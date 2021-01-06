STJOES
STBON

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
28
STBON
Bonnies
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Osun Osunniyi (Kyle Lofton gains possession)  
19:40   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
19:38   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
19:32   Jadrian Tracey turnover (traveling)  
19:17 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 0-3
19:01   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
18:59 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 3-3
18:45 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 3-5
18:29 +3 Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 6-5
18:13 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup 6-7
17:55   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
17:42 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 6-10
17:23   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
17:04 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 6-12
17:02   Hawks 30 second timeout  
16:45   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
16:43   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
16:38   Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)  
16:31 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 8-12
16:16 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot 8-14
16:04   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
15:55   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
15:53   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
15:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:38   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
15:24   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
15:22   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:11   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
15:07 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 8-16
15:07   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
15:07   TV timeout  
15:07   Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:07   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
14:44 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 11-16
14:19   Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot  
14:17   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
14:12   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
14:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
14:03 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Dahmir Bishop assists) 13-16
13:42   Taylor Funk shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
13:42 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-17
13:42   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
13:25 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot 16-17
13:09   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
12:55   Osun Osunniyi blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup  
12:53   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
12:50   Kyle Lofton misses two point layup  
12:48   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
12:46   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
12:42   Dominick Welch personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
12:32   Jalen Shaw blocks Dahmir Bishop's two point layup  
12:30   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
12:26   Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)  
12:23 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point dunk (Jack Forrest assists) 18-17
11:51   Jaren Holmes turnover (traveling)  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:35   Rahmir Moore misses two point layup  
11:33   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
11:17   Dominick Welch misses two point jump shot  
11:16   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
11:16   Jalen Shaw personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
11:04   Anthony Longpre misses two point layup  
11:02   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
10:58   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
10:28   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
10:26   Jalen Shaw defensive rebound  
10:16   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
9:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
9:29   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Kyle Lofton offensive rebound  
9:22   Jadrian Tracey blocks Kyle Lofton's two point jump shot  
9:20   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
9:18 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot 21-17
9:05   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
8:41   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
8:29   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
7:55   Anthony Roberts personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
2:07   TV timeout  
7:48 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot 24-17
7:33 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-19
7:14   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
7:06   Myles Douglas turnover (traveling)  
6:54 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-21
6:38   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
6:32   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Bonnies defensive rebound  
6:10   Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
5:58   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
5:39   Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
5:25   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Anthony Roberts defensive rebound  
5:17 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-23
4:51   Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Myles Douglas draws the foul)  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:51   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
4:25   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
4:22   Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot  
4:20   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
4:03   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
3:51 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 24-25
3:19   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
3:17   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
3:08   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
3:06   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
2:57 +2 Myles Douglas makes two point layup 26-25
2:35 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists) 26-28
2:07   Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
2:07   TV timeout  
2:07   Dahmir Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:07   Jadrian Tracey offensive rebound  
2:03   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
1:52 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 26-30
1:31   Osun Osunniyi blocks Taylor Funk's two point hook shot  
1:29   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
1:18   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
1:16   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
1:15 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point tip shot 26-32
1:07 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 28-32
1:03   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:45   Alejandro Vasquez turnover (bad pass) (Myles Douglas steals)  
0:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
0:19   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
0:17   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
0:03   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
0:01   Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot  
0:00   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
29
STBON
Bonnies
51

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
19:22 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 28-34
19:00   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
18:52   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
18:40 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 31-34
18:22   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
18:20   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
18:13   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
18:09   Taylor Funk personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
17:59   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
17:57   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
17:39 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 33-34
17:19   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
17:17   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 33-36
16:56   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
16:56 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-36
16:56 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-36
16:48   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
16:48 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-37
16:48 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-38
16:27   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
16:25   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
16:08   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
16:06   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:59   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
15:57   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 35-40
15:21   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
15:09   TV timeout  
14:55 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 35-43
14:37   Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
14:37   Rahmir Moore turnover  
14:17   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
14:15   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
14:11   Jordan Hall personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
14:06   Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)  
13:43   Dominick Welch blocks Jadrian Tracey's two point layup  
13:41   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
13:38 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 35-45
13:38   Hawks 30 second timeout  
13:38   TV timeout  
13:19 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists) 37-45
12:52   Jaren Holmes turnover (out of bounds)  
12:29   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Anthony Roberts defensive rebound  
12:14   Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
12:14   Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:14 +1 Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-46
12:01   Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
12:01   Rahmir Moore personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
11:49 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 37-49
11:33   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
11:19 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 37-52
11:18   Hawks 30 second timeout  
11:18   TV timeout  
10:47   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jaren Holmes steals)  
10:38   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
10:34   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
10:35   Anthony Roberts personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
10:13 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point jump shot 39-52
9:57   Dominick Welch misses two point jump shot  
9:55   Anthony Roberts offensive rebound  
9:51 +2 Anthony Roberts makes two point layup 39-54
9:39   Osun Osunniyi blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot  
9:37   Osun Osunni