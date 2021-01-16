PORT
PEPPER

1st Half
PORT
Pilots
31
PEPPER
Waves
40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Michael Henn vs. Victor Ohia Obioha (Colbey Ross gains possession)  
19:35   Sedrick Altman turnover (traveling)  
19:22 +2 Chase Adams makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 2-0
18:53   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
18:53   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound  
18:53 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Waves assists) 2-3
18:31   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
18:22   Eddie Davis personal foul  
18:08 +3 Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 2-6
17:52   Michael Henn turnover (bad pass)  
17:52 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Victor Ohia Obioha assists) 2-8
17:28 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 5-8
17:17   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Latrell Jones steals)  
17:10 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists) 7-8
16:57   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
16:51   Colbey Ross personal foul  
16:44   Isiah Dasher turnover (lost ball) (Colbey Ross steals)  
16:40 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 7-10
16:17   Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Jade' Smith steals)  
16:13   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)  
16:10 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists) 9-10
15:47   Sedrick Altman turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
15:42   Chase Adams turnover (out of bounds)  
15:42   TV timeout  
15:30   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
15:28   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
15:01 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 12-10
14:49 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists) 12-12
14:38   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
14:26   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
14:24   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
14:02   Chase Adams turnover (traveling)  
13:39 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 12-14
13:18   Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot  
13:16   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
13:14   Colbey Ross turnover (traveling)  
12:56   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Polk Jr. steals)  
12:48   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
12:08 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 12-16
12:22   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
12:08 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 12-16
11:53 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot 14-16
11:45 +3 Robbie Heath makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 14-19
11:21   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
11:14   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
11:12   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
10:55   Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
10:53   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
10:49   Michael Henn personal foul  
10:49   TV timeout  
10:43 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot 14-21
10:43   Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
10:43   Kessler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:43   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
10:23   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
10:12   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
10:10   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
9:47   Chase Adams misses two point layup  
9:45   Eddie Davis offensive rebound  
9:44 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 16-21
9:25   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
9:23   Robbie Heath offensive rebound  
9:06   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
9:04   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
8:53 +2 Michael Henn makes two point jump shot 18-21
8:42   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
8:33 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point layup 20-21
8:33   Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
8:33 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-21
8:06   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
8:00   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Victor Ohia Obioha steals)  
7:51   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass)  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:24 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists) 23-21
7:08   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
6:55   Chase Adams misses two point jump shot  
6:53   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
6:41 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists) 23-23
6:41   Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Victor Ohia Obioha draws the foul)  
6:41 +1 Victor Ohia Obioha makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-24
6:19   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
6:10   Darryl Polk Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
5:42   Chase Adams misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
5:26   Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup  
5:24   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
5:08   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
5:06   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point dunk (Darryl Polk Jr. assists) 23-26
4:32   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
4:30   Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound  
4:19   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)  
4:15   Hayden Curtiss offensive foul (Darryl Polk Jr. draws the foul)  
4:15   Hayden Curtiss turnover  
3:58 +3 Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 23-29
3:31   Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)  
3:26 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point dunk 23-31
2:56 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists) 26-31
2:43   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
2:33   Chase Adams misses two point jump shot  
2:31   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
2:20 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot 26-33
2:00   Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
2:00   TV timeout  
2:00 +1 Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-33
2:00   Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:00   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
1:40 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot 27-35
1:24   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
1:22   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
1:13   Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup  
1:11   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
1:01 +2 Michael Henn makes two point layup (Eddie Davis assists) 29-35
0:45 +3 Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 29-38
0:24 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 31-38
0:05 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point floating jump shot 31-40

2nd Half
PORT
Pilots
34
PEPPER
Waves
40

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)  
19:25   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
19:23   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
19:10   Latrell Jones personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
19:06   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
19:04   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
19:02   Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
18:42   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
18:36 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point dunk (Sedrick Altman assists) 31-42
18:21 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Isiah Dasher assists) 33-42
18:03   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
18:01   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
17:55   Kessler Edwards blocks Latrell Jones's two point layup  
17:53   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
17:37 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot 33-44
17:18   Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
17:16   Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
17:08   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
17:06   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point layup 33-46
16:36   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
16:28   Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass)  
16:04   Isiah Dasher offensive foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)  
16:04   Isiah Dasher turnover  
15:53   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
15:51   Kessler Edwards offensive rebound  
15:50 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point putback layup 33-48
15:39   Pilots 30 second timeout  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:22   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Waves defensive rebound  
15:20   TV timeout  
15:07 +2 Jan Zidek makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists) 33-50
14:38 +2 Michael Henn makes two point reverse layup 35-50
14:16   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
14:14   Waves offensive rebound  
14:09   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
14:05   Colbey Ross shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
14:05 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-50
14:05   Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:05   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
13:58   Latrell Jones shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
13:58 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-51
13:58 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-52
13:39 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 39-52
13:22   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Michael Henn steals)  
13:08   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
13:06   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
13:01   Colbey Ross misses two point layup  
12:59   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
12:56   Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jade' Smith steals)  
12:49   Jan Zidek offensive foul  
12:49   Jan Zidek turnover  
12:26   Chase Adams misses two point jump shot  
12:24   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:15   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
12:04 +2 Michael Henn makes two point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists) 41-52
11:56   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
11:54   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
11:42   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
11:40   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
11:40   Isiah Dasher personal foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:29   Kessler Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)  
11:13   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
11:06   Jade' Smith misses two point layup  
11:04   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
10:59 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 43-52
10:46   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
10:44   Pilots defensive rebound  
10:43   Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul  
10:23 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 46-52
10:00   Robbie Heath misses three point jump shot  
9:58   Kessler Edwards offensive rebound  
9:56 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 46-54
9:22   Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)  
9:17   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
9:17   Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:17 +1 Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-55
8:59   Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
8:57 </