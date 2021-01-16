PORT
PEPPER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Michael Henn vs. Victor Ohia Obioha (Colbey Ross gains possession)
|19:35
|
|Sedrick Altman turnover (traveling)
|19:22
|
|+2
|Chase Adams makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists)
|2-0
|18:53
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Waves assists)
|2-3
|18:31
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Eddie Davis personal foul
|18:08
|
|+3
|Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|2-6
|17:52
|
|Michael Henn turnover (bad pass)
|17:52
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Victor Ohia Obioha assists)
|2-8
|17:28
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|5-8
|17:17
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Latrell Jones steals)
|17:10
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists)
|7-8
|16:57
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|16:51
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul
|16:44
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (lost ball) (Colbey Ross steals)
|16:40
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|7-10
|16:17
|
|Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Jade' Smith steals)
|16:13
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)
|16:10
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists)
|9-10
|15:47
|
|Sedrick Altman turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|15:42
|
|Chase Adams turnover (out of bounds)
|15:42
|
|TV timeout
|15:30
|
|Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|12-10
|14:49
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
|12-12
|14:38
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|14:02
|
|Chase Adams turnover (traveling)
|13:39
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|12-14
|13:18
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot
|13:16
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|13:14
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (traveling)
|12:56
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Polk Jr. steals)
|12:48
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|12-16
|12:22
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|12-16
|11:53
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot
|14-16
|11:45
|
|+3
|Robbie Heath makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|14-19
|11:21
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|10:53
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Michael Henn personal foul
|10:49
|
|TV timeout
|10:43
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|14-21
|10:43
|
|Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|10:43
|
|Kessler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:43
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|Chase Adams misses two point layup
|9:45
|
|Eddie Davis offensive rebound
|9:44
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|16-21
|9:25
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|9:23
|
|Robbie Heath offensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|8:42
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point layup
|20-21
|8:33
|
|Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|8:33
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-21
|8:06
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Victor Ohia Obioha steals)
|7:51
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass)
|7:51
|
|TV timeout
|7:24
|
|+2
|Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Chase Adams assists)
|23-21
|7:08
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|Chase Adams misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
|23-23
|6:41
|
|Hayden Curtiss shooting foul (Victor Ohia Obioha draws the foul)
|6:41
|
|+1
|Victor Ohia Obioha makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-24
|6:19
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|5:42
|
|Chase Adams misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup
|5:24
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|5:08
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point dunk (Darryl Polk Jr. assists)
|23-26
|4:32
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)
|4:15
|
|Hayden Curtiss offensive foul (Darryl Polk Jr. draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|Hayden Curtiss turnover
|3:58
|
|+3
|Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|23-29
|3:31
|
|Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)
|3:26
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman makes two point dunk
|23-31
|2:56
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists)
|26-31
|2:43
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Chase Adams misses two point jump shot
|2:31
|
|Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|26-33
|2:00
|
|Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|2:00
|
|TV timeout
|2:00
|
|+1
|Eddie Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-33
|2:00
|
|Eddie Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:00
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|27-35
|1:24
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup
|1:11
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point layup (Eddie Davis assists)
|29-35
|0:45
|
|+3
|Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|29-38
|0:24
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists)
|31-38
|0:05
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point floating jump shot
|31-40
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)
|19:25
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|19:23
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|19:10
|
|Latrell Jones personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|19:06
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|18:42
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|18:36
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point dunk (Sedrick Altman assists)
|31-42
|18:21
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Isiah Dasher assists)
|33-42
|18:03
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Latrell Jones's two point layup
|17:53
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot
|33-44
|17:18
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|17:16
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|17:08
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman makes two point layup
|33-46
|16:36
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|16:28
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|16:04
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|16:04
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover
|15:53
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|15:50
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point putback layup
|33-48
|15:39
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|15:39
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|15:20
|
|TV timeout
|15:07
|
|+2
|Jan Zidek makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
|33-50
|14:38
|
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point reverse layup
|35-50
|14:16
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|
|Waves offensive rebound
|14:09
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|14:05
|
|Colbey Ross shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-50
|14:05
|
|Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:05
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|Latrell Jones shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|13:58
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-51
|13:58
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-52
|13:39
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|39-52
|13:22
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Michael Henn steals)
|13:08
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|13:06
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point layup
|12:59
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|12:56
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jade' Smith steals)
|12:49
|
|Jan Zidek offensive foul
|12:49
|
|Jan Zidek turnover
|12:26
|
|Chase Adams misses two point jump shot
|12:24
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:15
|
|Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|+2
|Michael Henn makes two point jump shot (Isiah Dasher assists)
|41-52
|11:56
|
|Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Isiah Dasher personal foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|11:40
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)
|11:13
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Jade' Smith misses two point layup
|11:04
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists)
|43-52
|10:46
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha personal foul
|10:23
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|46-52
|10:00
|
|Robbie Heath misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|
|Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|9:56
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|46-54
|9:22
|
|Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)
|9:17
|
|Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|9:17
|
|Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:17
|
|+1
|Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-55
|8:59
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|8:57 </