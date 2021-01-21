|
20:00
|
|
|
Morris Udeze vs. Moussa Cisse (Lester Quinones gains possession)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Morris Udeze turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (back court violation)
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
2-0
|
18:27
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Morris Udeze turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (bad pass) (Trey Wade steals)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Dexter Dennis makes two point finger roll layup (Trey Wade assists)
|
4-0
|
16:35
|
|
|
Trey Wade shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-1
|
16:35
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
4-4
|
15:21
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
12:50
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point putback layup
|
6-6
|
12:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler personal foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Council IV makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dexter Dennis assists)
|
8-6
|
11:58
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Jeffries makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
|
8-9
|
11:07
|
|
|
Damion Baugh blocks Craig Porter Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
11:03
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Alterique Gilbert makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-9
|
9:23
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
|
11-12
|
8:50
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Morris Udeze's two point layup
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Moussa Cisse assists)
|
11-14
|
8:34
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. blocks Moussa Cisse's two point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway blocks Dexter Dennis's two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis blocks Dexter Dennis's two point putback layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
13-14
|
6:03
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
15-14
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Lester Quinones assists)
|
15-16
|
5:16
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Alex Lomax offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Damion Baugh makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
15-19
|
4:43
|
|
|
Morris Udeze offensive foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Morris Udeze turnover
|
|
4:13
|
|
+3
|
Alex Lomax makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Dandridge assists)
|
15-22
|
3:59
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Council IV makes two point layup
|
17-22
|
3:29
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Alterique Gilbert steals)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Damion Baugh misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Damion Baugh personal foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
17-25
|
2:24
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Alterique Gilbert steals)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Ricky Council IV's two point layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wade makes two point jump shot
|
19-25
|
0:42
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses two point putback layup
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|