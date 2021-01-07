|
20:00
|
|
|
Michael Henn vs. Taavi Jurkatamm (Dons gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
0-3
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|
2-3
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
18:38
|
|
+2
|
Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
4-7
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Latrell Jones makes two point dunk
|
6-7
|
17:39
|
|
|
Eddie Davis personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Michael Henn shooting foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-8
|
17:28
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Latrell Jones offensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists)
|
9-8
|
16:48
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Pilots defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
11-8
|
15:41
|
|
+3
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
11-11
|
15:19
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen makes two point driving layup
|
11-13
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point driving layup
|
13-13
|
14:27
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-15
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
16-15
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup
|
16-17
|
12:57
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-17
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
18-17
|
12:36
|
|
|
Latrell Jones blocks Josh Kunen's two point layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|
18-19
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot
|
21-19
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
21-21
|
11:49
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover (carrying)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
21-24
|
9:58
|
|
|
Michael Henn turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne offensive foul
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne turnover
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Chase Adams personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|
23-24
|
8:46
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Chase Adams turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hawthorne steals)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-25
|
8:31
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-26
|
8:15
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn offensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne shooting foul (Takiula Fahrensohn draws the foul)
|
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-26
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-26
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists)
|
25-28
|
7:33
|
|
|
Josh Kunen blocks Takiula Fahrensohn's two point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
25-30
|
6:50
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-30
|
6:50
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-30
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot
|
27-32
|
6:14
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
27-35
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|
30-35
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jonas Visser turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
30-38
|
4:28
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Latrell Jones personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-39
|
4:27
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot
|
33-39
|
3:49
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Pilots defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
35-39
|
3:18
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chase Adams's two point layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Josh Kunen blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
35-41
|
2:39
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Chase Adams misses two point layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|
37-41
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
|
39-41
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Michael Henn defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-41
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-41
|
0:48
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-41
|
0:41
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-41
|
0:21
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Chase Adams defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|