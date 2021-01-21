PORT
BYU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Eddie Davis vs. Matt Haarms (Cougars gains possession)
|19:46
|
|+3
|Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists)
|0-3
|19:29
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|3-3
|19:15
|
|Trevin Knell turnover (bad pass) (Zac Triplett steals)
|18:56
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|18:54
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|18:39
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|3-5
|18:24
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|18:22
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup
|3-7
|18:02
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|18:02
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|17:50
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|17:48
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot
|3-9
|17:31
|
|Zac Triplett misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|17:19
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Kolby Lee personal foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|16:57
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point layup
|5-9
|16:44
|
|Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|
|Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Kolby Lee misses two point layup
|16:38
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|16:20
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Zac Triplett defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|+3
|Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists)
|8-9
|15:22
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (traveling)
|15:22
|
|TV timeout
|15:07
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|
|Eddie Davis offensive rebound
|14:55
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|10-9
|14:36
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|14:17
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|13-9
|13:53
|
|Richard Harward offensive foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|13:53
|
|Richard Harward turnover
|13:42
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|16-9
|13:26
|
|+3
|Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|16-12
|12:58
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Richard Harward steals)
|12:41
|
|Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Zac Triplett misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point hook shot
|16-14
|11:57
|
|Trevin Knell personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|TV timeout
|11:57
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|+2
|Caleb Lohner makes two point jump shot (Spencer Johnson assists)
|16-16
|11:22
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|19-16
|11:06
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover (bad pass)
|10:47
|
|Michael Henn offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|Michael Henn turnover
|10:26
|
|+3
|Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|19-19
|10:06
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot
|19-21
|9:19
|
|Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|Eddie Davis shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|9:00
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|8:43
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|8:41
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|8:32
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|21-23
|8:25
|
|Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)
|7:35
|
|TV timeout
|7:16
|
|+3
|Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
|21-26
|6:50
|
|Clythus Griffith misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Kolby Lee shooting foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|+2
|Clythus Griffith makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|23-26
|5:48
|
|Michael Henn personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|5:43
|
|Matt Haarms offensive foul
|5:43
|
|Matt Haarms turnover
|5:29
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|5:22
|
|Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Michael Henn personal foul
|5:16
|
|Trevin Knell turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)
|5:05
|
|+2
|Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists)
|25-26
|4:41
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|25-29
|4:22
|
|+2
|Clythus Griffith makes two point layup
|27-29
|4:07
|
|+2
|Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Trevin Knell assists)
|27-31
|3:49
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup (Caleb Lohner assists)
|27-33
|3:15
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (traveling)
|3:15
|
|TV timeout
|3:04
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|27-35
|2:43
|
|+3
|Latrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Quincy Ferebee assists)
|30-35
|2:17
|
|Richard Harward turnover (traveling)
|2:09
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|2:04
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Caleb Lohner assists)
|30-37
|1:44
|
|Trevin Knell shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-37
|1:44
|
|Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:44
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Quincy Ferebee turnover (bad pass)
|0:53
|
|Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|0:39
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|0:10
|
|Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|
|Spencer Johnson offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Caleb Lohner misses two point dunk
|0:02
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point layup
|19:51
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|19:43
|
|Eddie Davis personal foul
|19:37
|
|+3
|Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|31-40
|19:22
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Matt Haarms steals)
|19:03
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|19:01
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul
|18:57
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-41
|18:57
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-42
|18:35
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|33-42
|18:28
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|33-44
|18:08
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot
|18:06
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul
|18:02
|
|Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Kolby Lee personal foul
|17:46
|
|+3
|Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|36-44
|17:33
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Brandon Averette's two point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|36-46
|16:54
|
|Hayden Curtiss misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|16:39
|
|Hayden Curtiss blocks Alex Barcello's two point jump shot
|16:37
|
|Zac Triplett defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|
|Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Richard Harward personal foul
|16:27
|
|+2
|Latrell Jones makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|16:19
|
|+3
|Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|38-49
|16:11
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|16:11
|
|TV timeout
|16:02
|
|+2
|Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists)
|40-49
|15:45
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Spencer Johnson assists)
|40-52
|15:26
|
|Eddie Davis offensive foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
|15:26
|
|Eddie Davis turnover
|15:26
|
|TV timeout
|15:13
|
|Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Curtiss steals)
|15:06
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)
|14:56
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point dunk (Connor Harding assists)
|40-54
|14:36
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Eddie Davis offensive rebound
|14:29
|
|+3
|Zac Triplett makes three point jump shot (Eddie Davis assists)
|43-54
|14:15
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Spencer Johnson assists)
|43-56
|13:59
|
|Spencer Johnson personal foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|13:59
|
|Ahmed Ali technical foul
|13:59
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover
|13:59
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|43-57
|13:59
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-58
|13:55
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point layup
|13:53
|
|Hayden Curtiss offensive rebound
|13:53
|
|+2
|Hayden Curtiss makes two point layup
|45-58
|13:53
|
|Alex Barcello shooting foul (Hayden Curtiss draws the foul)
|13:53
|
|Hayden Curtiss misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:53
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Caleb Lohner assists)
|45-60
|13:18
|
|Hayden Curtiss turnover (bad pass)
|13:04
|
|Matt Haarms turnover (traveling)
|12:55
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Michael Henn assists)
|48-60
|12:35
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot
|48-62
|12:23
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|12:16
|
|+3
|Gideon George makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|48-65
|11:52
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|48-67
|11:29
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:14
|
|Brandon Averette personal foul
|11:09
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Michael Henn personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|10:46
|
|+2
|Caleb Lohner makes two point layup
|48-69
|10:28
|
|Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover (traveling)
|10:16
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|+3
|Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|48-72
|9:42
|
|Hayden Curtiss misses three point jump shot
|9:40