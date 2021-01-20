|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson vs. Christian Bishop (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
2-0
|
19:20
|
|
|
Christian Bishop turnover (lost ball) (David Duke steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
4-0
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (A.J. Reeves assists)
|
7-0
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|
7-2
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
9-2
|
17:38
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Alyn Breed makes two point layup
|
11-2
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Bluejays offensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney personal foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point dunk (Alyn Breed assists)
|
13-2
|
15:37
|
|
|
Bluejays 30 second timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
David Duke shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
|
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-3
|
15:14
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-4
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
15-4
|
14:44
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-5
|
14:44
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-6
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Alyn Breed makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
|
18-6
|
14:10
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski shooting foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-6
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-6
|
13:48
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
22-6
|
12:57
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell misses two point layup
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-6
|
11:52
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
23-8
|
11:39
|
|
|
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Christian Bishop personal foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Christian Bishop offensive foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Christian Bishop turnover
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (lost ball) (Antwann Jones steals)
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
23-11
|
9:54
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Noah Horchler makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
25-11
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
25-13
|
9:00
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. shooting foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-14
|
8:37
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
+3
|
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
25-17
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot
|
28-17
|
7:20
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Noah Horchler personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
28-19
|
6:08
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
28-21
|
5:42
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
28-23
|
5:15
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-23
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
29-26
|
4:47
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Antwann Jones personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-26
|
4:12
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Antwann Jones personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-26
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-26
|
3:15
|
|
|
Bluejays turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
|
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup
|
32-28
|
2:37
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski personal foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-28
|
2:37
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-29
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-30
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Alyn Breed assists)
|
35-30
|
2:00
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Alyn Breed personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Alyn Breed draws the foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-30
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Alyn Breed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-30
|
1:12
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell misses two point layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
37-32
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point dunk (Alyn Breed assists)
|
39-32
|
0:29
|
|
|
Nate Watson shooting foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-33
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-34
|
0:04
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|