20:00
Makhi Mitchell vs. Chad Baker (Rams gains possession)
19:41
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point hook shot (Allen Betrand assists)
2-0
19:16
+3
Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
2-3
18:48
Michael Hughes blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point layup
18:46
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
18:41
Toby Okani offensive foul
18:41
Toby Okani turnover
18:21
Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
18:19
Toby Okani defensive rebound
18:11
Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot
18:09
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
18:01
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
4-3
17:38
+2
Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
4-5
17:16
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
17:14
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
17:05
+3
Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
4-8
16:53
+2
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
6-8
16:31
+2
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists)
6-10
16:16
+3
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
9-10
15:56
Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
15:54
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
15:46
+3
Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
12-10
15:17
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
15:15
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
15:05
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
14-10
14:51
+2
Michael Hughes makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
14-12
14:33
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
14:31
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
14:29
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
14:27
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
14:24
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
14:22
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
14:17
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker steals)
14:11
+2
Chad Baker makes two point layup
14-14
13:59
Allen Betrand turnover (double dribble)
13:59
TV timeout
13:44
Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot
13:42
Amari Kelly offensive rebound
13:42
Jermaine Harris personal foul
13:41
Ryan Murphy turnover (out of bounds)
13:28
+2
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
16-14
13:09
+2
Amari Kelly makes two point jump shot (Chad Baker assists)
16-16
12:40
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
12:38
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
12:28
Ryan Murphy turnover (bad pass)
12:21
+2
Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
18-16
12:06
Tyson Acuff misses two point jump shot
12:04
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
12:04
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
12:02
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
11:54
Jalen Carey misses two point layup
11:52
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
11:46
Allen Betrand shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)
11:46
TV timeout
11:46
Andre Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:46
+1
Andre Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-17
11:31
Jalen Carey misses two point layup
11:29
Chad Baker defensive rebound
11:18
Ryan Murphy misses two point jump shot
11:16
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
11:04
Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)
10:40
+2
Andre Harris makes two point hook shot (Chad Baker assists)
18-19
10:40
Amari Kelly personal foul
10:34
Michael Hughes shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
10:34
+1
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-19
10:34
+1
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-19
10:19
Andre Harris misses two point jump shot
10:17
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
10:10
Michael Hughes shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
10:10
+1
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-19
10:10
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:10
Mike Bekelja defensive rebound
9:51
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
9:45
+2
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup
23-19
9:22
Mike Bekelja misses three point jump shot
9:20
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
9:07
+2
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
25-19
8:57
Dukes 30 second timeout
8:34
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
8:32
Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
8:15
+3
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot
28-19
7:51
Austin Rotroff turnover (traveling)
7:36
Allen Betrand turnover (lost ball) (Chad Baker steals)
7:18
Chad Baker turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)
7:14
Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
7:14
+1
Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-19
7:14
+1
Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-19
7:00
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
6:58
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
6:50
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
6:48
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
6:31
Jalen Carey shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
6:31
Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:31
+1
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-20
6:31
+1
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-20
6:21
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
32-20
6:00
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
5:58
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
5:50
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
5:48
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
5:34
Ryan Murphy shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
5:34
Jalen Carey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:34
+1
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-20
5:34
+1
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-20
5:19
Makhel Mitchell blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup
5:17
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
5:09
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
5:07
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
5:05
Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)
4:50
+3
Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Tyson Acuff assists)
33-23
4:39
Marcus Weathers blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
4:37
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
4:34
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
4:32
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
4:19
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
4:17
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
3:57
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
3:55
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
3:54
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
35-23
3:38
+1
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-24
3:54
TV timeout
3:38
Malik Martin shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
3:38
+1
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-24
3:38
+1
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-25
3:26
Marcus Weathers blocks Malik Martin's three point jump shot
3:24
Rams offensive rebound
3:13
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|
3:11
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Marcus Weathers's two point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Malik Martin blocks Chad Baker's two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|
37-25
|
1:47
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Amari Kelly's two point jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-25
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-25
|
1:26
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Andre Harris personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-25
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-25
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Amari Kelly makes two point hook shot (Chad Baker assists)
|
41-27
|
0:53
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Harris assists)
|
44-27
|
0:41
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson blocks Amari Kelly's two point layup
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Antwan Walker flagrant 1 (Chad Baker draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Chad Baker makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
44-28
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Chad Baker makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
44-29
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Andre Harris makes two point dunk (Tyson Acuff assists)
|
44-31
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|