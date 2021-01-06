VCU
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Corey Douglas vs. AJ Wilson (Rams gains possession)
|19:41
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists)
|3-0
|19:10
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|18:58
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
|18:56
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-2
|18:34
|
|Patriots turnover (10-second violation)
|18:21
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|18:19
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-5
|17:50
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|17:32
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-8
|16:58
|
|+2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot
|5-8
|16:33
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|5-10
|16:06
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Corey Douglas misses two point layup
|15:55
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|Jump ball. Corey Douglas vs. Josh Oduro (Patriots gains possession)
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:37
|
|Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-11
|15:37
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:37
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Jump ball. Nah'Shon Hyland vs. Josh Oduro (Rams gains possession)
|15:14
|
|+2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot
|7-11
|15:00
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup
|14:58
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Hason Ward blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup
|14:51
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|14:43
|
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|7-14
|14:39
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul
|14:22
|
|KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|14:16
|
|KeShawn Curry blocks Javon Greene's three point jump shot
|14:14
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|14:08
|
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
|13:54
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|13:41
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|7-16
|13:23
|
|Javon Greene personal foul
|13:13
|
|KeShawn Curry turnover (bad pass) (Greg Calixte steals)
|13:10
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|12:58
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|12:58
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|9-16
|12:08
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|12:02
|
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|12:00
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|11:58
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|11:54
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point dunk (Javon Greene assists)
|9-18
|11:31
|
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
|11-18
|11:07
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|11:05
|
|KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Hason Ward offensive rebound
|10:49
|
|+2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|13-18
|10:35
|
|Hason Ward blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|10:03
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Hason Ward offensive foul
|9:48
|
|Hason Ward turnover
|9:48
|
|TV timeout
|9:37
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|Hason Ward misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:25
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-18
|9:08
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (out of bounds)
|9:01
|
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Miller steals)
|8:54
|
|Vince Williams personal foul
|8:52
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|8:42
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|14-20
|8:16
|
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|17-20
|7:54
|
|+2
|Ronald Polite makes two point layup
|17-22
|7:28
|
|+2
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-22
|7:01
|
|Vince Williams personal foul
|7:00
|
|TV timeout
|7:01
|
|Corey Douglas personal foul
|6:59
|
|Corey Douglas blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup
|6:57
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland offensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
|6:30
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (traveling)
|6:03
|
|+2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup
|21-22
|5:38
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|5:23
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Ronald Polite defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|Jamir Watkins personal foul
|4:51
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|4:51
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|4:44
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|4:42
|
|Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|+2
|Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Jamir Watkins assists)
|23-22
|3:56
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|23-24
|3:33
|
|Hason Ward misses two point layup
|3:31
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|TV timeout
|3:07
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|2:45
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|23-26
|2:03
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup
|25-26
|2:03
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|2:03
|
|+1
|Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-26
|1:49
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|1:37
|
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-27
|1:37
|
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-28
|1:23
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-28
|1:23
|
|+1
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|1:03
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|1:01
|
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|+3
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|31-28
|0:23
|
|Hason Ward personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|0:23
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-29
|0:23
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-30
|0:04
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Bahaide Haidara steals)
|0:02
|
|+2
|Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup
|31-32
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:54
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul
|19:35
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup
|19:10
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|31-34
|18:41
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|18:40
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|18:31
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|33-34
|18:15
|
|AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
|17:44
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|17:14
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|35-34
|16:53
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|16:47
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|37-34
|16:26
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)
|16:26
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|37-36
|15:59
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|39-36
|15:34
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|15:32
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup
|15:20
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|+2
|KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
|41-36
|14:48
|
|Jordan Miller offensive foul
|14:48
|
|Jordan Miller turnover
|14:32
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|14:28
|
|KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-37
|14:28
|
|Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:28
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|14:23
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)
|14:08
|
|Jordan Miller offensive foul
|14:08
|
|Jordan Miller turnover
|13:47
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point layup
|13:45
|
|Vince Williams offensive rebound
|13:41
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup
|13:39
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)
|13:28
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:28
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:28
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
|44-37
|12:58
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup
|46-37
|12:28
|
|KeShawn Curry personal foul
|12:16
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|12:10
|
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|48-37
|11:56
|
|Hason Ward personal foul
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Ronald Polite offensive rebound
|11:23
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|48-39
|11:09
|
|+3
|Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|51-39
|10:53
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|10:51
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|10:44
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-39
|10:44
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-39
|10:24
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
|10:09
|
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (traveling)
|9:38
|
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|9:36
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|53-41
|9:11
|
|+3