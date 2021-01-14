|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point layup
|
23-36
|
19:47
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich shooting foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-37
|
19:39
|
|
|
Evan Battey shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-37
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-37
|
19:24
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup
|
27-37
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
19:15
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-37
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
|
28-40
|
18:41
|
|
|
Evan Battey shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-40
|
18:18
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jump ball. Evan Battey vs. Andre Kelly (Golden Bears gains possession)
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley makes two point layup
|
31-40
|
17:32
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jabari Walker personal foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann blocks McKinley Wright IV's two point layup
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point hook shot
|
31-42
|
16:40
|
|
|
Evan Battey personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder personal foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Andre Kelly blocks Jabari Walker's two point layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point alley-oop layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
31-44
|
15:34
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder turnover (lost ball) (Eli Parquet steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Jarred Hyder personal foul (Eli Parquet draws the foul)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot
|
33-44
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
33-47
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Dimitrios Klonaras makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
36-47
|
14:15
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras shooting foul (Maddox Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Maddox Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-48
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Maddox Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-49
|
13:57
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Andre Kelly personal foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Maddox Daniels makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
36-51
|
13:16
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (bad pass) (Jeriah Horne steals)
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot
|
36-53
|
12:37
|
|
|
Monty Bowser misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
36-56
|
12:29
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
|
39-56
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
|
39-58
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Jarred Hyder makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
42-58
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
42-60
|
10:49
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:30
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
|
42-63
|
10:11
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Eli Parquet steals)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Ryan Betley assists)
|
44-63
|
9:40
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
|
44-66
|
9:25
|
|
|
Eli Parquet personal foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley makes two point jump shot
|
46-66
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
|
46-68
|
8:39
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
46-70
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Andre Kelly assists)
|
49-70
|
8:03
|
|
|
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses two point layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup
|
49-72
|
7:35
|
|
|
Andre Kelly shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Makale Foreman shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
49-73
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
49-74
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
49-75
|
7:03
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras turnover (bad pass) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
49-77
|
6:39
|
|
|
Luke O'Brien personal foul (Dimitrios Klonaras draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Dimitrios Klonaras misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV personal foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Tad Boyle technical foul
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
50-77
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
51-77
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-77
|
6:00
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
53-77
|
5:57
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Luke O'Brien makes three point jump shot (Jabari Walker assists)
|
53-80
|
5:16
|