20:00
Davion Bradford vs. Kur Kuath (Sooners gains possession)
19:30
+2
Alondes Williams makes two point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists)
0-2
18:58
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
18:56
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
18:40
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
18:38
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
18:13
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
18:11
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
18:08
Elijah Harkless offensive foul
18:08
Elijah Harkless turnover
17:42
DaJuan Gordon turnover (Austin Reaves steals)
17:36
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
0-4
17:05
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point jump shot
2-4
16:46
De'Vion Harmon turnover (DaJuan Gordon steals)
16:37
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
16:35
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
16:14
DaJuan Gordon turnover (Alondes Williams steals)
16:06
+3
Elijah Harkless makes three point jump shot
2-7
15:38
+3
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
5-7
15:22
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
5-9
15:04
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
15:02
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
14:53
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
14:51
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
14:45
Kur Kuath personal foul
14:45
TV timeout
14:41
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
14:39
Selton Miguel offensive rebound
14:19
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
14:17
Wildcats offensive rebound
14:18
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
14:08
Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
14:06
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
13:46
Victor Iwuakor shooting foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
13:46
Kaosi Ezeagu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:46
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-9
13:35
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point floating jump shot
6-11
13:35
Mike McGuirl shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
13:35
Austin Reaves misses regular free throw 1 of 1
13:35
Umoja Gibson offensive rebound
13:24
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Victor Iwuakor's two point jump shot
13:22
Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
13:15
Selton Miguel shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
13:15
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:15
Victor Iwuakor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:15
Kaosi Ezeagu defensive rebound
13:00
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hill steals)
12:41
+2
Jalen Hill makes two point floating jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
6-13
12:13
+2
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point layup (Luke Kasubke assists)
8-13
12:00
Alondes Williams misses two point layup
11:58
Kaosi Ezeagu defensive rebound
11:54
+2
Selton Miguel makes two point layup
10-13
11:38
Umoja Gibson misses two point floating jump shot
11:36
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
11:18
Jalen Hill personal foul
11:18
TV timeout
11:04
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
12-13
10:47
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
10:45
Umoja Gibson offensive rebound
10:35
+2
Umoja Gibson makes two point jump shot
12-15
10:15
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup (Antonio Gordon assists)
14-16
9:58
Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
9:56
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
9:41
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
9:39
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
9:38
+2
Antonio Gordon makes two point putback dunk
16-16
9:19
Davion Bradford shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
9:19
+1
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-17
9:19
+1
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-18
8:54
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass)
8:32
Austin Reaves offensive foul
8:32
Austin Reaves turnover
8:17
Antonio Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
8:09
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
8:07
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
7:51
DaJuan Gordon offensive foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)
7:51
DaJuan Gordon turnover
7:51
TV timeout
7:23
Umoja Gibson turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
7:19
Wildcats 30 second timeout
7:05
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
7:03
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
6:55
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup
18-17
6:44
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
6:42
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
6:38
Kur Kuath misses two point putback layup
6:36
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
6:30
+2
Rudi Williams makes two point layup
20-17
6:20
Umoja Gibson turnover (bad pass)
6:06
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point dunk (Selton Miguel assists)
22-17
5:51
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
5:49
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
5:29
Kur Kuath blocks Mike McGuirl's two point jump shot
5:27
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
5:23
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
22-19
5:08
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
5:06
Sooners defensive rebound
4:53
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Austin Reaves's two point layup
4:51
Elijah Harkless offensive rebound
4:44
Elijah Harkless misses two point jump shot
4:42
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
4:21
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
4:19
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
4:19
Kaosi Ezeagu personal foul
4:06
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot (Kur Kuath assists)
22-21
3:39
Kaosi Ezeagu misses two point hook shot
3:37
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
3:33
+3
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Elijah Harkless assists)
22-24
3:15
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
3:15
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover
3:15
TV timeout
3:02
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
22-26
2:33
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
2:31
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
2:26
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
22-28
2:24
Wildcats 30 second timeout
2:05
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
2:03
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
1:56
Elijah Harkless turnover (lost ball)
1:37
Mike McGuirl turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
1:29
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
22-30
1:18
Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
1:03
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
1:01
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
0:58
+2
Antonio Gordon makes two point putback layup
24-30
0:50
Sooners 30 second timeout
0:39
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
0:37
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks DaJuan Gordon's two point putback layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
|
24-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|