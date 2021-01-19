|
20:00
Evan Mobley vs. Dearon Tucker (Ethan Thompson gains possession)
19:43
Jarod Lucas misses two point jump shot
19:41
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
19:33
+2
Tahj Eaddy makes two point driving layup
2-0
19:06
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
19:04
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
18:45
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
18:43
Drew Peterson offensive rebound
18:34
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
18:32
Trojans offensive rebound
18:24
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point turnaround hook shot (Drew Peterson assists)
4-0
18:00
Isaiah White blocks Zach Reichle's two point jump shot
17:58
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
17:53
Isaiah White turnover (lost ball) (Warith Alatishe steals)
17:47
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
17:45
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
17:45
+2
Isaiah White makes two point driving layup
6-0
17:26
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
17:24
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
17:10
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
17:01
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point driving dunk
8-0
17:01
Beavers 30 second timeout
16:42
Evan Mobley blocks Dearon Tucker's two point layup
16:40
Beavers offensive rebound
16:31
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
16:29
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
16:20
Drew Peterson turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Thompson steals)
16:12
+2
Ethan Thompson makes two point driving layup
8-2
15:53
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
15:51
Isaiah White offensive rebound
15:43
Dearon Tucker blocks Isaiah White's two point layup
15:41
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
15:25
Ethan Thompson misses two point jump shot
15:23
Beavers offensive rebound
15:22
TV timeout
15:11
+2
Roman Silva makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
8-4
14:45
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
14:43
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
14:18
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
14:16
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
14:04
Evan Mobley turnover (traveling)
13:44
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
13:42
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
13:26
Ethan Anderson misses two point jump shot
13:24
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
13:02
Ethan Anderson personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
13:00
+2
Roman Silva makes two point finger roll layup (Gianni Hunt assists)
8-6
12:33
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point layup (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
10-6
12:11
Gianni Hunt turnover (lost ball)
11:55
Roman Silva shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
11:55
TV timeout
11:55
+1
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-6
11:55
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:55
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
11:30
Maurice Calloo misses two point jump shot
11:28
Ethan Anderson defensive rebound
11:23
Maurice Calloo personal foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
11:06
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
11:04
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
10:46
+2
Jarod Lucas makes two point pullup jump shot
11-8
10:33
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (bad pass)
10:15
+2
Rodrigue Andela makes two point hook shot (Maurice Calloo assists)
11-10
10:01
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
9:59
Trojans offensive rebound
9:59
Official timeout
9:59
Maurice Calloo flagrant 1 (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
9:59
Chevez Goodwin misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
9:59
+1
Chevez Goodwin makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
12-10
9:41
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
9:34
Chevez Goodwin turnover (3-second violation)
8:44
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
8:22
Gianni Hunt shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
8:22
+1
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-13
8:22
+1
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-13
8:00
Gianni Hunt misses two point jump shot
7:58
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
7:49
Drew Peterson turnover (bad pass)
7:27
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
7:25
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
7:09
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
7:07
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
6:46
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Warith Alatishe draws the foul)
6:46
Warith Alatishe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:46
+1
Warith Alatishe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-14
6:27
Isaiah Mobley misses two point hook shot
6:25
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
6:25
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point putback dunk
16-14
5:58
+3
Jarod Lucas makes three point step back jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
16-17
5:41
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
5:37
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup (Ethan Anderson assists)
18-17
5:11
Ethan Anderson shooting foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
5:11
+1
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-18
5:11
+1
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-19
4:48
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
4:41
Isaiah White offensive foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
4:41
Isaiah White turnover
4:41
Official timeout
4:19
+2
Dearon Tucker makes two point turnaround hook shot (Zach Reichle assists)
18-21
4:04
Roman Silva shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
4:04
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:04
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:04
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:04
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
3:49
Isaiah White personal foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
3:49
TV timeout
3:41
+3
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
18-24
3:22
Evan Mobley misses two point hook shot
3:20
Roman Silva defensive rebound
3:07
Dearon Tucker turnover (traveling)
2:51
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
2:49
Roman Silva defensive rebound
2:40
+2
Roman Silva makes two point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
18-26
2:36
Trojans 30 second timeout
2:16
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point turnaround hook shot
20-26
1:53
+2
Roman Silva makes two point turnaround hook shot (Dearon Tucker assists)
20-28
1:36
Dearon Tucker shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
1:36
+1
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-28
1:36
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:36
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
1:21
Zach Reichle offensive foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
1:21
Zach Reichle turnover
1:14
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
1:12
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
1:00
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
0:58
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
0:49
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
0:47
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-28
|
0:05
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
23-31
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|