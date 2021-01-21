PORT
BYU

1st Half
PORT
Pilots
31
BYU
Cougars
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Eddie Davis vs. Matt Haarms (Cougars gains possession)  
19:46 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 0-3
19:29 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 3-3
19:15   Trevin Knell turnover (bad pass) (Zac Triplett steals)  
18:56   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
18:54   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
18:39 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 3-5
18:24   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
18:22   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
18:12 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 3-7
18:02   Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
18:02   Ahmed Ali turnover  
17:50   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
17:48   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
17:43 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot 3-9
17:31   Zac Triplett misses two point jump shot  
17:29   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
17:21   Brandon Averette misses two point layup  
17:19   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
17:13   Kolby Lee personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
16:57 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup 5-9
16:44   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Kolby Lee offensive rebound  
16:40   Kolby Lee misses two point layup  
16:38   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
16:30   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
16:20   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Zac Triplett defensive rebound  
15:59   Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
15:50   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
15:48   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
15:40 +3 Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists) 8-9
15:22   Brandon Averette turnover (traveling)  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:07   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
15:05   Eddie Davis offensive rebound  
14:55 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 10-9
14:36   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
14:17 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 13-9
13:53   Richard Harward offensive foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
13:53   Richard Harward turnover  
13:42 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 16-9
13:26 +3 Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 16-12
12:58   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Richard Harward steals)  
12:41   Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:39   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
12:30   Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
12:11 +2 Richard Harward makes two point hook shot 16-14
11:57   Trevin Knell personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
11:55   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
11:39 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point jump shot (Spencer Johnson assists) 16-16
11:22 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 19-16
11:06   Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass)  
10:47   Michael Henn offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
10:47   Michael Henn turnover  
10:26 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 19-19
10:06   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
10:04   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
9:58   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
9:56   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot 19-21
9:19   Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot  
9:17   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
9:02   Takiula Fahrensohn personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
9:00   Eddie Davis shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
9:00 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-22
9:00 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
8:43   Matt Haarms blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
8:41   Pilots offensive rebound  
8:32 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 21-23
8:25   Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
8:16   Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
7:56   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
7:35   Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:16 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 21-26
6:50   Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
6:28   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
6:12   Kolby Lee shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
6:00 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 23-26
5:48   Michael Henn personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
5:43   Matt Haarms offensive foul  
5:43   Matt Haarms turnover  
5:29   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
5:27   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
5:22   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Cougars offensive rebound  
5:20   Michael Henn personal foul  
5:16   Trevin Knell turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)  
5:05 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists) 25-26
4:41 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 25-29
4:22 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point layup 27-29
4:07 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Trevin Knell assists) 27-31
3:49   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
3:47   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup (Caleb Lohner assists) 27-33
3:15   Ahmed Ali turnover (traveling)  
3:15   TV timeout  
3:04 +2 Richard Harward makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 27-35
2:43 +3 Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Quincy Ferebee assists) 30-35
2:17   Richard Harward turnover (traveling)  
2:09   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)  
2:04 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Caleb Lohner assists) 30-37
1:44   Trevin Knell shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
1:44 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-37
1:44   Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:44   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
1:28   Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:26   Pilots defensive rebound  
1:06   Quincy Ferebee turnover (bad pass)  
0:53   Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
0:41   Matt Haarms blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot  
0:39   Pilots offensive rebound  
0:35   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
0:10   Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:08   Spencer Johnson offensive rebound  
0:04   Caleb Lohner misses two point dunk  
0:02   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
PORT
Pilots
36
BYU
Cougars
58

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Latrell Jones misses two point layup  
19:51   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
19:43   Eddie Davis personal foul  
19:37 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 31-40
19:22   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Matt Haarms steals)  
19:03   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
19:01   Michael Henn shooting foul  
18:57 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-41
18:57 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-42
18:35 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 33-42
18:28 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 33-44
18:08   Matt Haarms blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot  
18:06   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
18:03   Ahmed Ali personal foul  
18:02   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Pilots defensive rebound  
18:00   Kolby Lee personal foul  
17:46 +3 Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 36-44
17:33   Hayden Curtiss blocks Brandon Averette's two point jump shot  
17:31   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
17:22   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
17:11 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 36-46
16:54   Hayden Curtiss misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
16:39   Hayden Curtiss blocks Alex Barcello's two point jump shot  
16:37   Zac Triplett defensive rebound  
16:32   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
16:30   Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound  
16:30   Richard Harward personal foul  
16:27 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot 38-46
16:19 +3 Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 38-49
16:11   Pilots 30 second timeout  
16:11   TV timeout  
16:02 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists) 40-49
15:45 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Spencer Johnson assists) 40-52
15:26   Eddie Davis offensive foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)  
15:26   Eddie Davis turnover  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:13   Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)  
15:06   Latrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)  
14:56 +2 Richard Harward makes two point dunk (Connor Harding assists) 40-54
14:36   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
14:34   Eddie Davis offensive rebound  
14:29 +3 Zac Triplett makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists) 43-54
14:15 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Spencer Johnson assists) 43-56
13:59   Spencer Johnson personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
13:59   Ahmed Ali technical foul  
13:59   Ahmed Ali turnover  
13:59 +1 Alex Barcello makes technical free throw 1 of 2 43-57
13:59 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-58
13:55   Ahmed Ali misses two point layup  
13:53   Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound  
13:53 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point layup 45-58
13:53   Alex Barcello shooting foul (Hayden Curtiss draws the foul)  
13:53   Hayden Curtiss misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:53   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
13:33 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Caleb Lohner assists) 45-60
13:18   Hayden Curtiss turnover (bad pass)  
13:04   Matt Haarms turnover (traveling)  
12:55 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Michael Henn assists) 48-60
12:35 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot 48-62
12:23   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
12:16 +3 Gideon George makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 48-65
11:52   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
11:42 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 48-67
11:29   Pilots 30 second timeout  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:14   Brandon Averette personal foul  
11:09   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
11:07   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
11:04   Michael Henn personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
10:52   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
10:46 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup 48-69
10:28   Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
10:18   Caleb Lohner turnover (traveling)  
10:16   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
10:04 +3 Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 48-72
9:42   Hayden Curtiss misses three point jump shot  
