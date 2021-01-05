|
20:00
|
|
|
(Aggies gains possession)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo personal foul
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
AJ Lawson turnover
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson shooting foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:15
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-3
|
18:00
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (bad pass) (Quenton Jackson steals)
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:46
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Seventh Woods assists)
|
3-6
|
17:16
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot
|
6-6
|
16:49
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (AJ Lawson assists)
|
6-9
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive foul
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup (Jalyn McCreary assists)
|
6-11
|
15:06
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Gamecocks defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo personal foul
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (lost ball) (Seventh Woods steals)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (lost ball) (Savion Flagg steals)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Justin Minaya steals)
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup (Justin Minaya assists)
|
6-13
|
13:54
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive foul
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary blocks Emanuel Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point dunk (Trae Hannibal assists)
|
6-15
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
8-15
|
12:57
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Justin Minaya makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
8-18
|
12:31
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (lost ball) (AJ Lawson steals)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
|
8-20
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|
10-20
|
11:49
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque blocks Emanuel Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Aggies offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Robinson makes three point jump shot (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
13-20
|
11:24
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot
|
15-20
|
10:14
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal personal foul
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
17-20
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (carrying)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque turnover (lost ball) (Savion Flagg steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Quenton Jackson makes two point layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
19-20
|
8:14
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque makes two point dunk (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
19-22
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Zach Walker personal foul
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque makes two point dunk (Justin Minaya assists)
|
19-24
|
6:47
|
|
|
Zach Walker shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point jump shot
|
19-26
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
21-26
|
5:34
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
AJ Lawson offensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary makes two point layup
|
21-28
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard turnover (lost ball) (Jay Jay Chandler steals)
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Seventh Woods personal foul
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|
23-28
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Justin Minaya makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
23-31
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
25-31
|
3:30
|
|
|
Ja'Von Benson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary personal foul
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-31
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-31
|
1:02
|
|
|
AJ Lawson turnover (lost ball) (Jay Jay Chandler steals)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra personal foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-32
|
0:22
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-33
|
0:22
|
|
|
Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|