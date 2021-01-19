|
20:00
Emmanuel Ugboh vs. Brison Gresham (Justin Gorham gains possession)
19:45
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
19:43
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
19:36
+3
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot
0-3
19:17
+3
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
3-3
18:47
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass)
18:33
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
18:31
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
18:25
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
18:23
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
18:08
Justin Gorham misses two point jump shot
18:06
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
18:01
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
17:59
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
17:40
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
3-6
17:24
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
17:22
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
17:11
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
17:09
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
17:00
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
6-6
16:41
+2
DeJon Jarreau makes two point jump shot
6-8
16:19
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
16:17
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
16:01
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
16:04
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
16:01
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
15:59
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
15:52
+2
DeJon Jarreau makes two point jump shot
6-10
15:21
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
15:19
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
14:48
+2
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
6-12
14:27
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
14:25
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
14:10
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Justin Gorham assists)
6-15
14:06
TV timeout
13:48
Brandon Rachal misses two point layup
13:46
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
13:41
+2
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
6-17
13:28
Rey Idowu misses two point jump shot
13:26
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
13:20
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
13:14
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
12:50
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass)
12:30
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
6-20
11:57
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point layup
8-20
11:32
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
11:30
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
11:19
+2
Justin Gorham makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
8-22
10:59
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
10:57
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
10:50
+2
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
8-24
10:29
Reggie Chaney shooting foul (Darien Jackson draws the foul)
10:29
TV timeout
10:29
Darien Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:29
+1
Darien Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-24
10:04
+2
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot
9-26
9:30
Jump ball. (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
9:30
Golden Hurricane turnover (5-second violation)
9:04
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
9-29
8:37
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
8:35
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive rebound
8:33
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
8:31
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
8:06
Darien Jackson personal foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
7:57
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
7:57
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
7:57
Reggie Chaney personal foul
7:57
TV timeout
7:42
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot
12-29
7:14
Tramon Mark turnover (bad pass) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
7:14
Curtis Haywood II turnover (traveling)
7:01
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
6:59
J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
6:54
+2
J'wan Roberts makes two point layup
12-31
6:38
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Sasser steals)
6:35
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
6:35
+1
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-32
6:35
+1
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-33
6:22
Keshawn Williams turnover (bad pass) (Brison Gresham steals)
6:15
+3
Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
12-36
5:55
+3
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot
15-36
5:41
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
5:39
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
5:32
+3
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot
18-36
5:05
+2
Brison Gresham makes two point jump shot (J'wan Roberts assists)
18-38
4:42
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
4:40
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
4:27
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
4:25
Cameron Tyson offensive rebound
4:21
Brandon Rachal personal foul
4:09
Justin Gorham misses two point jump shot
4:07
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
4:03
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
4:03
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-38
4:03
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:03
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
4:00
Jump ball. (Cougars gains possession)
4:00
TV timeout
3:35
DeJon Jarreau turnover (lost ball)
3:23
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
3:18
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
3:16
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
3:16
Elijah Joiner personal foul
3:14
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
3:12
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
3:09
+2
DeJon Jarreau makes two point jump shot
19-40
2:47
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Brison Gresham steals)
2:27
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Brison Gresham draws the foul)
2:27
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:27
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:27
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
2:08
Brison Gresham blocks Keyshawn Embery-Simpson's two point layup
2:06
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
2:02
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
2:00
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
1:49
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Grimes steals)
1:44
Austin Richie shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
1:45
+1
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-41
1:45
+1
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-42
1:28
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
1:23
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
1:21
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
1:18
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
1:17
+1
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-43
1:17
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:17
Josh Earley defensive rebound
1:04
|
Josh Earley offensive foul
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Josh Earley turnover
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
0:21
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point dunk (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
19-45
|
0:01
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (bad pass) (Brison Gresham steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|