|Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|18:13
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|18:09
|
|Taylor Funk personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|17:59
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|17:57
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|33-34
|17:19
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|17:17
|
|Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|33-36
|16:56
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-36
|16:56
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-36
|16:48
|
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|16:48
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-37
|16:48
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-38
|16:27
|
|Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|16:08
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|16:06
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|15:47
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
|35-40
|15:21
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)
|15:09
|
|TV timeout
|14:55
|
|+3
|Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|35-43
|14:37
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|14:37
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover
|14:17
|
|Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Jordan Hall personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|14:06
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)
|13:43
|
|Dominick Welch blocks Jadrian Tracey's two point layup
|13:41
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
|35-45
|13:38
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|13:38
|
|TV timeout
|13:19
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists)
|37-45
|12:52
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (out of bounds)
|12:29
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Anthony Roberts defensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|12:14
|
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:14
|
|+1
|Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-46
|12:01
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)
|12:01
|
|Rahmir Moore personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|11:49
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|37-49
|11:33
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
|37-52
|11:18
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|11:18
|
|TV timeout
|10:47
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|10:38
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|10:34
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Anthony Roberts personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|10:13
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point jump shot
|39-52
|9:57
|
|Dominick Welch misses two point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Anthony Roberts offensive rebound
|9:51
|
|+2
|Anthony Roberts makes two point layup
|39-54
|9:39
|
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Osun Osunni