|
20:00
|
|
|
John Harrar vs. Kofi Cockburn (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler personal foul
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Jacob Grandison assists)
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
19:13
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
18:55
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison offensive foul
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison turnover
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
0-5
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones makes two point floating jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
|
2-5
|
17:24
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point pullup jump shot (Kofi Cockburn assists)
|
2-8
|
17:11
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point pullup jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
5-8
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Jacob Grandison assists)
|
5-10
|
16:24
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point pullup jump shot (Adam Miller assists)
|
5-13
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
|
8-13
|
16:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Izaiah Brockington assists)
|
8-13
|
15:44
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Myreon Jones steals)
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point layup
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Jump ball. Sam Sessoms vs. Coleman Hawkins (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-14
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-15
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy makes three point step back jump shot
|
11-15
|
14:03
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Abdou Tsimbila steals)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones makes three point pullup jump shot
|
14-15
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
14-17
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread makes three point pullup jump shot (Seth Lundy assists)
|
17-17
|
12:37
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins blocks Abdou Tsimbila's two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
17-19
|
11:41
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Abdou Tsimbila defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
17-22
|
10:32
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks John Harrar's two point dunk
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
John Harrar personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Myles Dread defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-24
|
9:06
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point layup
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point pullup jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|
17-27
|
8:28
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Myreon Jones's two point layup
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point layup
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Trent Buttrick makes two point reverse layup (Myles Dread assists)
|
19-27
|
7:02
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick shooting foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread makes three point pullup jump shot
|
22-29
|
6:31
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Myreon Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
23-34
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Myreon Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point reverse dunk (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
23-31
|
5:54
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
23-34
|
5:19
|
|
|
Seth Lundy turnover (bad pass) (Trent Frazier steals)
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler personal foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-35
|
5:19
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
John Harrar misses two point layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Seth Lundy shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-36
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-37
|
4:38
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (bad pass) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams personal foul (Myles Dread draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Myles Dread offensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point reverse layup
|
23-39
|
2:43
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins personal foul (Kyle McCloskey draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Kyle McCloskey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Myles Dread shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-40
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-41
|
1:57
|
|
|
Adam Miller shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
24-41
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
25-41
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
26-41
|
1:43
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-41
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-41
|
1:23
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Seth Lundy turnover (lost ball) (Da'Monte Williams steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses two point layup
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Trent Frazier personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
John Harrar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
John Harrar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover (bad pass) (Kyle McCloskey steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nittany Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams technical foul
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
DJ Gordon technical foul
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington technical foul
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
28-42
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|