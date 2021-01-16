|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Sun Devils gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe blocks Remy Martin's two point layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Chris Osten offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson personal foul
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
+3
|
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
0-3
|
18:41
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas personal foul
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Zach Reichle personal foul
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
2-3
|
17:17
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point alley-oop layup (Remy Martin assists)
|
4-3
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Dearon Tucker assists)
|
4-6
|
15:02
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker personal foul
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
7-6
|
14:28
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Dearon Tucker makes two point layup (Jarod Lucas assists)
|
7-8
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jaelen House shooting foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Dearon Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-9
|
13:58
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jaelen House defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jaelen House misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker personal foul
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jaelen House turnover (bad pass) (Julien Franklin steals)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jaelen House personal foul
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Julien Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence makes two point dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
9-9
|
12:11
|
|
|
Julien Franklin misses two point layup
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Roman Silva offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point tip shot
|
9-11
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
11-11
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. personal foul
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (lost ball) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
13-11
|
11:04
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
13-14
|
10:48
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-14
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-14
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point jump shot
|
15-16
|
9:15
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive foul
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
15-18
|
8:12
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Tariq Silver defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup (Remy Martin assists)
|
17-18
|
7:46
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point dunk
|
19-18
|
7:10
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. shooting foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-19
|
7:10
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jaelen House personal foul
|
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-20
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-21
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence makes two point layup (Josh Christopher assists)
|
21-21
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Rodrigue Andela makes two point hook shot
|
21-23
|
5:36
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt personal foul
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Josh Christopher offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-23
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-23
|
4:18
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
23-26
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Josh Christopher makes three point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
26-26
|
3:06
|
|
|
Chris Osten personal foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Rodrigue Andela makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
2:44
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-28
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-28
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
28-31
|
2:21
|
|
|
Sun Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas personal foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-31
|
1:39
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point layup
|
29-33
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence makes two point floating jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
31-33
|
0:57
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Holland Woods makes two point layup
|
33-33
|
0:26
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point hook shot (Jarod Lucas assists)
|
33-35
|
0:26
|
|
|
Sun Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Tariq Silver shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-35
|
0:08
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-35
|
0:01
|
|
|
Holland Woods shooting foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-36
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|