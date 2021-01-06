VCU
GMASON

1st Half
VCU
Rams
31
GMASON
Patriots
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Corey Douglas vs. AJ Wilson (Rams gains possession)  
19:41 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 3-0
19:10   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
18:58   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
18:56   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
18:47 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-2
18:34   Patriots turnover (10-second violation)  
18:21   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
18:19   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
18:12   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:10   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
18:04 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-5
17:50   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:48   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
17:32 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-8
16:58 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 5-8
16:33 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 5-10
16:06   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:04   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
15:57   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
15:55   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
15:55   Jump ball. Corey Douglas vs. Josh Oduro (Patriots gains possession)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:37   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
15:37 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-11
15:37   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:37   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
15:18   Jump ball. Nah'Shon Hyland vs. Josh Oduro (Rams gains possession)  
15:14 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 7-11
15:00   Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup  
14:58   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
14:53   Hason Ward blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup  
14:51   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
14:43 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists) 7-14
14:39   Xavier Johnson personal foul  
14:22   KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
14:16   KeShawn Curry blocks Javon Greene's three point jump shot  
14:14   Patriots offensive rebound  
14:08   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
13:54   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
13:41 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 7-16
13:23   Javon Greene personal foul  
13:13   KeShawn Curry turnover (bad pass) (Greg Calixte steals)  
13:10   Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
12:58   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Rams offensive rebound  
12:58   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
12:44   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
12:42   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
12:21 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 9-16
12:08   Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
12:02   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
12:00   Rams offensive rebound  
11:58   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
11:54 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point dunk (Javon Greene assists) 9-18
11:31 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk 11-18
11:07   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
11:05   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
11:00   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
10:58   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
10:49 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 13-18
10:35   Hason Ward blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot  
10:33   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
10:27   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
10:05   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
10:03   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
9:48   Hason Ward offensive foul  
9:48   Hason Ward turnover  
9:48   TV timeout  
9:37   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
9:25   Javon Greene shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
9:25   Hason Ward misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:25 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-18
9:08   Ronald Polite turnover (out of bounds)  
9:01   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Miller steals)  
8:54   Vince Williams personal foul  
8:52   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Patriots offensive rebound  
8:42 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot 14-20
8:16 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 17-20
7:54 +2 Ronald Polite makes two point layup 17-22
7:28 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot 19-22
7:01   Vince Williams personal foul  
7:00   TV timeout  
7:01   Corey Douglas personal foul  
6:59   Corey Douglas blocks Jordan Miller's two point layup  
6:57   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
6:47   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Nah'Shon Hyland offensive rebound  
6:32   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
6:30   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
6:21   Jordan Miller turnover (traveling)  
6:03 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup 21-22
5:38   Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
5:23   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Ronald Polite defensive rebound  
5:19   Jamir Watkins personal foul  
4:51   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
4:51   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
4:51   Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
4:44   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
4:42   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
4:22 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Jamir Watkins assists) 23-22
3:56 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 23-24
3:33   Hason Ward misses two point layup  
3:31   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
3:14   TV timeout  
3:07   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
3:05   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
2:47   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
2:45   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
2:22 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 23-26
2:03 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup 25-26
2:03   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
2:03 +1 Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-26
1:49   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
1:39   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
1:37   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
1:37   Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
1:37 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-27
1:37 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-28
1:23   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-28
1:23 +1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-28
1:03   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
1:01   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
0:37 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 31-28
0:23   Hason Ward personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
0:23 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-29
0:23 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-30
0:04   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
0:02 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup 31-32
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU
Rams
35
GMASON
Patriots
29

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul  
19:35   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
19:12   AJ Wilson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup  
19:10   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
18:45 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 31-34
18:41   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
18:40   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
18:38   Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
18:31 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 33-34
18:15   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
17:52   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
17:46   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
17:44   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
17:22   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
17:14 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 35-34
16:53   Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
16:47 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 37-34
16:26   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)  
16:26   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
16:16 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point layup 37-36
15:59 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 39-36
15:34   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
15:32   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
15:24   TV timeout  
15:22   AJ Wilson blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup  
15:20   Rams offensive rebound  
15:05 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists) 41-36
14:48   Jordan Miller offensive foul  
14:48   Jordan Miller turnover  
14:32   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
14:28   KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
14:28 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-37
14:28   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:28   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
14:23   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
14:08   Jordan Miller offensive foul  
14:08   Jordan Miller turnover  
13:47   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
13:45   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
13:41   AJ Wilson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup  
13:39   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
13:28   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)  
13:28   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:28   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
13:28   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:28   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
13:19 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 44-37
12:58   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Rams defensive rebound  
12:39 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup 46-37
12:28   KeShawn Curry personal foul  
12:16   Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
12:10 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 48-37
11:56   Hason Ward personal foul  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:40   Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Ronald Polite offensive rebound  
11:23 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 48-39
11:09 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 51-39
10:53   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
10:51   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
10:44   Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
10:44 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-39
10:44 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-39
10:24   AJ Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
10:09   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
9:59   Xavier Johnson turnover (traveling)  
9:38   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
9:36   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
9:27 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 53-41
